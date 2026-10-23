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NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Allocation Status at mcc.nic.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 26, 2026, 06:11 IST

MCC NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 provisional allotment result has been released online on, October 24, 2026. Candidates can check allotment and submit grievances, after which the final allotment result will be released. Candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission from October 26 to November 2, 2026. 

NEET PG 2026 Counselling Round 1 Allotment LIVE
NEET PG 2026 Counselling Round 1 Allotment LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET PG counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment Result released online on, October 24 at mcc.nic.in
  • Provisional allotment result for NEET PG round 1 to be released as a PDF document
  • Candidates allotted seats can report to the colleges for admission only after the final NEET PG round 1 allotment result is released

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the first round of seat allotment results for NEET PG counselling on, October 24, 2026. The provisional allotment result is now available for download on the official counselling portal. Candidates who have entered choices for the first round of counselling must visit the official website to download the allotment result.

It must be noted that MCC has first released a provisional allotment result. Candidates are given a chance to submit grievances, if any. According to the official notification issued, any discrepancy in the result may be immediately brought to the notice of MCC up to 11:30 AM on 24.10.2026 via “Candidates Grievances And Query Redressal System” on the candidate login portal. Following this, the final allotment result for the first round of counselling will be released. Candidates allotted seats in the NEET PG Round 1 counselling 2026 must report to the allotted colleges only after the final allotment result is released.

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Result - Click Here

 Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Submit Grievances Until 11:30 AM on October 24 at mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result: Next Step

The NEET PG allotment result 2026 for the first round of counselling is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. The allotment result has been released as a PDF document containing the application number, allotted colleges, and category of allotment. Based on the allotment released, students can report to the colleges for verification and admission. Students first need to log in and select their allotment status, after which they can report to the allotted colleges with necessary documents from October 26 to November 2, 2026. 

Freeze No Upgradation: Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seats and do not want to upgrade in the next round (i.e. Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3) will fall under this category. Candidates who want to join the allotted seat will have to visit the allotted institute physically for joining. 

Float Want to Upgrade:  Candidates who have been allotted a seat but want to upgrade in the next round (i.e. Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3) will fall under this category. They have to give their willingness for upgradation and upload the required documents for online document verification by the allotted Institute. (There is no need to visit the allotted institute physically.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 26, 2026, 06:11 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Tips for Allotted Candidates

    Candidates should save a copy of their final allotment letter, keep all original documents ready and check their allotted college's reporting instructions. They should also confirm the reporting location and deadline in advance. Completing these steps early can help candidates avoid last-minute problems during admission.

     

  • Oct 26, 2026, 04:11 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Result: Why Is the Final Allotment Important?

    The final allotment result is important because it reflects the outcome after the provisional list has been reviewed. Candidates should use the final result to confirm their allotted seat, download the allotment letter and prepare for admission. The provisional list should be treated as an initial update rather than the final admission outcome.

  • Oct 26, 2026, 02:11 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: What If a Candidate Does Not Report?

    Candidates who do not report to their allotted colleges within the prescribed period may face consequences under the applicable counselling rules. These may affect their eligibility for subsequent rounds or the security deposit, depending on the circumstances. Candidates should review the current MCC guidelines before deciding not to join an allotted seat. 

  • Oct 26, 2026, 00:11 IST

    NEET PG Round 1 Allotment 2026: Can Candidates Change Their Allotted College?

    Candidates cannot change an allotted college simply by requesting a modification after the final result is published. Those seeking an upgrade or a different seat must follow the options and rules provided under the MCC counselling process. Candidates should read the official counselling guidelines before making any decision.

  • Oct 25, 2026, 22:11 IST

    MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Instructions

    Candidates should rely on the final allotment result and official MCC notices for admission-related decisions. They must download their allotment letters, verify their seat details and complete reporting within the announced dates. For the latest updates, visit the official MCC PG Medical Counselling website

  • Oct 25, 2026, 20:11 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: What After NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment?

    Candidates allotted seats in the final result must download their allotment letters and follow the admission instructions issued by MCC and their allotted colleges. They should check the reporting requirements and complete all admission formalities within the prescribed deadline.

  • Oct 25, 2026, 18:11 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Live: Details Mentioned on the Allotment List

    The NEET PG Round 1 allotment list contains candidates' allotment details, including their roll numbers, ranks, allotted institutes and courses. Candidates should verify the information carefully and report any discrepancies within the deadline announced by MCC.

  • Oct 25, 2026, 16:16 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Live: How to Check NEET PG Round 1 Result 2026

    Candidates can follow these steps to check the MCC NEET PG Round 1 provisional allotment result:

    1. Visit mcc.nic.in.

    2. Open the PG Medical Counselling section.

    3. Click on the Round 1 provisional allotment result link.

    4. Open the result PDF and search for your roll number.

    5. Check your allotted college and course.

    6. Download the PDF for future reference.

  • Oct 25, 2026, 15:00 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Steps to Follow After Seat Allotment

    After the NEET PG Counselling 2026 seat allotment, candidates should check their allotment status and read the instructions issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates who have been allotted a seat can accept it and proceed with the admission process or opt for an upgrade in the next counselling round, as per MCC guidelines.

