IPL 2027 Retention List: When Will the List Be Announced Today? Check Date, Time and Live Streaming Details
The IPL 2027 retention list will be announced today, November 17, with all 10 franchises expected to reveal their retained and released players ahead of the upcoming mini-auction in Goa.
All 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will submit their list of retained and released players for the upcoming 2027 season by today, Tuesday, November 17.
With several high-profile trade exchanges already taking place between franchises, it will be interesting to see the upcoming developments in one of the greatest cricket leagues in the world.
What is IPL Retention List?
Before every year's IPL auction, all the franchises submit a list of players they want to retain in their squads for the upcoming season. They also announce the names of players they have decided to release, who will subsequently become part of the auction pool.
There are certain rules and limits regarding player retention. Before a mega auction, teams are allowed to retain only a limited number of players, depending on the rules announced by the BCCI. However, for a mini-auction, there is no fixed limit on the number of players a franchise can retain.
For IPL 2027, there will be no mega auction. Instead, a mini-auction will take place in Goa on December 16, 2026.
IPL Auction 2026 Date and Time
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Details
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Information
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Tournament
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IPL 2027
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Retention deadline
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Tuesday, November 17, 2026
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Total teams
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10
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Auction type
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Mini-auction
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Mini-auction date
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December 16, 2026
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Mini-auction venue
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Goa
IPL 2027 Retention List: Announcement Time
All 10 IPL franchises will submit their retained and released players lists today, November 17. However, the exact announcement time is yet to be confirmed.
Looking at last year's trend, the retention list announcements can be expected between 4 PM and 7 PM IST. Last year's list was announced at around 5 PM.
Where to Watch IPL 2027 Retention List Live Streaming?
Fans can watch the announcements of retained and released players through the Star Sports Network, which will telecast the event. Meanwhile, the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
IPL 2027: List of All Confirmed Player Trades
This year, IPL franchises have witnessed several high-profile trade exchanges ahead of the retention deadline. One of the most prolific trade exchanges in IPL history involved Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh who were exchanged between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Apart from that, Rishabh Pant has already moved to his former franchise, Delhi Capitals, in exchange for Kuldeep Yadav, who has joined Lucknow Super Giants.
Apart from these exchanges, Chennai Super Kings have also been involved in several key trades with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Below is the list of confirmed player trades ahead of IPL 2027.
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Player
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Previous Team
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New Team
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Hardik Pandya
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Mumbai Indians
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Punjab Kings
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Arshdeep Singh
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Punjab Kings
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Mumbai Indians
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Rishabh Pant
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Lucknow Super Giants
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Delhi Capitals
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Kuldeep Yadav
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Delhi Capitals
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Lucknow Super Giants
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T Natarajan
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Delhi Capitals
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Sunrisers Hyderabad
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Zeeshan Ansari
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Sunrisers Hyderabad
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Delhi Capitals
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Liam Livingstone
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Sunrisers Hyderabad
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Chennai Super Kings
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Jack Edwards
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Sunrisers Hyderabad
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Chennai Super Kings
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Khaleel Ahmed
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Chennai Super Kings
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Sunrisers Hyderabad
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Nathan Ellis
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Chennai Super Kings
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Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2027 Retention Rules and Regulations
Below are all the IPL player rules and regulation for the seasons from 2025 to 2027.
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The IPL franchises can retain a total of 6 players from their existing squad. This can be either via retention or by using the Right to Match (RTM) option.
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It is at the discretion of the IPL franchise to choose their combination for Retentions and RTMs. The 6 retentions / RTM’s can have a maximum of 5 capped players (Indian & Overseas) and a maximum of 2 uncapped players.
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The auction purse for the franchises has been set at INR 120 Crore for IPL 2025. The total salary cap will now consist of auction purse, incremental performance pay and match fees. Previously in 2024, the total salary cap (auction purse + incremental performance pay) was Rs. 110 Crs which will now be Rs. 146 Crs (2025), Rs. 151 Crs (2026) and Rs. 157 Crs (2027).
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A match fee has been introduced for the first time in the history of IPL. Each Playing member (Including the Impact Player) will get a match fee of INR 7.5 Lakhs per match. This will be in addition to his contracted amount.
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Any Overseas Player will have to register for the Big Auction. In case the overseas player doesn't register, then he will be ineligible to register in the following year’s player auction.
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Any player who registers in the player auction and after getting picked at the auction, makes himself unavailable before the start of the season, will get banned from participating in the tournament and player auction for 2 Seasons.
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A capped Indian player will become uncapped, if the player has in the last five calendar years preceding the year in which the relevant Season is held, not played in the starting XI in International Cricket (Test match, ODI, Twenty20 International) or does not have a Central Contract with BCCI. This will be applicable for Indian Players only.
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The Impact Player Regulation will continue for the 2025 to 2027 cycle.
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He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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