CA Inter Results 2026 September OUT LIVE: ICAI Intermediate September Scorecard Link Active at caresults.icai.org

CA Inter September 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the results for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination Held in September 2026 today, October 22, 2026. The link for candidates to check their CA Intermediate September 2026 Result is now available on the official website. Candidates can log in to download the scorecard.

The link to check the ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result is available on the official website icai.org. Candidates can also visit the official result portal caresults.icai.org to check the result and download the individual scorecards. To check the result, students must visit the website and log in with their registration number and roll number. Candidates can also check the CA Inter Sept 2026 Toppers List here.

CA Intermediate Result 2026 Direct Link - Click Here

CA Inter Result 2026: September Session Pass Percentage

There is an increase in the CA Inter September 2026 Pass Percentage as compared to the previous session. Check the pass percentage for the September 2026 session exam below

CA Inter September 2026 Result: Official Websites to Check

The ICAI CA September 2026 result for the intermediate examination has been released online today, October 22, 2026. Candidates can log in with their registration number and roll number to check the result and download the individual scorecards. The official website to check the result is given below

icai.org

caresults.icai.org

Login Credentials to Download CA Intermediate Result 2026

ICAI has announced the CA Intermediate result 2026 today. The link to check the result and download the individual result scorecards is available on the official website of ICAI. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to visit the website to download their individual scorecards. To check the result, students must log in with the following details

Registration number

Roll number

ICAI CA Inter Result 2026: Toppers List

Check the CA Inter list of top candidates, their All India Rank, marks and percentage

Rank JPG Name JPG City JPG Roll No. JPG Marks JPG % JPG All India First Rank Neel Rajesh Shah Mumbai 149106 502 83.67% All India First Rank Chandak Sakshi Nashik 208221 502 83.67% All India Second Rank Shruti V Chennai 131423 492 82.00% All India Third Rank Prem Agarwal Surat 233554 490 81.67%