  • Oct 25, 2026, 13:00 IST

    NEET PG Round 1 Allotment Result 2026: Overview

    Particulars

    Details

    Exam Name

    National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG)

    Counselling Authority

    Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

    Counselling Year

    2026

    Round

    Round 1

    Result Status

    Released

    Result Date

    October 24, 2026 (Final Result)

    Provisional Result Date

    October 23, 2026

    Courses

    MD, MS and DNB

    Official Website

    mcc.nic.in

    Reporting Dates

    October 26 to November 2, 2026

    Next Step

    Download the allotment letter and report to the allotted institute within the prescribed dates
  • Oct 25, 2026, 11:33 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Live: Official Website

  • Oct 24, 2026, 14:56 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling: Schedule for Each Counselling Round

    Check the counselling schedule for the remaining counselling rounds here

    Events

    Round 2

    Round 3

    Round 4

    Seat Matrix Verification

    Nov 6–7, 2026

    Nov 25–26, 2026

    Dec 15, 2026

    Registration and Payment

    Nov 6–11, 2026

    Nov 26–Dec 1, 2026

    Dec 16–21, 2026

    Registration Deadline

    Nov 11, 12 noon

    Dec 1, 12 noon

    Dec 21, 12 noon

    Payment Deadline

    Nov 11, 3 PM

    Dec 1, 3 PM

    Dec 21, 3 PM

    Choice Filling

    Nov 7–12, 2026

    Nov 27–Dec 2, 2026

    Dec 16–21, 2026

    Choice Filling Deadline

    Nov 12, 10 AM

    Dec 2, 10 AM

    Dec 21, 11:55 PM

    Choice Locking

    Nov 11, 4 PM–Nov 12, 10 AM

    Dec 1, 4 PM–Dec 2, 10 AM

    Dec 21, 4 PM–11:55 PM

    Seat Allotment Processing

    Nov 12–13, 2026

    Dec 2–3, 2026

    Dec 22–23, 2026

    Seat Allotment Result

    Nov 14, 2026

    Dec 4, 2026

    Dec 24, 2026

    Reporting and Joining

    Nov 16–23, 2026

    Dec 5–12, 2026

    Dec 24–31, 2026

    Joined Candidates' Data Verification

    Nov 24, 2026

    Dec 14, 2026

  • Oct 24, 2026, 14:29 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Round 1 Opening and Closing Rank

    Check below the speciality-wise opening and closing ranks for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling

    Specialty Category Opening Rank (AIR) Closing Rank (AIR)* Institute at Closing Rank
    M.D. General Medicine Open

    1

    2120

    Govt Medical College, Srinagar
      OBC

    42

    2112

    Thoothukudi Medical College
      EWS

    52

    2156

    Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner
      SC

    776

    2252

    IPGMER, Kolkata
      ST

    293

    1814

    VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
    M.D. Radio-Diagnosis Open

    7

    1983

    Darbhanga Medical College, Bihar
      OBC

    45

    2183

    Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
      EWS

    58

    2184

    IMS, BHU, Varanasi
      SC

    398

    2479

    Pt. B.D. Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak
    M.D. Dermatology Open

    12

    2010

    Govt Medical College, Aurangabad
      OBC

    209

    2222

    S.N. Medical College, Agra
      EWS

    256

    2182

    Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey GMC, Ratlam
      SC

    2483

    2642

    Govt Medical College, Kozhikode
  • Oct 24, 2026, 13:59 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Counselling Fee

    Check the category wise fee details for candidates allotted seats in the first round of NEET PG counselling

    Quota / Institution Type

    Category

    Non-Refundable Fee

    Refundable Security Deposit

    Total Payable

    50% AIQ / Central Universities

    General

    ₹1,000

    ₹25,000

    ₹26,000

    50% AIQ / Central Universities

    SC / ST / OBC

    ₹500

    ₹10,000

    ₹10,500

    Deemed Universities

    All Categories

    ₹5,000

    ₹2,00,000

    ₹2,05,000
  • Oct 24, 2026, 13:25 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Documents Required for Round 1 Admissions

    Candidates reporting to the colleges for admissions must have the following documents with them

    • NEET PG Admit Card
    • NEET PG Scorecard/Rank Letter
    • Seat Allotment Letter
    • MBBS Degree/Provisional Certificate, all professional marksheets
    • Internship Completion Certificate
    • Medical Registration Certificate (NMC/State Council)
    • Valid photo ID
    • Date of Birth proof
    • Passport-size photographs
    •  SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS, PwBD Certificate
    • Domicile and NRI/sponsorship documents]
    • Fee payment receipts/demand drafts
    • Service bonds
    • Medical fitness certificates
    • TC/migration certificates
  • Oct 24, 2026, 12:56 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling: When Will Final Allotment Result be Released?

    MCC is expected to release the final allotment result for the first round of NEET PG counselling soon. Those who have applied for the online counselling round can visit the official website of MCC to check the final allotment result. 

  • Oct 24, 2026, 12:21 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2027: Final Allotment Results Soon

    The NEET PG Counselling 2026 round 1 provisional allotment result was announced on October 23, 2026. The final allotment result for the first round of counselling is expected to be released online in the coming days. Canddiates who have applied for the first admission round must report to the allotted clleges after the final allotment result is announced.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 11:37 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Allotment: Grievance Window Closed

    As per the notification, the window for students to submit grievances and queries regarding the round 1 provisional allotment has officially closed. Candidates can expect the release of the NEET PG round 1 final allotment PDF on the official website by evening today. 

  • Oct 24, 2026, 11:12 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Admission: Round 1 Final Allotment Result Soon

    The 2026 Round 1 NEET PG counselling provisional allotment result has been announced online. The final allotment result is expected by evening today. Candidates who have applied for the first counselling round must visit the official website of NEET PG counselling to check their allotment result. Candidates allotted seats as per the final allotment list are also required to report to the allotted collegews with all required documents. 

