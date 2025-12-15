RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT for Graduate Level: Check Merit List PDF & Scorecard Link

By Mohd Salman
Dec 15, 2025, 13:55 IST

RRB has officially declared the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 for Graduate Level posts (CEN 05/2024). Candidates can now check their qualifying status via zone-wise merit list PDFs and download their individual scorecards on the official regional RRB websites. Qualified candidates will proceed to the next selection stages, like CBAT/Typing Skill Test and Document Verification.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level posts. The RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Result is released for the exam conducted on October 13, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT 2) can now check their qualifying status, merit list, and post-wise cut-off marks directly on the RRB NTPC Result 2025 official website of their respective RRBs.
Candidates declared successful in the result will now be called for Document Verification (DV), Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), or Typing Skill Test, as applicable to the various RRB NTPC Graduate posts.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025: Key Statistics

RRB has conducted the CBT 2 examination for Graduate Level posts on October 13, 2025.
Approximately 12,1931 candidates appeared for the 8,113 vacancies across various zones. Check the list below for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025

  • Exam Date: October 13, 2025
  • Result Declaration Date: December 15, 2025
  • Total Candidates Appeared: 121,931
  • Next Stage: Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) / Typing Skill Test (tentatively schedules in last week of December 2025).
  • Candidates must check the result only on the official regional websites. Below we have provided the direct links for all 21 RRB zones:

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 PDF Download (Zone Wise)

RRB released the NTPC CBT 2 result merit lists Zone-wise PDFs containing the Roll Numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage (CBAT/Typing Test/DV). Candidates can directly visit the official RRB website, such as RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai or RRB Chandigarh or they can click on the direct link below to download the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025.

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025

RRB Bilaspur PDF Download

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025

RRB Ranchi PDF Download

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025

RRB Chennai PDF Download

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025

RRB Gorakhpur PDF Download

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025

RRB Kolkata PDF Download

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025

RRB Siliguri PDF Download

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025

RRB Bhubaneswar PDF Download

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025

RRB Bhopal PDF Download

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025

RRB Guwahati PDF Download

 

Candidates must check the result only on the official regional websites. Below we have provided the direct links for all 21 RRB zones

RRB Zone

Official Website Link

RRB Ahmedabad

www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer

www.rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Prayagraj (Allahabad)

www.rrbpryj.gov.in

RRB Bengaluru

www.rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal

https://rrbbhopal.gov.in

RRB Bhubaneswar

https://rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRB Bilaspur

www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh

https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai

www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur

www.rrbgkp.gov.in

RRB Guwahati

www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu & Srinagar

www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata

www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda

www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai

www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur

www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna

www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi

www.rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad

www.rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

RRB Siliguri

www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

How to Download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025?

Candidates can download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 on the direct link provided above, or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit Regional RRB Website such as RRB Bilaspur, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai, or RRB Chandigarh.
  • Now on the homepage, check for the link “Result of 2nd Stage CBT for NTPC Graduate Level Posts”.
  • Click on the link to download the zone-wise and post-wise merit list PDF.
  • Now open the DPDF and use CTRL+F to search your roll number
  • If your roll number is highlighted in the list, you have successfully qualified for the next stage

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025 Overview

RRB released the Graduate CBT 2 Result on its regional websites on December 15, 2025. The result has been released containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Grade CBT 2 Result 2025 Key Highlights

Recruiting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Post Names

Graduate Level Posts (e.g., Station Master, Goods Guard, Senior Clerk cum Typist)

Total Vacancies

Approximately 8113 (Graduate Level)

Exam Stage

Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 2)

CBT 2 Exam Date

October 13, 2025

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result Status

DECLARED (December 15, 2025)

How to Check RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Scorecard?

Along with the RRB NTPC CBT 2 merit list pdf, candidates must also check and download their individual scorecard, their normalised marks, etc. Check the step-by-step process below to download the Scorecard and normalized Marks

  • Visit Regional RRB Website
  • On the homepage, check for "RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Scorecard 2025".
  • Click on the link and provide your registration and password.
  • Now click on the login button and your individual scorecard, will get released along with the marks
  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Important Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC CBT 2 Scorecard

Before downloading the RRB NTPC CBT CBT 2 Result PDF and Scorecard, candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in it are correct. The scorecard typically includes the following critical information:

  • Candidate’s Name and Roll Number
  • Registration Number and Date of Birth
  • Applied RRB Zone and CEN Number
  • Exam Date and Shift Timings
  • Raw Marks Secured (Total Questions Answered Correctly minus 1/3rd of Questions Answered Incorrectly)
  • Pro-rated Marks (If applicable)
  • Normalized Marks (The final score used for shortlisting)
  • Section-wise Marks
  • Qualifying Status (Shortlisted/Not Shortlisted for next stage)
  • Category-wise Cut-Off Marks for the respective post/level

What is the Next Stage After the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result?

Candidates who were declared successful in the RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result will now proceed to the next stage i.e. CBAT, Skill Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.
The final selection of candidates will be based on the performance of candidates in CBT 2 exam and respective skill test

FAQs

  • Is the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result released in PDF format?
    +
    Yes, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates
  • How can I check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025?
    +
    Candidates can check the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 by clicking oh the direct links provide above or they can download it from official regional website
  • Is RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 been released?
    +
    Yes, the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 has been released on the official regional websites of RRB on December 15, 2025.
  • What details are mentioned in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 result PDF?
    +
    The RRB NTPC CBT 2 result PDF contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates.

