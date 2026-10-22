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CA Inter Results 2026 September OUT LIVE: ICAI Intermediate September Scorecard Link Active at caresults.icai.org

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 22, 2026, 14:19 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the CA Inter September 2026 result today on its official portal. Candidates can check the result and download their scorecard using their roll number details at icai.org, caresults.icai.org.

CA Intermediate September 2026 Result:
CA Intermediate September 2026 Result:

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Results for CA Inter September 2026 Examination announced online today, October 22, 2026
  • Candidates can check the CA Intermediate Result at icai.org and caresults.icai.org using their registration number and roll number
  • CA Intermediate September 2026 scorecards is available for download today on the official website.

CA Inter September 2026 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the results for the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination Held in September 2026 today, October 22, 2026. The link for candidates to check their CA Intermediate September 2026 Result is now available on the official website. Candidates can log in to download the scorecard. 

The link to check the ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 result is available on the official website icai.org. Candidates can also visit the official result portal caresults.icai.org to check the result and download the individual scorecards. To check the result, students must visit the website and log in with their registration number and roll number. Candidates can also check the CA Inter Sept 2026 Toppers List here

CA Intermediate Result 2026 Direct Link - Click Here

CA Inter Result 2026: September Session Pass Percentage

There is an increase in the CA Inter September 2026 Pass Percentage as compared to the previous session. Check the pass percentage for the September 2026 session exam below

 Group(s)No. of candidates appearedNo. of candidates passed% of pass
I Group– I 100301 23210 23.14
II Group–II 68400 12938 18.92
III Both Groups 38339 5066 13.21

CA Inter September 2026 Result: Official Websites to Check

The ICAI CA September 2026 result for the intermediate examination has been released online today, October 22, 2026. Candidates can log in with their registration number and roll number to check the result and download the individual scorecards. The official website to check the result is given below

  • icai.org

  • caresults.icai.org

Login Credentials to Download CA Intermediate Result 2026

ICAI has announced the CA Intermediate result 2026 today. The link to check the result and download the individual result scorecards is available on the official website of ICAI. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to visit the website to download their individual scorecards. To check the result, students must log in with the following details

  • Registration number

  • Roll number

ICAI CA Inter Result 2026: Toppers List

Check the CA Inter list of top candidates, their All India Rank, marks and percentage

Rank JPG Name JPG City JPG Roll No. JPG Marks JPG % JPG

All India First Rank

 

Neel Rajesh Shah

Mumbai

149106

502

83.67%

All India First Rank

 

Chandak Sakshi

Nashik

208221

502

83.67%

All India Second Rank

 

Shruti V

Chennai

131423

492

82.00%

All India Third Rank

 

Prem Agarwal

Surat

233554

490

81.67%

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on the CA September 2026 Result

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 22, 2026, 14:19 IST

    CA Inter Result 2026: September Session Pass Percentage

    Check the pass percentage for the September 2026 session exam below

     Group(s)No. of candidates appearedNo. of candidates passed% of pass
    I Group– I 100301 23210 23.14
    II Group–II 68400 12938 18.92
    III Both Groups 38339 5066 13.21
  • Oct 22, 2026, 14:06 IST

    CA Intermediate September 2026 Result LIVE: Steps to Download the Scorecard

    The link to download the CA Intermediate scorecard 2026 is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

    Step 2: Click on CA Result portal

    Step 3: Click on CA Inter September 2026 result

    Step 4: Login with the roll number and registration number

    Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed

    Step 6: Download for further reference

  • Oct 22, 2026, 13:58 IST

    CA Inter September 2026 Result: Official Website to Download Scorecard

    The ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 scorecard is available on the official website. The list of websites where students can download the scorecard is given below

    icai.org

    caresults.icai.org

  • Oct 22, 2026, 13:44 IST

    CA September 2026 Result: Login Credentials to Download Scorecard

    CA Intermediate September 2026 result link is available on the official website. To download the scorecard students mist enter the following details

    Roll number

    Registration number

  • Oct 22, 2026, 13:32 IST

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    ICAI CA September 2026 intermediate scorecard is available for download on the official website. The following details are given on the scorecard

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Group 1 Marks

    Group 2 Marks 

    Total marks

    Passing status

  • Oct 22, 2026, 13:20 IST

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: When is the Next Session Exam

    The ICAI CA Inter September 2026 exam result has been announced online. Students who wish to appear for the next session must note that the exam will be conducted in January 2027. The applications for the next session of the exam will be released on November 3, 2026 at icai.org. Candidates who wish to appear for the next session of the CA Intermediate exam must make sure they complete the aplication process within the deadline provided.