  • Oct 24, 2026, 10:45 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Details Mentioned on Round 1 Provisional Allotment

    Candidates when downloading the round 1 provosional allotment result must check the following details

    NEET Rank

    Application number

    College allotted

    Application category

    Allotment category

  • Oct 24, 2026, 10:25 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Admission 2026: Reporting to Allotted Colleges

    After the final allotment result for round 1 of counselling has been released, students can report to the allotted colleges. Candidates must report to the colleges for admissions from October 26 to November 2, 2026. Candidates are advised to report to the allotted colleges with all the required documents

  • Oct 24, 2026, 09:42 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Grievance Window to Close at 11:30 AM

    The window for students to submit grievances on the provisional allotment result for round 1 of NEET PG counselling will close at 11:30 AM today. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the provisional round and wish to submit wueries regarding them can visit the candiate grievance redressal portal in the login and enter te query. Reporting to colleges will begin after the final allotment result is released.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 09:12 IST

    NEET PG counselling 2026: Round 2 Counselling Schedule

    Candidates participating in the second round of counselling can check schedule details here

    Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes 6th Nov., 2026 to 7th Nov., 2026
    Registration/Payment 6th Nov., 2026 to 11th Nov., 2026
    Choice Filling/ Locking 7th Nov 2026 to 12th Nov., 2026
    Processing of Seat Allotment 12th Nov., 2026 to 13th Nov., 2026
    Result 14th Nov., 2026
    Reporting/ Joining 16th Nov., 2026 to 23rd Nov., 2026
    Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC 24th November 2026
  • Oct 24, 2026, 08:30 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Official Website to Download Allotment PDF

    The NEET PG 2026 counselling round 1 provisional allotment result is available on the official counselling portal. Candidates can visit the website mcc.nic.in and click on the provisional allotment PDF link to download the allotment result. The round 1 allotment letter will be available after the final allotment result is released.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 08:11 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Steps to Download Final Allotment Result

    The NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 final allotment PDF will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps to download the PDF

    Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG Counselling

    Step 2: Click on the Round 1 final allotment PDF

    Step 3: The allotment list will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the NEET PG Counselling round 1 allotment result for further reference

  • Oct 24, 2026, 07:42 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Final Allotment Results Shortly

    MCC will issue the final allotment result for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling 2026 soon. Students who have been allotted seats as per the provisional allotment result and wish to submit grievances can do so through the grievance redressal portal. Students must note that reporting to colleges for admissions will begin only after the final round 1 provosional allotment result is issued. Students can report to the allotted colleges for admissions from October 26 to November 2, 2026. 

  • Oct 24, 2026, 07:29 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Allotment: Documents Required for Admissions

    Candidates reporting to the colleges for admissions need to have the following documents ready with them for admissions

    • NEET PG Admit Card
    • NEET PG Scorecard/Rank Letter
    • Seat Allotment Letter
    • MBBS Degree/Provisional Certificate, all professional marksheets
    • Internship Completion Certificate
    • Medical Registration Certificate (NMC/State Council)
    • Valid photo ID
    • Date of Birth proof
    • Passport-size photographs
    •  SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS, PwBD Certificate
    • Domicile and NRI/sponsorship documents]
    • Fee payment receipts/demand drafts
    • Service bonds
    • Medical fitness certificates
    • TC/migration certificates.
  • Oct 24, 2026, 07:14 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Counselling: Steps to Download Final Allotment Result

    The NEET PG 2026 Counselling round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website soon. The provisional allotment result has been issued, while the final allotment result will be issued soon. Candidates can submit grievances following which the final allotment PDF will be available. Candidates can download the allotment letter and report to the allotted colleges for admissions. 

  • Oct 24, 2026, 06:58 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment: State-Wise Allotment Distribution

     Check below the state-wise allotment of candidates from Ranks 1 to 2,656.

    State / UT Total Allotments Leading Medical Colleges & DNB Hospitals Dominant Disciplines Allotted
    Maharashtra 386

    Seth GS Medical College, Grant Medical College, LTMMC Sion, Topiwala National MC, BJGMC Pune, GMC Nagpur, GMC Aurangabad, GMC Miraj, Lilavati, Hinduja, Jaslok, Breach Candy, Ruby Hall Clinic, Poona Hospital

    MD General Medicine, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MS General Surgery, MS OBGY, MD Paediatrics, MD Dermatology
    Delhi (NCT) 284

    ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), UCMS & GTB Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Super Speciality, Holy Family, Batra Hospital

    MD General Medicine, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MS General Surgery, MS Orthopaedics, MD Paediatrics
    Tamil Nadu 272

    Madras Medical College (MMC), Stanley Medical College, Kilpauk Medical College, Madurai Medical College, Coimbatore Medical College, Thanjavur MC, Tirunelveli MC, Apollo Hospitals (Greams Rd), KMCH Coimbatore

    MD General Medicine, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD Paediatrics, MS OBGY, MD Dermatology
    Karnataka 226

    Bangalore Medical College (BMCRI), Mysore Medical College, KMCRI Hubballi, Belagavi Institute (BIMS), Mandya Institute (MIMS), Narayana Hrudayalaya, Manipal Hospital (HAL), Bangalore Baptist, KMC Manipal

    MD General Medicine, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD Dermatology, MS General Surgery
    Uttar Pradesh 208

    IMS-BHU Varanasi, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), SGPGI Lucknow, Dr. RMLIMS Lucknow, SNMC Agra, GSVM Kanpur, MLNMC Prayagraj, BRD Medical College Gorakhpur, Medanta Lucknow

