All 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will submit their list of retained and released players for the upcoming 2027 season by today, Tuesday, November 17.

With several high-profile trade exchanges already taking place between franchises, it will be interesting to see the upcoming developments in one of the greatest cricket leagues in the world.

What is IPL Retention List?

Before every year's IPL auction, all the franchises submit a list of players they want to retain in their squads for the upcoming season. They also announce the names of players they have decided to release, who will subsequently become part of the auction pool.

There are certain rules and limits regarding player retention. Before a mega auction, teams are allowed to retain only a limited number of players, depending on the rules announced by the BCCI. However, for a mini-auction, there is no fixed limit on the number of players a franchise can retain.