The IPL 2027 retention list will be announced today, Tuesday, November 17. Meanwhile, the 5 time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be under the spotlight as the side has struggled to keep up its legacy over the last couple of seasons. Their auction choices have become a point of discussion among fans and experts in recent seasons. With big names such as Dewald Brevis and Noor Ahmad being expensive acquisitions, while cap wise players Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma underperformed last season, all eyes will be on the franchise. However, the main focus will be on legendary MS Dhoni. Will he feature for another season, or will he retire or take up a managerial position with the franchise? MS Dhoni: Will the CSK Legend Play Another IPL Season? One of the most discussed players ahead of IPL 2027 is MS Dhoni. The architect of Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni has led the franchise to 5 IPL titles and created several memorable moments for the team over the years.

Dhoni did not play a single game last season as he was recovering from an injury. At 45 years of age, questions have once again emerged about whether the legendary wicketkeeper-batter will continue playing in the IPL or bring an end to his career. According to multiple media reports, Dhoni has not confirmed whether he will play another IPL season with CSK. Some also suggested that he has not committed to featuring in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, at an event in Bengaluru last year, Dhoni spoke about his future in the IPL. He said that he would undergo medical assessments and then decide whether he would play the next season based on his fitness. Dewald Brevis and Noor Ahmad: Will CSK Retain the Overseas Duo? A very interesting picture has emerged for Dewald Brevis at CSK. The young South African batter joined the franchise as an injury replacement during the 2025 season when CSK were already struggling with their batting lineup.

He then showed some really good signs, scoring 125 runs in just 6 innings, including an exceptional strike rate of 180. However, the following season, CSK were heavily relying on him, but it was a different story altogether. Brevis featured in 8 innings for CSK and scored just 151 runs without registering a half-century. This has now raised questions about his retention with the franchise. However, a report by Cricinfo suggests that CSK will be retaining Dewald Brevis ahead of IPL 2027. Similarly, the report also suggests that CSK will retain Noor Ahmad, the Afghan leg-spinner who has been part of the franchise for some time. He was brought in to strengthen CSK's spin attack, as their home ground, Chepauk, assists spinners. However, in the previous season, Noor Ahmad picked up only 13 wickets in 14 games without making a significant impact.