    MD General Medicine, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD Paediatrics, MS OBGY
    Rajasthan 158

    SMS Medical College Jaipur, Dr. SNMC Jodhpur, Sardar Patel MC Bikaner, RNT Medical College Udaipur, GMC Kota, JLN Medical College Ajmer, Santokbha Durlabhji (SDMH)

    MD General Medicine, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD Dermatology, MS General Surgery
    Telangana 152

    Nizams Institute (NIMS), Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Medical College Secunderabad, Kakatiya MC Warangal, GMC Nizamabad, AIG Hospitals, Yashoda Hospitals, Continental Hospitals

    MD General Medicine, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MS General Surgery, MD Dermatology
    Kerala 148

    Govt Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, GMC Kozhikode, GMC Kottayam, TD Medical College Alappuzha, GMC Thrissur, Aster Medcity, KIMS Trivandrum, Baby Memorial, Lisie Hospital, Lakeshore Kochi

    MD General Medicine, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD Paediatrics, MD Dermatology
    Andhra Pradesh 124

    Andhra Medical College (Visakhapatnam), SVIMS Tirupati, SVMC Tirupati, Guntur Medical College, Kurnool Medical College, Rangaraya MC Kakinada, GMC Kadapa, GMC Ongole

    MD General Medicine, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MS OBGY, MS General Surgery
    West Bengal 118

    Medical College Kolkata, IPGMER Kolkata, Calcutta National MC, RG Kar MC, Nilratan Sircar MC, Burdwan MC, North Bengal MC, Apollo Multispeciality Kolkata, Peerless Hospital

    MD General Medicine, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MS General Surgery, MD Paediatrics
    Gujarat 102

    B.J. Medical College Ahmedabad, Govt Medical College Surat, GMC Baroda, PDU Medical College Rajkot, MP Shah Medical College Jamnagar, SAL Hospital Ahmedabad

    MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD General Medicine, MD Dermatology, MS Orthopaedics
    Madhya Pradesh 84

    MGM Medical College Indore, Gandhi Medical College Bhopal, NSCB Medical College Jabalpur, Gajra Raja MC Gwalior, Shyam Shah MC Rewa, Choithram Hospital, Bombay Hospital Indore

    MD General Medicine, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD Paediatrics
    Punjab & Chandigarh 68

    Govt Medical College Chandigarh (GMCH-32), GMC Amritsar, GMC Patiala, Guru Gobind Singh MC Faridkot, SPS Hospital Ludhiana

    MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD General Medicine, MD Paediatrics, MS General Surgery
    Haryana 44

    Pt. B.D. Sharma PGIMS Rohtak, BPS Govt MC Khanpur Kalan, Medanta The Medicity Gurugram, Artemis Hospital, Fortis Memorial, Asian Hospital Faridabad

    MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD General Medicine, MD Nuclear Medicine
    Bihar 36

    Patna Medical College (PMCH), IGIMS Patna, Nalanda Medical College Patna, Darbhanga Medical College Laheriasarai, Medanta Superspeciality Patna

    MD General Medicine, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD Paediatrics
    Jammu & Kashmir 32

    Govt Medical College Srinagar, SKIMS Soura Srinagar, Govt Medical College Jammu

    MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD General Medicine, MD Dermatology
    Odisha 28

    SCB Medical College Cuttack, VSSIMS Burla, MKCG Medical College Berhampur, PRM MC Baripada, Sum Ultimate Medicare Bhubaneswar

    MD General Medicine, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD Dermatology
    North East & Goa 23

    Gauhati Medical College, Assam Medical College Dibrugarh, RIMS Imphal, NEIGRIHMS Shillong, Agartala GMC, Goa Medical College

    MD General Medicine, MD Radio-Diagnosis, MD Dermatology
    Total Mapped 2,338

     
  • Oct 24, 2026, 06:42 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Allotment: State-Wise AIQ Opening

    Check the state-wise All India Quota opening and closing ranks for General Medicine & Radio-Diagnosis (Open Quota)

    State / UT Specialty Opening Rank (AIR) Closing Rank (AIR)* Institute at Closing Rank
    Delhi (NCT) M.D. General Medicine

    1

    455

    UCMS & GTB Hospital, New Delhi
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    7

    515

    G.B. Pant Institute, New Delhi
    Tamil Nadu M.D. General Medicine

    6

    1882

    Govt. Medical College, Cuddalore
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    10

    1305

    Kanyakumari Govt. Medical College
    Kerala M.D. General Medicine

    13

    538

    Govt. Medical College, Kollam
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    117

    418

    T.D. Medical College, Alappuzha
    Maharashtra M.D. General Medicine

    36

    1875

    PCMC PG Institute, Pimpri, Pune
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    118

    1905

    Govt. Medical College, Latur
    Karnataka M.D. General Medicine

    22

    1961

    Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    315

    1454

    K.H. Patil Institute, Gadag
    Gujarat M.D. General Medicine

    148

    1832

    Govt. Medical College, Bhavnagar
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    25

    1786

    Govt. Medical College, Surat
    Telangana M.D. General Medicine

    20

    2237

    Govt. Medical College, Nizamabad
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    246

    2265

    Govt. Medical College, Nizamabad
    Uttar Pradesh M.D. General Medicine

    28

    1976

    S.N. Medical College, Agra
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    51

    1950

    BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur
    Rajasthan M.D. General Medicine

    66

    2037

    Jhalawar Medical College, Jhalawar
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    314

    1386

    JLN Medical College, Ajmer
    West Bengal M.D. General Medicine

    71

    2077

    Midnapore Medical College
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    102

