BPSC Mains Result 2025 Declared: Download 70th CCE Merit List PDF at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Mains Result 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC Mains results 2025 for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Mains. Candidates who appeared for the descriptive examination conducted in April 2025 can now check their qualifying status on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC Mains Result 2025 has been released to fill 2,035 vacancies across various administrative and state government departments in Bihar. Candidates shortlisted in the Mains round will now move to the final stage of the selection process: the Personality Test (Interview)
BPSC Mains Result 2025 PDF Download
The BPSC 70th Mains Result PDF can now be downloaded from the official website of BPSC. Candidates who appeared for the descriptive papers between April 25 and April 30, 2025, can directly download the merit list to confirm their selection for the interview round. The Commission has released the result in a searchable PDF format, which contains the roll numbers of the 5,401 candidates who have successfully cleared this stage. To download the BPSC Mains Result 2025 PDF, candidates should navigate to the "What’s New" section on the homepage of bpsc.bih.nic.in or click here to download the BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025 PDF.
|
BPSC Mains Result 2025
BPSC Mains Result 2025 OUT
BPSC Mains Result 2025 was released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. BPSC Mains Result 2025 has been released after aggregating marks of General Studies I, General Studies II, and the Essay paper, totalling 900 marks. It is important to note that the General Hindi paper remained qualifying in nature, requiring a minimum of 30%, and the Optional Subject marks were processed according to the latest normalisation/scaling guidelines.
आवश्यक सूचना
एकीकृत 70वीं संयुक्त मुख्य (लिखित) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा का परिणाम जारी।
5,401 अभ्यर्थियों को साक्षात्कार के लिए सफल घोषित किया गया।#BPSC #BPSC70thMains #70thMainsExam #BPSCExamResult #BPSC70th #BPSCUpdates #BPSCNotice #70thMainsResult pic.twitter.com/M13RilPY38
— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) December 16, 2025
How to Check BPSC Mains Result 2025 at bpsc.bih.nic.in
Candidates can download the BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025 PDF by clicking on the direct lin provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website: bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- On the homepage click on "Result: 70th Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination"
- Now click the link to open the PDF.
- Use CTRL+F and enter your Roll Number.
- Save the PDF for the interview verification process.
Selection Ratio for BPSC 70th CCE Interview Round
One of the most discussed aspects of the BPSC 70th Mains Result is the selection ratio for the final phase. For the current recruitment cycle, BPSC is aiming to fill a massive pool of 2,035 vacancies. With 5,401 candidates qualifying for the interview, the Commission has maintained a selection ratio of approximately 1:2.6. This means that for every single administrative post, nearly three candidates will be competing in the interview chamber.
BPSC Mains Result 2025: Overview
The BPSC Mains Result was released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. The written exam was conducted in April 2025 and the result was released on December 16, 2025. Check the table below for BPSC Mains Result 2025
|
Event
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)
|
Total Vacancies
|
2,035
|
Mains Exam Date
|
April 25 to April 30, 2025
|
Result Status
|
Released (December 2025)
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, and Interview
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bih.nic.in
Documents Required for BPSC 70th Interview Verification
Candidates declared successful in the BPSC 70th result 2025 must start preparing for the interview round. Candidates must present their original credentials before the interview board. Failure to produce valid documents can lead to immediate disqualification, regardless of the written exam score. Check the list below for documents to carry at the examination centre
- Educational Certificates: Matriculation (for DOB proof) and Graduation Degree/Marksheets.
- Identity Proof: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Voter ID.
- Caste/Category Certificates: Valid SC/ST/EBC/BC certificates issued by competent authorities in Bihar.
- Domicile Certificate: To claim the benefits of reservation under the Bihar state quota.
- Disability Certificate: For PwD category aspirants.
