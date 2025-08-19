Asia Cup 2025 Schedule: Host, Teams, Format, Last Winner and Other Details Here

The Asia Cup 2025 is a major cricket tournament featuring top Asian teams. India will host this edition, marking the first time since 1990-91. The tournament will be played in the T20 format, serving as a precursor to the T20 World Cup scheduled in India in 2026. Six teams will compete: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and a sixth team determined through a qualifying event. In the previous edition held in 2023, India emerged as the champions, defeating Sri Lanka in the final. The Asia Cup 2025 promises exciting cricket action, showcasing the best teams from the continent. Following the India-Pakistan tensions, the BCCI has decided to withdraw from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events for now. The board has informed ACC of its decision to withdraw from the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka next month and from the biennial Men’s Asia Cup in September.

Check Out| Asia Cup Winners List From 1984 To 2025 Asia Cup 2025 Schedule According to Espncricinfo, here is the complete official schedule for the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025: Date Match Teams Venue Match Start Time (IST) 09 Sep '25 1st Match, Group B Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM 10 Sep '25 2nd Match, Group A United Arab Emirates vs India Dubai 7:30 PM 11 Sep '25 3rd Match, Group B Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM 12 Sep '25 4th Match, Group A Oman vs Pakistan Dubai 7:30 PM 13 Sep '25 5th Match, Group B Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM 14 Sep '25 6th Match, Group A India vs Pakistan Dubai 7:30 PM 15 Sep '25 7th Match, Group A United Arab Emirates vs Oman Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM 15 Sep '25 8th Match, Group B Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka Dubai 7:30 PM 16 Sep '25 9th Match, Group B Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM 17 Sep '25 10th Match, Group A United Arab Emirates vs Pakistan Dubai 7:30 PM 18 Sep '25 11th Match, Group B Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM 19 Sep '25 12th Match, Group A India vs Oman Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM 20 Sep '25 13th Match, Super Fours TBA vs TBA Dubai 7:30 PM 21 Sep '25 14th Match, Super Fours TBA vs TBA Dubai 7:30 PM 23 Sep '25 15th Match, Super Fours TBA vs TBA Abu Dhabi 7:30 PM 24 Sep '25 16th Match, Super Fours TBA vs TBA Dubai 7:30 PM 25 Sep '25 17th Match, Super Fours TBA vs TBA Dubai 7:30 PM 26 Sep '25 18th Match, Super Fours TBA vs TBA Dubai 7:30 PM 28 Sep '25 Final TBA vs TBA Dubai 7:30 PM

Asia Cup 2025: Host Nation and Venues The Asia Cup 2025 is a significant cricket tournament scheduled to take place in September, primarily in the Twenty20 format. Despite India being the designated host, the tournament is likely to be held at a neutral venue due to ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan. Host Nation and Venues The host nation and venues for the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 are as follows: Host Nation: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Venues: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Tournament Details Format: The tournament will be played in the T20 format, serving as a preparatory event for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Teams: The participating teams include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE, with additional teams like Oman and Hong Kong potentially participating.

The participating teams include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE, with additional teams like Oman and Hong Kong potentially participating. Schedule: The tournament is expected to start around mid-September and conclude by early October.

Structure Groups and Matches: The tournament will feature two groups of teams, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super Four stage. The best two teams from this stage will compete in the final.

India-Pakistan Matches: The rivalry between India and Pakistan will be a highlight, with potential matches in the group stage, Super Four, and possibly the final. In Case You Missed| India vs New Zealand Head to Head in Champions Trophy and ODI Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Participating Teams and Tournament Format The Asia Cup 2025 will feature eight teams:

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Oman

Hong Kong Nepal, which participated in the 2023 edition, did not qualify for the 2025 tournament.

Tournament Format Groups: The teams will be divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage.

Super Four Stage: The four teams will play each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from this stage will compete in the final.

The four teams will play each other in a round-robin format. The top two teams from this stage will compete in the final. Final: The final match will determine the Asia Cup champion. The tournament will be played in the T20 format, and it is scheduled to take place in September 2025, likely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to logistical and diplomatic reasons Asia Cup 2025: Defending Champions and Historical Context The defending champions of the Asia Cup are India, who won the 2023 edition by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. India has been the most successful team in the Asia Cup, with eight titles, including seven in the ODI format and one in T20I.

Historical Context The Asia Cup has a rich history, dating back to 1984. It has been played in both ODI and T20I formats over the years. The tournament has seen various winners, with India and Sri Lanka being the most successful teams. Sri Lanka has played the most Asia Cups, with 16 appearances, while India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have each participated 15 times. Past Winners India: 8 titles (1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2023)

8 titles (1984, 1988, 1990–91, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, 2023) Sri Lanka : 6 titles (1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022)

: 6 titles (1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, 2022) Pakistan: 2 titles (2000, 2012) Recent Developments The 2025 Asia Cup will be played in the T20I format, serving as a preparatory event for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Due to diplomatic reasons, the tournament is likely to be held at a neutral venue, with the UAE being a strong contender.