    1067

    Murshidabad Medical College
    Andhra Pradesh M.D. General Medicine

    299

    2098

    GMC Kadapa
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    213

    2021

    GMC Ongole
    Odisha M.D. General Medicine

    31

    1147

    SCB Medical College, Cuttack
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    352

    1984

    SCB Medical College, Cuttack
    Punjab / Chandigarh M.D. General Medicine

    93

    1975

    GGS Medical College, Faridkot
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    110

    925

    GGS Medical College, Faridkot
    Madhya Pradesh M.D. General Medicine

    377

    2259

    Bundelkhand Medical College, Sagar
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    782

    1408

    Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa
    Bihar M.D. General Medicine

    762

    2203

    Darbhanga Medical College
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    793

    2052

    Darbhanga Medical College
    Jammu & Kashmir M.D. General Medicine

    330

    2120

    Govt. Medical College, Srinagar
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    358

    959

    GMC Jammu / GMC Srinagar
    Assam / North East M.D. General Medicine

    304

    2395

    Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh
      M.D. Radio-Diagnosis

    400

    2095

    Barpeta Medical College, Assam

    *Closing ranks reflect the last open-category allotment within the provided top-rank excerpt of the PDF.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 06:30 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Category-Wise Cutoffs for Premier Institutions (Round 1)

    Check below the category-wise cutoffs for top institutions in the first round of counselling

    VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

    • M.D. Radio-Diagnosis:

      • Open: Rank 7

      • OBC: Rank 45

      • EWS: Rank 58

      • SC: Rank 398

    • M.D. General Medicine:

      • Open: Rank 24

      • OBC: Rank 343

      • EWS: Rank 129

      • ST: Rank 1814

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute (ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital), New Delhi

    • M.D. General Medicine:

      • Open: Rank 1

      • OBC: Rank 42

      • EWS: Rank 52

      • SC: Rank 776

      • ST: Rank 293

    • M.D. Radio-Diagnosis:

      • Open: Rank 48

      • OBC: Rank 152

      • EWS: Rank 274

      • SC: Rank 1530

    Madras Medical College (MMC), Chennai

    • M.D. General Medicine:

      • Open: Rank 6

      • OBC: Rank 158

      • EWS: Rank 894

    • M.D. Radio-Diagnosis:

      • Open: Rank 10

      • OBC: Rank 181

      • SC: Rank 539

  • Oct 24, 2026, 06:14 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Opening

    Check below the speciality-wise opening and closing ranks for Round 1 of NEET PG counselling

    Specialty Category Opening Rank (AIR) Closing Rank (AIR)* Institute at Closing Rank
    M.D. General Medicine Open

    1

    2120

    Govt Medical College, Srinagar
      OBC

    42

    2112

    Thoothukudi Medical College
      EWS

    52

    2156

    Sardar Patel Medical College, Bikaner
      SC

    776

    2252

    IPGMER, Kolkata
      ST

    293

    1814

    VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
    M.D. Radio-Diagnosis Open

    7

    1983

    Darbhanga Medical College, Bihar
      OBC

    45

    2183

    Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati
      EWS

    58

    2184

    IMS, BHU, Varanasi
      SC

    398

    2479

    Pt. B.D. Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak
    M.D. Dermatology Open

    12

    2010

    Govt Medical College, Aurangabad
      OBC

    209

    2222

    S.N. Medical College, Agra
      EWS

    256

    2182

    Dr. Laxminarayan Pandey GMC, Ratlam
      SC

    2483

    2642

    Govt Medical College, Kozhikode
  • Oct 24, 2026, 06:02 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Final Allotment Result Soon

    The Medical Counselling Committee has released the provisional allotment result for round 1 of counselling. As per the details available, 28,728 candidates have been allotted seats to various MD and MS programmes. The window for students to submit grievances will close at 11:30 AM today, October 24, 2026. The final allotment result will be available after. Based on the final allotment list, eligible students can report to the allotted colleges with the required documents.

  • Oct 24, 2026, 05:47 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: When will Final Allotment Result be Announced?

    After the grievances are submitted, the same will be taken into consideration after which the final allotment result is announced. It is likely that the NEET PG final allotment PDF will be issued by evening of October 24, 2026. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website mcc.nic.in for latest updates regrading the announcement of the final allotment result for round 1 of NEET PG counselling admission

  • Oct 24, 2026, 05:14 IST

    MCC NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: What Next?

    MCC has released the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment on October 23 at mcc.nic.in. After the final list is published, candidates accepting their seat must select "Freeze" and physically report to the institute to confirm admission, while those seeking an upgrade in upcoming rounds can choose "Float" to complete document verification entirely online without visiting the college.

     

  • Oct 24, 2026, 03:20 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Key MCC Changes

    • Freeze (No Upgradation): For candidates satisfied with their allotted seat. You must physically report to the allotted institute to complete admission.
    • Float (Upgradation Opted): For candidates holding an allotted seat while seeking an upgrade in the next round. Document verification is completed online—no physical reporting required.
  • Oct 24, 2026, 02:28 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: What After Allotment Result?

