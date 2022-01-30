Important Days in January 2023: National and International Dates List

Important Days and Dates in January 2023: New Year begins in January month. It is the first month of the Julian and Gregorian calendars. Important days and events fall on every month. Therefore, we have compiled a list of important days and dates of national and international importance month by month that will also help in the preparation of various competitive examinations including SSC CGL, RRB, etc.

January was named after Janus, the Roman god of all beginnings. This is the month of the new door of the beginnings of the new year with new things, and possibilities and provides the ability to see all things past and future. Check, the list of important days and dates (National and International) in January 2023 is provided.

Important Days and Dates in January 2023

1 January – Global Family Day

It is celebrated as a day of peace and sharing. Its aim is to unite and spread a message of peace by considering and promoting the idea that Earth is one Global Family so as to make the world a better place to live for everyone.

4 January - World Braille Day

It is observed on January 4 to honour the birth of Braille's inventor, Louis Braille.

6 January - World Day of War Orphans

On 6 January every year, World Day of War Orphans is celebrated to create awareness about the plight of war orphans and to address the traumatic conditions faced by them.

8 January - African National Congress Foundation Day

South African Native National Congress (SANNC) was founded on 8 January 1912 by John Langalibalele Dube in Bloemfontein. Behind this, the primary motive was to give voting rights to black and mixed-race Africans or to unite African people and spearhead the struggle for fundamental political, social, and economic change.

9 January – NRI (Non-Resident Indian) Day or Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

NRI or Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is observed every year on 9 January to mark the contribution of the overseas Indian community towards the development of India. This day also commemorates the return of Mahatma Gandhi from South Africa to Mumbai on 9 January, 1915.

9 January - Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

He was the 10th and last of the personal Sikh Gurus known for his creation of Khalsa, the military brotherhood of the Sikhs. He was the son of the ninth Guru Tegh Bahadur.

10 January - World Hindi Day

It is celebrated on 10 January to commemorate the First World Hindi Conference.

11 January – Death anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri

He was the second Prime Minister of Independent India. He popularised the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' He actively participated in India's freedom struggle. Due to cardiac arrest, he died on 11 January, 1966.

11 January - National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

It is observed on 11 January to spread awareness about the persistent issue of human trafficking.

12 January – National Youth Day

The birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda also called Swami Vivekananda Jayanti is celebrated every year on 12 January. He was born on 12 January 1863. The government had decided to observe it as National Youth Day because the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth. He had given a speech at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago and glorified India's name.

13 January - Lohri Festival

Lohri is the first festival of the year 2023 and marks the beginning of the harvest season. It is celebrated with full enthusiasm in northern India, mainly Punjab, and Haryana. Lohri festival is celebrated on 13 January 2023 by lighting up a bonfire and dancing around it with friends and relatives. Wheat stalk, rice, rewri, jaggery, and popcorn are offered by the people at the bonfire.

14 January - Makar Sankranti

This year it will be celebrated on 14 January and marks the termination of the winter season and the beginning of a new harvest season.

14 January - Pongal

One of the most popular festivals in India is Pongal and is celebrated widely by the Tamil community across the globe. As per the Tamil solar calendar, Pongal is celebrated in Tai month. It is a four-day event that is dedicated to the Sun God. According to the Gregorian calendar, the Pongal festival will be observed on 14 January 2023. It is a four-day festival. Therefore, it will be celebrated from14 January to 17 January 2023.

15 January – Indian Army Day

Every year 15 January is observed as Indian Army Day because on this day in 1949 field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief.

21 January - Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya Foundation Day

On 21 January, 1972, the states of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Re-organisation) Act, 1971. Therefore, Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya celebrate their Statehood Day on 21 January.

23 January - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was born on 23 January, 1897 in Cuttack, Orissa. He was one of the most prominent Indian freedom fighters. His army was known as Indian National Army (INA) or Azad Hind Fauj. He also led an Indian national force from abroad against the Western powers during World War II.

24 January- National Girl Child Day

On 24 January every year, National Girl Child Day is celebrated to highlight the inequalities faced by a majority of the girls in India, the importance of education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care and safety of girl children, etc.

Anti Terrorism Day

24 January - International Day of Education

It is observed on 24 January every year to support transformative actions for inclusive, equitable, and quality education for all.

25 January- National Voters Day

Every year on 25 January National Voter's Day or Rashtriya Matdata Diwas is celebrated to encourage young voters to take part in the political process. In 2011 the first time this day was celebrated to mark Election Commission's Foundation Day.

25 January- National Tourism Day

Every year on 25 January National Tourism Day is celebrated in India to raise awareness and educate people about the importance of tourism and the role it plays in the Indian economy.

26 January- Republic Day

On 26 November, 1949 the Indian Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution the supreme law of the land and replaced the Government of India Act 1935. It came into effect on 26 January 1950 with a democratic government system. This day marks the largest parade that took place at Rajpath, Delhi every year.

26 January – International Customs Day

International Customs Day (ICD) is celebrated every year on 26 January by Custom Organisation to recognise the role of custom officials and agencies in maintaining border security. It also focuses on the working conditions and challenges that customs officers face in their jobs.

28 January- Birth Anniversary of Lala Lajpat Rai

Lala Lajpat Rai was born on 28 January, 1865 in Punjab. He was a prominent nationalist leader who played an important role in India’s struggle for freedom. He also earned the title of 'Punjab Kesari' or 'the Lion of the Punjab'. He initiated the foundation of the Punjab National Bank. He died on 17 November, 1928, due to serious injuries. The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar, Haryana is named after Lala Lajpat Rai.

30 January – Martyrs Day or Shaheed Diwas

30 January is celebrated as Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas every year in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi and the sacrifice of three revolutionaries of India. As, of 30 January, 1948, the 'Father of Nation' was assassinated. And on 23rd March 3 heroes namely Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar of the nation were hanged to death by the British.

30 January – World Leprosy Day

World Leprosy Day is observed on the last Sunday of January to focus on the target of zero cases of leprosy-related disabilities in children. As we know disabilities do not occur overnight but happen after a prolonged period of undiagnosed disease.

So, these are the National and International important Days of January 2023 which may also help in the preparation for several exams and also enhance your knowledge.

