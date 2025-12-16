This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 16 December

Every day has a history behind it. Have you ever wondered what happened on December 16 in the past? Why do people remember this date? On December 16, 1773, American colonists protested British rule by dumping tea into Boston Harbour in the Boston Tea Party, a spark toward the American Revolution. In 1944, World War II’s Battle of the Bulge began as German forces launched a surprise attack in Europe. On December 16, 1971, Pakistani forces surrendered in Dhaka, ending the Bangladesh Liberation War and leading to Bangladesh's independence; India celebrates it as Vijay Diwas. This day also marks Kazakhstan's independence in 1991. In South Africa, it is observed as the Day of Reconciliation, a time to heal old divisions. From wars to autonomy, from protests to peace, December 16 has seen many world-changing moments. In this article, we'll explore those key events and what they mean.
What Happened On This Day—December 16?
Here's what happened in history on December 16:
1773 – The Boston Tea Party
- On December 16, 1773, American colonists protested British rule.
- They boarded ships in Boston Harbour.
- Over 300 chests of tea were thrown into the water.
- The protest was against heavy British taxes.
- This event helped lead to the American Revolution.
1707 – Mount Fuji Erupts
- On this day, Mount Fuji erupted in Japan.
- The volcano released 28 billion cubic feet of ash.
- Ash covered farmland up to 60 miles away.
- The eruption caused crop damage and starvation.
- Mount Fuji remains an active volcano today.
1775 – Jane Austen Is Born
- Jane Austen was born on December 16, 1775.
- She was an English novelist.
- She is known for books like Pride and Prejudice and Emma.
- Her work focused on manners, society, and relationships.
- She remains one of the most read authors in English literature.
1770 – Ludwig van Beethoven Is Born
- Ludwig van Beethoven was born on this day.
- He was a German composer.
- Beethoven shaped Western classical music.
- His famous works include Symphony No. 9.
- His music is still performed worldwide.
1928 – Philip K. Dick Is Born
- Philip K. Dick was born on December 16, 1928.
- He was a science-fiction writer.
- His stories explored dystopian futures and the realities of the present.
- Famous works include Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?
- Many of his books inspired popular films.
1893 – "New World Symphony" Premieres
- Composer Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 premiered.
- The performance took place in New York City.
- It was played at Carnegie Hall.
- The symphony became one of his most famous works.
- It blended classical music with American influences.
1914 – Germans Bombard English Ports
- On December 16, 1914, German ships attacked England.
- The ports of Hartlepool and Scarborough were bombarded.
- The attack surprised British defences.
- Many civilians were killed or injured.
- It shocked Britain during World War I.
1938 – Hitler Establishes the Mother's Cross
- Adolf Hitler introduced the Mother's Cross award.
- It encouraged German women to have more children.
- Only women of "pure" German origin were eligible.
- The policy aimed to grow the Nazi population.
- It was part of Nazi racial ideology.
1944 – Battle of the Bulge Begins
- On this day, Germany launched a surprise attack.
- The battle took place in Belgium and Luxembourg.
- Allied forces were caught off guard.
- The fighting created a "bulge" in the front line.
- It became one of the most significant battles of World War II.
1950 – Truman Declares National Emergency
- President Harry S. Truman declared a state of emergency.
- The decision was linked to the Korean War.
- China had entered the war against the UN forces.
- Truman warned of Communist expansion.
- He called for increased military production.
1960 – Mid-Air Plane Collision Over New York
- Two aeroplanes collided over New York City.
- The crash killed 134 people.
- Victims included passengers and people on the ground.
- It remains one of the worst air disasters in U.S. history.
- The tragedy led to better air traffic controls.
1973 – O.J. Simpson Makes NFL History
- O.J. Simpson rushed for over 2,000 yards in one season.
- He played for the Buffalo Bills.
- He became the first NFL player to reach this milestone.
- The achievement changed football records.
- It remains a legendary sports moment.
1989 – A Deadly Mail Bomb Attack Begins
- A mail bomb killed Federal Judge Robert Vance.
- The attack happened in Alabama.
- More bombings followed in other states.
- Several people were injured or killed.
- The case shocked the nation.
1998 – Clinton Orders Air Strikes on Iraq
- President Bill Clinton ordered attacks on Iraq.
- Iraq had refused UN weapons inspections.
- The strikes were called Operation Desert Fox.
- The move caused political debate in the U.S.
- It happened during Clinton's impeachment crisis.
1998 – U.S. House Recommends Clinton's Impeachment
- On the same day, Congress released an impeachment report.
- The report accused Clinton of serious misconduct.
- It led to impeachment proceedings.
- The case focused on abuse of power and perjury.
- The Senate later acquitted Clinton.
2009 – "Avatar" Premieres in the U.S.
- The sci-fi film Avatar premiered in the United States.
- James Cameron directed it.
- The movie used groundbreaking visual effects.
- It became one of the highest-grossing films of all time.
- Avatar changed modern filmmaking.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 16?
December 16 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Births on December 16
Jane Austen – 1775
- Born on December 16, 1775, in Hampshire, England.
- Famous English novelist known for Pride and Prejudice and Emma.
- Her stories focus on manners, relationships, and social life.
Ludwig van Beethoven – 1770
- Born on this day in Bonn, Germany.
- One of the greatest composers in Western classical music.
- Known for works like Symphony No. 9 and Für Elise.
Philip K. Dick – 1928
- Born December 16, 1928, in the United States.
- Influential science-fiction writer.
- Known for Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? and The Man in the High Castle.
Notable Deaths on December 16
Wilhelm Grimm – 1859
- German author, younger brother of Jacob Grimm.
- Known for writing Grimm's Fairy Tales.
Colonel Sanders – 1980
- Founder of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).
- Built one of the world's most famous food brands.
Lee Van Cleef – 1989
- An American actor famous in Western movies.
- Known for roles in The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.
Thelma Todd – 1935
- American actress and comedian.
- Appeared in over 120 films in the 1920s–30s.
Silvana Mangano – 1989
- Italian film actress and star of European cinema.
Moses Gunn – 1993
- American actor with a strong stage and film career.
John VIII – 882
- Pope of the Catholic Church.
Adelaide of Italy – 999
- Holy Roman Empress and influential ruler.
Öljaitü – 1316
- Mongol ruler of Iran (Ilkhanid dynasty).
Pepin of Herstal – 714
- Frankish statesman and early Carolingian leader.
Eberhard of Friuli – 867
- Frankish duke and noble leader.