  • Oct 22, 2026, 11:11 IST

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: Login Credentials to Download Scorecard

    The link for students to check their CA Inter scorecard is available on the official website. To download the scorecard students need to login with the following details

    Roll number

    Registration number

  • Oct 22, 2026, 11:01 IST

    CA Inter September 2026 Result: Steps to Download Scorecard

    The CA Intermediate September 2026 Result is now live, Follow the steps to download scorecard

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

    Step 2: Click on CA Result portal

    Step 3: Click on CA Inter September 2026 result

    Step 4: Login with the roll number and registration number

    Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed

    Step 6: Download for further reference

  • Oct 22, 2026, 10:52 IST

    CA Inter September 2026: Pass percent increases from previous session

    CA Intermediate pass percentages between May 2026 and September 2026:
    Group(s) May 2026 Candidates Appeared May 2026 Candidates Passed May 2026 Pass Percentage September 2026 Candidates Appeared JPG September 2026 Candidates Passed JPG September 2026 Pass Percentage JPG Change in Pass %
    Group I 91,237 9,350 10.25%
    100,301
    23,210
    23.14%

     
    		 +12.89%
    Group II 64,381 10,372 16.11%
    68,400
    12,938
    18.92%

     
    		 +2.81%
    Both Groups 33,304 2,820 8.47%
    38,339
    5,066
    13.21%

     
    		 +4.74%
  • Oct 22, 2026, 10:45 IST

    CA Inter September 2026: Pass Percentage

    Check the pass percentage for the September 2026 session exam below

     Group(s)No. of candidates appearedNo. of candidates passed% of pass
    I Group– I 100301 23210 23.14
    II Group–II 68400 12938 18.92
    III Both Groups 38339 5066 13.21
  • Oct 22, 2026, 10:43 IST

    CA Inter September 2026 Result Declared

    ICAI has released the CA Inter September 2026 result. Neel Rajesh Shah has topped the CA Inter exams with 502 marks and 83.67%.The overall pass percentage is 13.21%

  • Oct 22, 2026, 10:31 IST

    CA Inter September 2026 Toppers List Out

    ICAI has released the toppers list for September 2026 exam. Check top ranks and marks here

    Rank JPG Name JPG City JPG Roll No. JPG Marks JPG % JPG

    All India First Rank

     

    Neel Rajesh Shah

    Mumbai

    149106

    502

    83.67%

    All India First Rank

     

    Chandak Sakshi

    Nashik

    208221

    502

    83.67%

    All India Second Rank

     

    Shruti V

    Chennai

    131423

    492

    82.00%

    All India Third Rank

     

    Prem Agarwal

    Surat

    233554

    490

    81.67%
  • Oct 22, 2026, 10:26 IST

    CA Inter September 2026 Pass Percentage

  • Oct 22, 2026, 10:24 IST

    CA Inter Result 2026 OUT: September Session Passing Marks

    The following are the passing criteria for inter exams

    • Minimum per paper: At least 40% marks in each individual paper
    • Aggregate per group: At least 50% total marks across all papers in that group (or both groups if appearing simultaneously).
  • Oct 22, 2026, 10:16 IST

    ICAI CA Inter September 2026: Toppers List Shortly

    The list of students who have scored top marks in the CA Intermediate September 2026 result will be available soon. Students can check their merit list by using their roll number and captcha through the link given on the official website. 

  • Oct 22, 2026, 10:11 IST

    CA Intermediate Result 2026: Steps to Download Scorecard

    The CA Intermediate Result 2026 has been announced online. To download the scorecard, candidates must follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

    Step 2: Click on the CA result portal

    Step 3: Click on the intermediate result link

    Step 4: Login with the registration number and roll number

    Step 5: The CA Intermediate Result will be displayed

    Step 6: Download the scorecard for futher reference

  • Oct 22, 2026, 10:08 IST

    CA Intermediate Result 2026: Details Given on Scorecard

    The following details will be given on the CA Inter scorecard

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Exam name

    Group 1 Marks

    Group 2 Marks

    Tota

    Passing status

  • Oct 22, 2026, 10:06 IST

    ICAI CA Inter September Result 2026: Link Active

    The CA Intermediate Result 2026 has been announced. The link to check the result is now active on the official website. Candidates can click on the link given here to check the result

