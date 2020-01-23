National Girl Child Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Significance

“When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” -Michelle Obama

“The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce. Women of indomitable will.” -Amy Tenny

This day provides support, new opportunities to the girls in the country. It is celebrated to raise awareness among people about inequalities, discrimination, exploitation faced by the girls in the society. Inequality may be in terms of education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, protection, child marriage, freedom, etc. No doubt, the step of the Government of India to celebrate the National Girl Child Day is an improvement mission for the young girls and also promotion of the significance of girls as a child.

National Girl Child Day: History

National Girl Child Day was first initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. The main objective behind is to highlight the inequalities faced by girls, to promote awareness including the rights of a girl child, the importance of education, health, and nutrition. Nowadays also gender discrimination is a major problem that girls or women face throughout their life.

National Girl Child Day: Objectives



Source: www.devdiscourse.com

- To increase the consciousness of the people and offer new opportunities to the girl child in the society.

- To remove all the inequalities faced by the girl child.

- To ensure that the girl child should get all their human rights, respect and value in the country.

- To work regarding gender discrimination, to educate people.

International Women's Day

- To work against diminishing child sex ratio in India and change the mind of the people regarding girls as children.

- To increase awareness about the importance and role of the girl child.

- To provide opportunities to girls and rights for their betterment.

- To educate people about the health and nutrition of a girl.

- To provide equal rights and allow them to move in any part of the country.

“Daughters are ANGLES sent from above to fill our HEART with unending LOVE”

Rights of a Girl Child in India



Source: www.dnaindia.com

Various schemes are mentioned by the Government of India to make the living status of the girl child better. Some of the schemes are as follows:

- The determination of sex in clinics during pregnancy has been blocked by the government.

- Child marriages of the girls are restricted now.

- To save a girl child a scheme namely "Save the Girl Child" has been introduced by the government.

- Free and compulsory education for both boys and girls till 14 years of age has improved the education of girl child.

- To fight with malnutrition, high illiteracy, poverty and infant mortality in the society, antenatal care has been made necessary for all pregnant women.

- Many Laws are made by the Government like Anti-Sati, Anti-MTP to make women get employment and status to the Women.

Do you know why is Mother’s Day celebrated?

- To give equal rights and opportunities to the girls' several rules are made by the government for their betterment of the future.

- Five Year Plans have been made by the government to look after the Education Status of the Backward States in India.

- The 'Operation Blackboard' has been created by the government for the Girls by which every teacher gets the Higher Education for making students better in education.

- Even several Balwadi creches have been opened by the government for caring babies and also make them visit primary schools.

- The government has introduced SHG or Self Help Groups to make the livelihood better for rural girls.

- The Open Learning System has been established for easiness to the girls of backward classes.

“Don’t be cold, Girls are worth more than Gold”

How is National Girl Child Day celebrated?

Various events are organised all across the country to celebrate girl child day to promote education, position, equal status, etc. in society. Also, the Government of India organises several campaigns to increase the consciousness among the people regarding girl children in Indian society. Through this campaign, the Government of India highlights the inequalities and problems related to the girl child. Several advertisements are run by the government on TV channels, local newspapers, and radio stations by giving the message "Save the Girl Child". Even NGO or non- government organisations take part in the celebration and spread awareness among society to treat girl children equally and educate them, etc.

On 24 January 2020, Madhya Pradesh will celebrate the National Girl Child Day on theme "Aware girl child-able Madhya Pradesh" under the scheme Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. On this day, the state government will also examine the health of girls and will generate awareness about the rights of girls and daughters. From 24 to 30 January, the Women and Child Development Department will also observe the National Girl Child Week.

In 2019 the theme of National Girl Child Day was "Empowering Girls for a Brighter Tomorrow".

Therefore, every child in the country may be boy or girl is important and are the future of the country. Girls should be treated equally and should get all the opportunities in our society for the welfare of the Nation as a whole.

“Don’t kill Girl in Womb when she might bring Country to Gloom”

“Don’t let their lives End before it even Begins”

National Nutrition Week: Theme & History

National Youth Day 2020: Theme, History, Celebrations and Significance