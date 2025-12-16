School Holiday on December 17, 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States Due to Weather and Local Events

17 December 2025 School Holiday: As winter intensifies across India, several states are witnessing extreme cold, dense fog, air pollution, and administrative activities that are impacting regular school operations. Due to adverse weather conditions and regional events, school holidays and online class orders have been announced for December 17, 2025 (Wednesday) in multiple states. Students and parents are advised to check state-wise updates to stay informed. Below is a detailed breakdown of school closures, online classes, and modified schedules across different regions. Delhi NCR: Online Classes for Nursery to Class 5 Amid Severe Air Pollution In view of persistently hazardous AQI levels and severe air pollution, authorities in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad have ordered an immediate shift to online classes for younger students.

Key Highlights: Classes Nursery/Pre-Nursery to Class V: Online classes only

Classes VI to XI: Hybrid learning model (online + limited physical attendance)

Classes X & XII: Physical classes to continue as scheduled This decision has been implemented under GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions, prioritizing the health and safety of young children in the Delhi NCR region. Noida Schools Update: Online Classes Till Class 5, Hybrid Mode for Seniors Unlike a complete shutdown, Noida schools are following a modified academic plan as per district advisories. Online Classes Update in Noida: Nursery to Class 5: Fully online classes

Class 6 and above: Hybrid mode (combination of online and physical classes) Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for daily attendance instructions.

Telangana School Holiday on December 17 Due to VRO Examinations The Telangana state government has declared school holidays on December 16 and 17, 2025, as several schools are being used as Village Revenue Officer (VRO) examination centres. Applicable Institutions: Government schools

Aided schools

Schools notified by district collectors Students should follow official school communications for reopening updates. Punjab Schools: Revised Winter Timings Continue While winter vacations are yet to begin, the Punjab government has already implemented revised winter school timings to ensure student safety amid falling temperatures. Winter Timings (Valid till February 28, 2026): Primary Schools: 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Middle, High & Senior Secondary Schools: 9:00 AM to 3:20 PM These timings apply to all government schools across the state.

Also Check Punjab School Winter Vacation 2025-2026 Dates Announced! Tamil Nadu Announces 12-Day School Holiday After Exams The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced a 12-day holiday for students across the state after the completion of half-yearly examinations. Holiday Details: Holiday begins: December 24, 2025

Applies to all schools across Tamil Nadu Kerala Christmas Vacation Schedule Confirmed The Kerala General Education Department has confirmed the Christmas vacation schedule for schools in the state. Kerala School Holidays: Schools closed: December 24, 2025

Schools reopen: January 5, 2026

Total holidays: 12 days This extended break applies to schools across the state, including Thiruvananthapuram. With worsening winter conditions, air pollution, and regional administrative events, school operations on December 17, 2025, remain affected in several states. While some regions have announced full school holidays, others have shifted to online or hybrid learning models.