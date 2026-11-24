School Holiday Tomorrow (November 25, 2026): Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-Wise List
Schools across India will follow their regular academic schedules on November 25, 2026. However, schools in Gujarat will remain closed due to the extended Diwali vacation. Check the state-wise school holiday list, reopening dates and latest updates.
Schools across India are expected to resume regular classes on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, after the Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima holidays observed on November 24. However, students in some regions may continue to get a day off due to extended Diwali vacations or local school holiday schedules.
There is no nationwide school holiday announced for November 25. The holiday status will depend on state government notifications, district-level orders and individual school calendars.
Here is a state-wise look at whether schools will remain open or closed on November 25.
School Holiday November 25, 2026: State-Wise List
|
State/Region
|
School Status on November 25
|
Details
|
Gujarat
|
Closed
|
The 21-day Diwali vacation continues until November 25. Schools are scheduled to reopen on November 26.
|
Maharashtra (Mumbai)
|
Reopening
|
Municipal and aided primary schools are expected to reopen after their extended vacation and Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday.
|
Maharashtra (Pune)
|
Open
|
Schools are expected to follow their regular academic schedule after the Diwali break.
|
Delhi
|
Open
|
No additional statewide school holiday has been announced for November 25.
|
Haryana
|
Open
|
Schools are expected to resume regular classes after the November 24 holiday.
|
Punjab
|
Open
|
No statewide holiday has been announced for November 25.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Open
|
Schools are expected to conduct regular classes.
|
Bihar
|
Open
|
Schools have resumed classes after the extended festive break.
|
Rajasthan
|
Open
|
Schools are expected to follow their regular schedules.
|
Goa
|
Open
|
The scheduled Diwali vacation has ended.
|
West Bengal
|
Open
|
Schools are expected to conduct regular classes.
|
Jharkhand
|
Open
|
No additional statewide school holiday has been confirmed.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Open
|
No statewide school closure has been announced.
|
Karnataka
|
Open
|
Schools are expected to remain open.
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Open
|
No statewide school holiday has been announced.
|
Kerala
|
Open
|
Schools are expected to follow their regular schedules.
|
Odisha
|
Open
|
No statewide school closure has been confirmed.
|
Telangana
|
Open
|
Schools are expected to resume regular classes.
Gujarat Schools to Remain Closed on November 25
Schools in Gujarat will continue to observe their scheduled Diwali vacation on November 25. According to the academic calendar issued by the Directorate of Primary Education, the 21-day vacation began on November 5 and will conclude on November 25.
Regular academic activities are scheduled to resume on November 26, 2026. The holiday schedule covers the festive break observed by schools across the state.
Mumbai Schools to Reopen on November 25
In Maharashtra, municipal and aided primary schools in Mumbai are expected to reopen on November 25. These schools were observing an extended Diwali vacation from November 5 to November 23, followed by the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday on November 24.
Schools in Pune had followed a different vacation schedule, with their Diwali break ending earlier.
Will Delhi Schools Remain Closed on November 25?
No additional school holiday has been announced in Delhi for November 25. Schools in the national capital are expected to conduct regular offline classes after the November 24 holiday for Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day.
Parents should check their respective school notices for any changes in the academic schedule.
Will Schools Remain Closed Across India on November 25?
No nationwide school holiday has been declared for Wednesday, November 25. Most schools are expected to reopen after the Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima holidays on November 24.
Gujarat is the major exception, as its scheduled Diwali vacation continues until November 25. In other states, schools are expected to follow their regular academic calendars unless local authorities or school administrations announce a separate holiday.
Students and parents should check their respective school notifications for the final confirmation.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.