    After the NEET PG round 1 allotment, students satisfied with their allotment must select the Freeze option, and those who wish to upgrade to the next counselling round must select the Float option. Candidates selecting the Freeze option can report to the allotted colleges for admissions; those selecting the Float option must give their willingness for upgradation and upload the required documents for online document verification by the allotted Institute

  • Oct 24, 2026, 01:10 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Live: Important Documents

    • NEET PG Admit Card
    • NEET PG Scorecard/Rank Letter
    • Seat Allotment Letter
    • MBBS Degree/Provisional Certificate, all professional marksheets
    • Internship Completion Certificate
    • Medical Registration Certificate (NMC/State Council)
    • Valid photo ID
    • Date of Birth proof
    • Passport-size photographs
    •  SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS, PwBD Certificate
    • Domicile and NRI/sponsorship documents]
    • Fee payment receipts/demand drafts
    • Service bonds
    • Medical fitness certificates
    • TC/migration certificates.
  • Oct 24, 2026, 00:49 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: When to Report to Colleges for Admission

    The NEET PG 2026 counselling round 1 provisional seat allotment result is now available online. Those who have applied for the allotment round can check their status through the PDF available online. According to the notification, candidates can report to the allotted colleges for admission from October 26 to November 2, 2026. Candidates have been given time until 11:30 AM on, Octoer 24, 2026 to submit grievances and queries through the redressal portal, after which the final allotment result will be declared. Based on this allotment, students are required to report to the allotted colleges for admissions. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 23:36 IST

    NEET PG Round 1 Counselling 2026: How to Submit Grievances

    As per the official notification issued, any discrepancy in the round 1 provisional allotment result may be immediately brought to the notice of MCC up to 11:30 AM of 24.10.2026 via “Candidates Grievances And Query Redressal System” on the candidate login portal.

    Step 1: Visit the NEET PG portal

    Step 2: Click on Candidate Login

    Step 3: Enter the login credentials

    Step 4: Clic on Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System link

    Step 5: Enter all related details

    Step 6: Click on Submit

  • Oct 23, 2026, 23:30 IST

    MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Reporting to Allotted Colleges

    Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must select the Freeze or Float option. Based on the options selected, students can download the allotment letter and report to the colleges for admission with the required documents. Candidates need to report for admission from October 26 to November 2, 2026.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 22:57 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment: Steps to Check Allotment PDF

    The NEET PG 2026 round 1 provisional allotment PDF is now available online. This is not the final result and candidates are advised to wait for the final allotment before reporting to the colleges. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC NEET

    Step 2: Click on PG Counselling

    Step 3: Click on round 1 provisional allotment result

    Step 4: Check through the allotment result

    Step 5: Download the allotment PDF for reference

  • Oct 23, 2026, 22:16 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Declared

    NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 provisional allotment result has been announced online. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can visit the website to download the allotment PDF. As per the official notification released, students can submit grievances through the grievance redressal protal on the official website until 11:30 AM tomorrow, October 24, 2026. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 21:30 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Live: When will Allotment Result be Out?

    The NEET PG Counselling 2026 round 1 provisional allotment result has been made public online on October 23, 2026. The provisional allotment result is available as a PDF document. Candidates who have submitted their choices for the counselling round can visit the website to check their allotment result.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 20:30 IST

    MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: Official Website

  • Oct 23, 2026, 19:30 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Round 1 seat allotment result

    Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET PG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result on October 24. Candidates who registered for the counselling round will be able to check their allotment status by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 18:22 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Live: Counselling Timetable

    Events

    Round 1

    Round 2

    Round 3

    Round 4

    Seat Matrix Verification

    Oct 15, 2026

    Nov 6–7, 2026

    Nov 25–26, 2026

    Dec 15, 2026

    Registration and Payment

    Oct 12–21, 2026

    Nov 6–11, 2026

    Nov 26–Dec 1, 2026

    Dec 16–21, 2026

    Registration Deadline

    Oct 21, 12 noon

    Nov 11, 12 noon

    Dec 1, 12 noon

    Dec 21, 12 noon

    Payment Deadline

    Oct 21, 3 PM

    Nov 11, 3 PM

    Dec 1, 3 PM

    Dec 21, 3 PM

    Choice Filling

    Oct 13–22, 2026

    Nov 7–12, 2026

    Nov 27–Dec 2, 2026

    Dec 16–21, 2026

    Choice Filling Deadline

    Oct 22, 10 AM

    Nov 12, 10 AM

    Dec 2, 10 AM

    Dec 21, 11:55 PM

    Choice Locking

    Oct 21, 4 PM–Oct 22, 10 AM

    Nov 11, 4 PM–Nov 12, 10 AM

    Dec 1, 4 PM–Dec 2, 10 AM

    Dec 21, 4 PM–11:55 PM

    Seat Allotment Processing

    Oct 22–23, 2026

    Nov 12–13, 2026

    Dec 2–3, 2026

    Dec 22–23, 2026

    Seat Allotment Result

    Oct 24, 2026

    Nov 14, 2026

    Dec 4, 2026

    Dec 24, 2026

    Reporting and Joining

    Oct 26–Nov 2, 2026

    Nov 16–23, 2026

    Dec 5–12, 2026

    Dec 24–31, 2026

    Joined Candidates' Data Verification

    Nov 3, 2026

    Nov 24, 2026

    Dec 14, 2026

  • Oct 23, 2026, 16:42 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Live: Overview

    Particulars

    Details

    Exam Name

    National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG)

    Conducting Body

    National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

    Exam Level

    National

    Exam Date

    August 30, 2026

    Exam Mode

    Computer-Based Test (CBT)

    Courses Offered

    MD, MS, PG Diploma and eligible DNB courses

    Academic Session

    2026–27

    Application Dates

    July 1 to July 21, 2026

    Admit Card

    Released in August 2026

    Result Date

    September 24, 2026

    Answer Key

    Released October 1, 2026

    Scorecard

    Available from October 1, 2026

    Counselling Authority

    Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for All India Quota seats

    Official Website

    natboard.edu.in

    Counselling Website

    mcc.nic.in
  • Oct 23, 2026, 15:30 IST

    MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 Live: Counselling Fee

    Quota / Institution Type

    Category

    Non-Refundable Fee

    Refundable Security Deposit

    Total Payable

    50% AIQ / Central Universities

    General

    ₹1,000

    ₹25,000

    ₹26,000

    50% AIQ / Central Universities

    SC / ST / OBC

    ₹500

    ₹10,000

    ₹10,500

    Deemed Universities

    All Categories

    ₹5,000

    ₹2,00,000

    ₹2,05,000
  • Oct 23, 2026, 15:16 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Seat Matrix for Admissions

    The seat matrix for the first counselling round was released by NMC. Candidates can check the details here

    All India Quota (AIQ - 50% Government): 13,338 MD/MS seats.

