NEET PG 2026 Counselling LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Allocation Status at mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the first round of seat allotment results for NEET PG counselling on, October 24, 2026. The provisional allotment result is now available for download on the official counselling portal. Candidates who have entered choices for the first round of counselling must visit the official website to download the allotment result.

It must be noted that MCC has first released a provisional allotment result. Candidates are given a chance to submit grievances, if any. According to the official notification issued, any discrepancy in the result may be immediately brought to the notice of MCC up to 11:30 AM on 24.10.2026 via “Candidates Grievances And Query Redressal System” on the candidate login portal. Following this, the final allotment result for the first round of counselling will be released. Candidates allotted seats in the NEET PG Round 1 counselling 2026 must report to the allotted colleges only after the final allotment result is released.

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Result - Click Here

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Submit Grievances Until 11:30 AM on October 24 at mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result: Next Step

The NEET PG allotment result 2026 for the first round of counselling is available on the official website mcc.nic.in. The allotment result has been released as a PDF document containing the application number, allotted colleges, and category of allotment. Based on the allotment released, students can report to the colleges for verification and admission. Students first need to log in and select their allotment status, after which they can report to the allotted colleges with necessary documents from October 26 to November 2, 2026.

Freeze No Upgradation: Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seats and do not want to upgrade in the next round (i.e. Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3) will fall under this category. Candidates who want to join the allotted seat will have to visit the allotted institute physically for joining.

Float Want to Upgrade: Candidates who have been allotted a seat but want to upgrade in the next round (i.e. Round 1 to Round 2 or Round 2 to Round 3) will fall under this category. They have to give their willingness for upgradation and upload the required documents for online document verification by the allotted Institute. (There is no need to visit the allotted institute physically.