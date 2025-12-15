RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT for Graduate Level: Check Merit List PDF & Scorecard Link

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level posts. The RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Result is released for the exam conducted on October 13, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT 2) can now check their qualifying status, merit list, and post-wise cut-off marks directly on the RRB NTPC Result 2025 official website of their respective RRBs.

Candidates declared successful in the result will now be called for Document Verification (DV), Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), or Typing Skill Test, as applicable to the various RRB NTPC Graduate posts. RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025: Key Statistics RRB has conducted the CBT 2 examination for Graduate Level posts on October 13, 2025.

Approximately 12,1931 candidates appeared for the 8,113 vacancies across various zones. Check the list below for RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025

Exam Date: October 13, 2025

Result Declaration Date: December 15, 2025

Total Candidates Appeared: 121,931

Next Stage: Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) / Typing Skill Test (tentatively schedules in last week of December 2025).

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025: All Regional Websites Direct Links

Candidates must check the result only on the official regional websites. Below we have provided the direct links for all 21 RRB zones: RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 PDF Download (Zone Wise) RRB released the NTPC CBT 2 result merit lists Zone-wise PDFs containing the Roll Numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage (CBAT/Typing Test/DV). Candidates can directly visit the official RRB website, such as RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai or RRB Chandigarh or they can click on the direct link below to download the RRB NTPC Graduate Result 2025.

RRB Zone Official Website Link RRB Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in RRB Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in RRB Prayagraj (Allahabad) www.rrbpryj.gov.in RRB Bengaluru www.rrbbnc.gov.in RRB Bhopal https://rrbbhopal.gov.in RRB Bhubaneswar https://rrbbbs.gov.in/ RRB Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in RRB Chandigarh https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in RRB Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in RRB Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in RRB Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in RRB Jammu & Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in RRB Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in RRB Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in RRB Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in RRB Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in RRB Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in RRB Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in RRB Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.gov.in RRB Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in RRB Thiruvananthapuram https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

How to Download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025? Candidates can download the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 on the direct link provided above, or they can follow the simple steps listed below Visit Regional RRB Website such as RRB Bilaspur, RRB Mumbai, RRB Chennai, or RRB Chandigarh.

Now on the homepage, check for the link “Result of 2nd Stage CBT for NTPC Graduate Level Posts”.

Click on the link to download the zone-wise and post-wise merit list PDF.

Now open the DPDF and use CTRL+F to search your roll number

If your roll number is highlighted in the list, you have successfully qualified for the next stage RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2025 Overview RRB released the Graduate CBT 2 Result on its regional websites on December 15, 2025. The result has been released containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Check the table below for RRB NTPC Grade CBT 2 Result 2025 Key Highlights

Recruiting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Post Names Graduate Level Posts (e.g., Station Master, Goods Guard, Senior Clerk cum Typist) Total Vacancies Approximately 8113 (Graduate Level) Exam Stage Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) CBT 2 Exam Date October 13, 2025 RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result Status DECLARED (December 15, 2025) How to Check RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Scorecard? Along with the RRB NTPC CBT 2 merit list pdf, candidates must also check and download their individual scorecard, their normalised marks, etc. Check the step-by-step process below to download the Scorecard and normalized Marks Visit Regional RRB Website

On the homepage, check for "RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Scorecard 2025".

Click on the link and provide your registration and password.

Now click on the login button and your individual scorecard, will get released along with the marks

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.