    DNB (Diplomate of National Board) Seats: 9,201 total seats (2,582 government DNB and 6,619 private DNB seats).

    Deemed Universities: 7,537 MD/MS seats.

    Central Internal Quota: 857 MD/MS seats.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 15:03 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment: Official Website to Download Allotment Results

    The NEET PG 2026 round 1 allotment result will be available online soon. Candidates who have been allotted seats need to report to the colleges with the required documents after the final allotment result is released. To download the allotment letter, students need to visit the website mcc.nic.in and login with their credentials. The allotment letter is a mandatory document to be carried to the college along with other documents for admissions. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 14:51 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: When will Allotment Result be Released?

    The NEET PG Counselling 2026 round 1 provisional allotment result will be released online on October 24, 2026. The provisional allotment result will be available as a PDF document. Candidates who have submitted their choices for the counselling round can visit the website to heck their allotment result. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 14:35 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Round 2 Schedule

    The second counselling round will begin on November 6, 2026. Check the complete schedule below

    Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes 6th Nov., 2026 to 7th Nov., 2026
    Registration/Payment 6th Nov., 2026 to 11th Nov., 2026
    Choice Filling/ Locking 7th Nov 2026 to 12th Nov., 2026
    Processing of Seat Allotment 12th Nov., 2026 to 13th Nov., 2026
    Result 14th Nov., 2026
    Reporting/ Joining 16th Nov., 2026 to 23rd Nov., 2026
    Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC 24th November 2026
  • Oct 23, 2026, 14:15 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Steps to Download Allotment Results

    Candidates who have applied for the first counselling round can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

    Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC counselling

    Step 2: Click on Round 1 provisional allotment result

    Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

  • Oct 23, 2026, 13:56 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Tomorrow

    The provisional allotment result for NEET PG counselling will be released online tomorrow. Those allotted seats need to wait for the release of the final allotment result before reporting to the colleges for admission. Candidates must also make sure they report with all required documents for the final verification and admission process.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 13:36 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Download Allotment Letter Online

    After the final allotment result is released for NEET PG round 1, candidates allotted seats need to login using their credentials and check their allotment status. Students can then click on the download allotment letter tab and keep the hard copy of the allotmement letter with them for admissions

  • Oct 23, 2026, 13:11 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Reporting to Allotted Colleges

    Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must select the Freeze or Float option. Based on the options selected, students can download the allotment letter and report to the colleges for admission with the required documents. Candidates need to report for admission from October 26 to November 2, 2026.

     

  • Oct 23, 2026, 12:43 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Official Website to Check Allotment Result

    The NEET PG 2026 counselling round 1 provisional allotment result will be released online soon. The PDF link will be available for download at mcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates who have submitted their choices for allotment will be able to download the provisional allotment PDF on the official counselling portal. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 12:32 IST

    MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: Provisional Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 Tomorrow

    The first round counselling provisional allotment result will be released online tomorrow, October 24, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their choices for the NEET PG Round 1 counselling are required to visit the official website to download the allotment PDF. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling need to report to the colleges for admission with the required documents. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 12:21 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: When will Round 2 Registrations Commence

    As per the schedule released, the registration and fee payment for the second round of NEET PG counselling 2026 will begin on November 6, 2026. The window for students to enter the choices for the second counselling round will begin on November 7, 2026. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 12:10 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Documents Required for Admissions

    Candidates reporting for admissions need to submit the following documents when reporting to the colleges for admission

    • NEET PG Admit Card
    • NEET PG Scorecard/Rank Letter
    • Seat Allotment Letter
    • MBBS Degree/Provisional Certificate, all professional marksheets
    • Internship Completion Certificate
    • Medical Registration Certificate (NMC/State Council)
    • Valid photo ID
    • Date of Birth proof
    • Passport-size photographs
    •  SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS, PwBD Certificate
    • Domicile and NRI/sponsorship documents]
    • Fee payment receipts/demand drafts
    • Service bonds
    • Medical fitness certificates
    • TC/migration certificates.
  • Oct 23, 2026, 11:57 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Allotment Result to be Released Tomorrow

    The NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 provisional seat allotment result will be declared online tomorrow. As per the details mentioned the provisional allotment PDF will be available at mcc.nic.in. Once the allotment result is issued, students can submit grievances if any as per the deadline following which the final allotment result will be issued. It must also be noted that only after the final allotment result will candidates be able to report to the allotted colleges for admissions with all the required documents. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 11:42 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: Allotment Based on the Choices Entered

    Candidates were provided with the seat matrix to refer to when entering the choices for the allotment round. Candidates were required to enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment. The allotment of seats is done based on the seats available and the category of application, choices entered, NEET PG rank and score. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 11:22 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Round 2 Schedule

    After the reporting to colleges based on first counselling round closes on November 2, 2026, verification of Joined candidates' data by institutes will be shared on November 3, 2026. Check the second round counselling daes below

    Verification of Tentative Seat Matrix by the participating Institutes 6th Nov., 2026 to 7th Nov., 2026
    Registration/Payment 6th Nov., 2026 to 11th Nov., 2026
    Choice Filling/ Locking 7th Nov 2026 to 12th Nov., 2026
    Processing of Seat Allotment 12th Nov., 2026 to 13th Nov., 2026
    Result 14th Nov., 2026
    Reporting/ Joining 16th Nov., 2026 to 23rd Nov., 2026
    Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC 24th Nov., 2026
  • Oct 23, 2026, 11:06 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling: what to do If Candidate Does Not Get Allotment in First Round?

