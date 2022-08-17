Asia Cup Winners List: The 15th edition of the Asia Cup is scheduled to start on August 27, 2022, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The famous cricket tournament has returned in a T20I format for the first time since 2016 when India has announced the champion of the event. India was also the defending Champion of the Asia Cup as it won the 2018 edition by beating Bangladesh in the finals held in UAE.

Asia Cup Winners List will mention the names of the winning teams of the tournament starting from the inaugural season held in 1984. The list will mention the year, winner name, runner-name as well as the host country of the tournament that year. In the Asia Cup winners list, India is the most successful team with seven titles. India is followed by Sri Lanka as the second most successful team with five Asia Cup titles.

Check the complete Asia Cup winners list (1984-2022) below and along with other significant details of the tournament.

Asia Cup: Which is the most successful team of the tournament?

The most successful team of the Asia Cup is India with a win of 7 Asia Cup titles in 1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018. The first edition of the Asia Cup tournament was played in 1984 in the United Arab Emirates and the last season was in 2018.

Asia Cup Tournament

The Asian Cricket Council Asia Cup is a men’s One Day International and Twenty20 International Cricket Tournament. It was established back in 1983 when the Asian Cricket Council was founded as a measure to promote goodwill between Asian countries.

The Asian Cup is the only continental championship in cricket and the winning team becomes the champion of Asia. The tournament alternates every two years between ODI and T20Is formats.

Asia Cup Winners List (1984-2022)

Years Winner Runner-Up Host 1984 India Sri Lanka UAE 1986 Sri Lanka Pakistan Sri Lanka 1988 India Sri Lanka Bangladesh 1990/91 India Sri Lanka Bangladesh 1995 India Sri Lanka UAE 1997 Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka 2000 Pakistan Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2004 Sri Lanka India Sri Lanka 2008 Sri Lanka India Pakistan 2010 India Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 2012 Pakistan Bangladesh Bangladesh 2014 Sri Lanka Pakistan Bangladesh 2016 India Bangladesh Bangladesh 2018 India Bangladesh UAE 2022 TBA TBA UAE

Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to be the 15th edition of the Asia Cup Tournament, with the match being played as Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) during August and September 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The tournament will be played between August 27 to September 11, 2022.

