Millions of households across India using Indane, HP Gas and Bharat Gas cylinders will need to keep track of numerous crucial LPG-related rules from December 1, 2026. Although the OMCs and government have not declared any new Aadhaar-based e-KYC rules in November, there are 8 primary facts to know about e-KYC revisions in gas cylinders when booking in December 2026. Customers using Indane Gas, HP Gas and Bharat Gas must ensure that their biometric Aadhaar authentication (BAA) is finished to get domestic LPG refills at regulated prices with subsidies. 1. Aadhaar biometric e-KYC is mandatory From October 1, 2026, domestic LPG consumers must complete biometric Aadhaar authentication to fetch refills at regulated retail selling prices with applicable subsidies. The rule is implemented to all three major oil marketing companies.

2. LPG subsidy may be stopped Consumers who have not concluded biometric authentication may lose access to subsidised refill bookings. According to the Petroleum Ministry, bookings at prescribed prices with subsidies will be facilitated once the authentication process is completed. Company-Wise LPG e-KYC Changes From December 1, 2026 LPG Company Official Mobile App e-KYC Requirements How to Complete e-KYC Indane Gas IndianOil ONE Aadhaar biometric authentication or face authentication Mobile app, delivery executive or LPG distributor HP Gas HP PAY Aadhaar biometric authentication or face authentication Mobile app, delivery executive or LPG distributor Bharat Gas HelloBPCL Aadhaar biometric authentication or face authentication Mobile app, delivery executive or LPG distributor

3. No need to repeat e-KYC Process Consumers who have already done biometric Aadhaar authentication do not need to go through the process again. Their regular refill bookings and eligible subsidy advantages will continue. 4. e-KYC can be done during cylinder delivery Customers can undergo Aadhaar authentication when their LPG cylinder is delivered. The delivery executive can enable biometric verification through the oil marketing company's mobile application. 5. Complete authentication through mobile apps Consumers can also finish the process through official company applications. Indane customers can use IndianOil ONE, Bharat Gas consumers can use HelloBPCL, while HP Gas customers can utilise HP PAY. Face authentication measures are available through the definite process. 6. Visit an LPG distributor for e-KYC

Those unable to finish digital authentication can visit their registered LPG distributor. Consumers can complete biometric verification at the distributor's showroom. 7. LPG without subsidy remains an option Consumers unwilling or unable to finish biometric authentication can register their choice through authorised oil company channels, including websites, mobile apps, WhatsApp, and IVRS. They can get LPG at applicable market prices without subsidy in 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, subject to availability. City-wise LPG Cylinder Prices City Domestic 14.2 kg Commercial 19 kg Delhi ₹942.00 ₹2,820.00 Mumbai ₹941.50 ₹2,775.00 Kolkata ₹968.00 ₹2,971.00 Chennai ₹957.50 ₹2,994.50 Jaipur ₹945.50 ₹2,847.00 Gurgaon ₹950.50 ₹2,838.00 Noida ₹939.50 ₹2,820.00 Bengaluru ₹944.50 ₹2,909.00 Hyderabad ₹994.00 ₹3,081.00 Lucknow ₹979.50 ₹2,942.00 Patna ₹1,031.50 ₹3,117.50