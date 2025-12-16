BPSC Mains Result 2025 Declared: Download 70th CCE Merit List PDF at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Mains Result 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC Mains results 2025 for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains. Candidates who appeared for the descriptive examination conducted in April 2025 can now check their qualifying status on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Mains Result 2025 has been released to fill 2,035 vacancies across various administrative and state government departments in Bihar. Candidates shortlisted in the Mains round will now move to the final stage of the selection process: the Personality Test (Interview)

BPSC Mains Result 2025 PDF Download

The BPSC 70th Mains Result PDF can now be downloaded from the official website of BPSC. Candidates who appeared for the descriptive papers between April 25 and April 30, 2025, can directly download the merit list to confirm their selection for the interview round. The Commission has released the result in a searchable PDF format, which contains the roll numbers of the 5,401 candidates who have successfully cleared this stage. To download the BPSC Mains Result 2025 PDF, candidates should navigate to the "What’s New" section on the homepage of bpsc.bih.nic.in or click here to download the BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025 PDF.