    CA Inter Result 2026 Direct Link 

  • Oct 22, 2026, 10:04 IST

    CA Intermediate September 2026 Result: Login Credentials to Download Scorecard

    The CA Intermediate September 2026 result is now live. The link to check the result is available on the website caresults.icai.org. To download the scorecard students need to login with the following credentials

    Roll number

    Registration number

  • Oct 22, 2026, 10:02 IST

    CA Inter September 2026 Result Out: Download Scorecard at caresults.icai.org

    ICAI CA Inter September 2026 results have been announced online. The link to check the result is now active. Candidates who have appeared for the September 2026 session exams need to visit the website and download the scorecard.

  • Oct 22, 2026, 09:52 IST

    CA Intermediate September 2026 Result: Next Session Exams to be held in January

    The next session of the CA Intermediate exam is set to be held in January 2027. Candidates unsuccessful in a few papers in this session of the intermedia exam can apply for the next session exams to be held in January. The applications for the same will be available on the official website from November 3, 2026

  • Oct 22, 2026, 09:39 IST

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: Time of Announcement of Results

    The CA Intermediate result 2026 will be announced online soon. The announcement time for the CA Inter result 2026 has not been confirmed by officials. As per the result notification released, the CA Inter result will be released by evening today. It is also likely that the result will be declared in the morning 

  • Oct 22, 2026, 09:27 IST

    CA Intermediate September 2026 Result: Login Credentials to Download Scorecard

    The ICAI CA Inter September 2026 result will be declared online today, October 22, 2026. Once the result link is active, students can visit the official website and login using their credentials. The following credentials are required to download the scorecard

    Registration number

    Roll number

  • Oct 22, 2026, 09:11 IST

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: Details Given on Scorecard

    The CA Intermediate Result 2026 for the September session examination will be released online soon. To download the scorecards, students can visit the website and login. The following details will be given on the marksheets

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Group 1 Marks

    Group 2 Marks

    Passing Criteria

  • Oct 22, 2026, 08:56 IST

    CA Inter Result Sept 2026 LIVE: Where to check scores?

    Candidates can check their group-wise scores at the following portals:

    • caresults.icai.org
    • icai.nic.in
  • Oct 22, 2026, 08:43 IST

    ICAI CA Result 2026: Steps to Check September Session Results

    The CA Intermediate September 2026 result will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can login and download the scorecards. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

    Step 2: Click on the CA Result portal

    Step 3: Click on the CA Intermediate Result Link

    Step 4: Log in with the Registration number and Roll Number

    Step 5: The marksheets will be displayed

    Step 6: Download for further reference

  • Oct 22, 2026, 08:23 IST

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 LIVE: Official Websites to Check Results

    CA Intermediate Result 2026 for the September session examination will be released on the official website soon. Once released, candidates are required to login with their credentials to download the scorecard. The official websites to check the results are given here

    • icai.org
    • caresults.icai.org

     

  • Oct 22, 2026, 08:22 IST

    CA Inter September 2026 Result: When is Next Session Intermediate Exam?

    The next ICAI CA Intermediate session will be conducted in January 2027. As per the released schedule, the exams will be conducted from January 2, 2027, to January 12, 2027. ICAI CA Intermediate January 2027 session applications are set to commence on November 3, 2026, through the official ICAI Exam Portal.

  • Oct 22, 2026, 08:06 IST

    CA Inter September 2026 Result LIVE: Official Portal to Check Results

    The CA Intermediate September 2026 result link will be activated soon. Once released, students need to visit the official login window to download the marksheets. To check the result students need to visit the official website caresults.icai.org. Candidates must login with their registration number and roll number to check the result and download the scorecard. 

  • Oct 22, 2026, 07:50 IST

    CA Intermediate September 2026 Result: Likely to be Released in the Morning?

    Although the time of announcement of the CA Intermediate September 2026 has been stated as evening today, some sources claim that there is a chance of the result being announced between 10 and 11 AM today. Although this has not been confirmed by the ICAI. According to CA. Rajesh Sharma - Central Council Member of ICAI, the result will be declared at 11 AM. Candidates are advised to keep their credentials ready with them to check the result and download the scorecard. 

  • Oct 22, 2026, 07:36 IST

    ICAI CA Inter September 2026 Result: Link to be Activated Soon

    The CA Intermediate September 2026 examination result will be announced online soon. As per the official notification, the result will be declared in the evening. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the scorecards. Along with the result, the toppers' list will also be issued. Candidates need to log in with their registration number and roll number to download the scorecard. The link will be activated on the official result portal - caresuls.icai.org. 