    A total of three rounds of counselling are conducted for admissions to the Postgraduate medical programmes. Those unable to secure an allotment in the first counselling round can register for the second round as per the schedule provided. Candidates need to enter the choices as per the seat matrix which will be released after round 1 admissions are completed.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:50 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Allotment Result to be Released as PDF

    The first round provisional allotment result for NEET PG counselling 2026 will be released online tomorrow. Candidates will be given time to submit grievances, if any, with regard to the provisional allotment. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling can only report to the allotted colleges for admission after the NEET PG round 1 final allotment PDF is released. Students need to report to the allotted colleges for admission from October 26 to November 2, 2026. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:34 IST

    MCC NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: What After First Allotment Result

    The NEET PG allotment result 2026 for the first round of counselling will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in on October 24, 2926. The provisional allotment result will be released as a PDF document containing the application number, allotted colleges, and category of allotment. After the grievance window closes, the final allotment result will be released. Candidates can select the following options after the final allotment result is out

    Freeze No Upgradation: Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seats and do not want to upgrade in the next round (i.e. Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3) will fall under this category. Candidates who want to join the allotted seat will have to visit the allotted institute physically for joining. 

    Float Want to Upgrade:  Candidates who have been allotted a seat but want to upgrade in the next round (i.e. Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3) will fall under this category. They have to give their willingness for upgradation and upload the required documents for online document verification by the allotted Institute. (There is no need to visit the allotted institute physically.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:21 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Changes Introduced

    This year, MCC has introduced a few changes for the Counselling process.

    Freeze Candidates – No Upgradation (Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seats and do not want to upgrade in the next round (i.e. Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3) will fall under this category. Candidates who want to join the allotted seat will have to visit the allotted institute physically for joining. 

    Float Candidates – Want to Upgrade:  Candidates who have been allotted a seat but want to upgrade in the next round (i.e. Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3) will fall under this category. They have to give their willingness for upgradation and upload the required documents for online document verification by the allotted Institute. (There is no need to visit the allotted institute physically). 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 10:09 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: What Time is the Allotment Result Expected

    According to the schedule released, NEET PG 2026 round 1 allotment result will be released online tomorrow, October 24, 2026. The list will be available by the afternoon on the official website. Students who have applied for the first round of NEET PG counselling can visit the official website to download the allotment result. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 09:55 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: List of Eligible NRI Candidates Released

    MCC released the list of candidates eligible for admission under the NRI category. The eligibility PDF is available on the official counselling portal. The list contains the name of candidates who converted provisionally from INDIAN to NRI for the purpose of PG counselling 2026-27 on the basis of scrutiny of documents sent by them to MCC of DGHS.

  • Oct 23, 2026, 09:41 IST

    MCC NEET PG counselling 2026: Steps to Download Allotment Letter

    NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 allotment PDF will be available online. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment status

    Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC counselling

    Step 2: Click on Round 1 provisional allotment result

    Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

  • Oct 23, 2026, 09:29 IST

    NEET PG 2026 Counselling: How Many Rounds of Counselling are Conducted?

    MCC will conduct a total of three rounds of NEET PG counselling. After the third counselling round, an online stray vacancy round will be conducted to complete admissions to vacant seats in colleges under various categories. Admissions under the sray vacancy are compulsory. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 09:15 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1: Documents Required for Admission

    Candidates reporting to colleges for admissions as per allotment must have thefollowing documents with them

    • NEET PG Admit Card
    • NEET PG Scorecard/Rank Letter
    • Seat Allotment Letter
    • MBBS Degree/Provisional Certificate, all professional marksheets
    • Internship Completion Certificate
    • Medical Registration Certificate (NMC/State Council)
    • Valid photo ID
    • Date of Birth proof
    • Passport-size photographs
    •  SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS, PwBD Certificate
    • Domicile and NRI/sponsorship documents]
    • Fee payment receipts/demand drafts
    • Service bonds
    • Medical fitness certificates
    • TC/migration certificates.
  • Oct 23, 2026, 09:07 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026 LIVE: Reporting to Allotted Colleges

    Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must select the Freeze or Float option. Based on the options selected, students can download the allotment letter and report to the colleges for admission with the required documents. Candidates need to report for admission from October 26 to November 2, 2026. 

  • Oct 23, 2026, 09:05 IST

    NEET PG Counselling 2026: Official Website to Download Allotment PDF

    The NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 provisional allotment PDF will be released online. After submitting grievances, the final alloment result will be issued. Candidates can download the final NEET PG round 1 allotment result at mcc.nic.in

  • Oct 23, 2026, 09:03 IST

    NEET PG counselling 2026: Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Tomorrow

    The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET PG counselling 2026 round 1 provisional allotment result on October 24, 2026. Canddidates can select their options and download their allotment letter after the final allotment result is announced. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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