  • Oct 22, 2026, 07:28 IST

    CA Inter Result 2026 LIVE: Toppers List to be Released

    Along with the results, ICAI will also be releasing the toppers list for the September 2026 session exam. The toppers from the previous sessions are provided below.

    May 2026 Toppers

    • AIR 1: Shardul Shekhar Vichare (Dombivli) – 531/600 (88.50%)

    • AIR 2: Abhinav Satheesh (Kochi) – 530/600 (88.33%)

    • AIR 3: Teerth Jain (Mumbai) – 519/600 (86.50%)

    January 2026 Toppers

    • AIR 1: Kanhiya Lal (Ellenabad) – 508/600 (84.67%)

    • AIR 2: Fathima Shehza K (Perintalmanna) – 504/600 (84.00%)

    • AIR 3: Vanya Bansal (Faridabad) – 498/600 (83.00%)

  • Oct 22, 2026, 07:20 IST

    CA Inter Result 2026 September LIVE: Merit List to be Released

    Along with the results, the CA Intermediate merit list will also be released. The merit list link will be activated along with the results. To check their standing, students must login with their Roll number and CAPTCHA. Candidates will be able to check their CA Intermediate rank and other details. 

  • Oct 22, 2026, 07:10 IST

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026: Details Given on Scorecard

    CA Intermediate September 2026 examination result will be announced online shortly. Once announced, candidates can login to check the result and download the scorecard. The following details will be mentioned

    Candidate name

    Registration number

    Exam name

    Group 1 Marks

    Group 2 Marks

    Total Marks

    Passing Status

  • Oct 22, 2026, 07:00 IST

    CA Intermediate Result 2026 LIVE: Expected Time of Results

    According to the official notification, the CA Inter result 2026 will be announced by evening today, October 22, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep their login credentials ready with them. However, it is also likely that the CA Intermediate result will be announced in the morning session. An official confirmation of the exact time for the announcement of the result has not been provided. Candidates are hence advised to keep visiting the official result portal for the latest updates. 

  • Oct 22, 2026, 06:43 IST

    ICAI CA Result 2026: Steps to Check September Session Results

    The CA Intermediate September 2026 result will be announced online soon. Once released, candidates can login and download the scorecards. Follow the steps provided below

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

    Step 2: Click on the CA Result portal

    Step 3: Click on the CA Intermediate Result Link

    Step 4: Log in with the Registration number and Roll Number

    Step 5: The marksheets will be displayed

    Step 6: Download for further reference

  • Oct 22, 2026, 06:30 IST

    ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2026 LIVE: Official Websites to Check Results

    CA Intermediate Result 2026 for the September session examination will be released on the official website soon. Once released, candidates are required to login with their credentials to download the scorecard. The official websites to check the results are given here

    icai.org

    caresults.icai.org

  • Oct 22, 2026, 06:23 IST

    ICAI Result 2026: Details Mentioned on September Intermediate Scorecard

    The CA Intermediate September 2026 scorecard will be available for download on the official website soon. Candidates appearing for the exams are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials. The following details will be mentioned

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Registration number

    Group I/ Group II Marks

    Total Marks

    Passing status

  • Oct 22, 2026, 06:18 IST

    ICAI CA September 2026 Intermediate Result LIVE: Login Credentials Required

    The CA Intermediate result 2026 will be announced online today. While the time of announcement of the result has not been provided, the notification states that the link will be activated in the evening. Students need to keep the following login credentials ready with them

    Registration number

    Roll number

  • Oct 22, 2026, 06:16 IST

    CA Intermediate Result 2026: Examination Dates

    ICAI conducted the CA Intermediate examinations from September 1 to September 12, 2026. The Group I exams were conducted on September 1, 3, and 6, and the Group II exams were held on September 8, 10, and 12, 2026. The results are expected by this evening, October 22, 2026. Candidates eagerly awaiting the announcement of the results are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check their results.

  • Oct 22, 2026, 06:14 IST

    ICAI Result 2026 LIVE: Intermediate September 2026 Result Today

    The ICAI CA Intermediate September 2026 session result will be announced online today, October 22, 2026. Those who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the result and download the scorecard by evening on the official website icai.org. To chck the result candidates need to login with their credentials registration number and roll number on the official result portal of ICAI. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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