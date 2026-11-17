Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Maths Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers
Practice the top 50 important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Maths Pre-Board Exam 2027 with answers. Check chapter-wise Mathematics questions covering important topics and formulas.
The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Pre-Board Exam 2027 is an important opportunity for students to assess their preparation before the final board examinations. Practising multiple-choice questions (MCQs) can help students strengthen their conceptual understanding, improve calculation speed and become familiar with objective-type questions.
To help students prepare effectively, we have compiled the top 50 important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Maths Pre-Board Exam 2027, covering major chapters from the prescribed Mathematics syllabus. These questions include Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Statistics, Probability, Coordinate Geometry and Mensuration.
Students can practise these CBSE Class 10 Maths important questions with answers to revise important concepts and identify topics that require more attention.
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2027
CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2027: Important Details
The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics examination assesses student's understanding of mathematical concepts, problem-solving abilities and application skills. Students should practise questions from all prescribed chapters rather than concentrating only on selected topics.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Class
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10
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Subject
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Mathematics
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Examination
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Pre-Board Exam 2027
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Question Type
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MCQs, short-answer and long-answer questions
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Total Marks
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80 (theory)
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Internal Assessment
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20 marks
Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2026-27
Top 50 CBSE Class 10 Maths MCQs for Pre-Board Exam 2027
The following questions cover important formulas, theorems, numerical problems and application-based concepts. Students should attempt each question independently before checking the answer key.
Chapter 1: Real Numbers
Q1. The HCF of 96 and 404 is:
(A) 2
(B) 4
(C) 8
(D) 12
Answer: (B) 4
Q2. The product of a non-zero number and an irrational number is:
(A) always irrational
(B) always rational
(C) rational or irrational
(D) one
Answer: A
Q3. If two positive integers a and b are written as a = p³q² and b = pq³; p, q are prime numbers, then HCF (a, b) is:
(A) pq
(B) pq²
(C) p³q³
(D) p²q²
Answer: B
Q4. The largest number which divides 70 and 125, leaving remainders 5 and 8, respectively, is
(A) 13
(B) 65
(C) 875
(D) 1750
Answer: A
Q5. If the HCF of two numbers is 12 and their product is 4320, their LCM is:
(A) 240
(B) 300
(C) 360
(D) 420
Answer: (B) 360
Chapter 2: Polynomials
Q6. The zeroes of the polynomial x^2 - 5x + 6 are:
(A) 2 and 3
(B) 1 and 6
(C) -2 and -3
(D) 2 and -3
Answer: (A) 2 and 3
Q7. The zeroes of the quadratic polynomial x² + 99x + 127are
(A) both positive
(B) both negative
(C) one positive and one negative
(D) both equal
Answer: (B)
Q8. The number of polynomials having zeroes as -2 and 5 is
(A) 1
(B) 2
(C) 3
(D) more than 3
Answer: (D)
Q9. If one zero of the polynomial x^2 - 8x + 15 is 3, the other zero is:
(A) 4
(B) 5
(C) 6
(D) 8
Answer: (B) 5
Q10. The degree of the polynomial (x + 1)(x2 – x – x4 +1) is:
(A)2
(B) 3
(C) 4
(D) 5
Answer: (D)
Chapter 3: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Q11. The pair of equations 2x + 3y = 5 and 4x + 6y = 10 has:
(A) A unique solution
(B) No solution
(C) Infinitely many solutions
(D) Exactly two solutions
Answer: (C) Infinitely many solutions
Q12. The pair of linear equations has a unique solution when:
Q13. If x+y=10 and x-y=2, the value of x is:
(A) 4
(B) 5
(C) 6
(D) 8
Answer: (C) 6
Q14. The graphs of two parallel straight lines have:
(A) One common point
(B) No common point
(C) Infinitely many common points
(D) Two common points
Answer: (B) No common point
Q15. The equations 3x+2y=12 and x-y=1 have the solution:
(A) (2, 3)
(B) (3, 2)
(C) (4, 1)
(D) (1, 4)
Answer: (B) (2, 3)
Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations
Q16. The standard form of a quadratic equation is:
(A) ax+b=0
(B) ax²+bx+c=0, a≠0
(C) ax³+bx+c=0
(D) ax²+b=0
Answer: (B) ax²+bx+c=0, a≠0
Q17. The discriminant of the quadratic equation x^2-4x+4=0 is:
(A) 4
(B) 8
(C) 0
(D) 16
Answer: (C) 0
Q18. The roots of x^2-9=0 are:
(A) 3 and 3
(B) -3 and -3
(C) 3 and -3
(D) 0 and 9
Answer: (C) 3 and -3
Q19. If the discriminant of a quadratic equation is negative, its roots are:
(A) Real and equal
(B) Real and distinct
(C) Not real
(D) Both zero
Answer: (C) Not real
Q20. The sum of the roots of 2x²-5x+3=0 is:
(A) 5/2
(B) -5/2
(C) 3/2
(D) -3/2
Answer: (A) 5/2
Also Read:
|CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Mathematics (Basic)
|CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Mathematics (Standard)
Chapter 5: Arithmetic Progressions
Q21. The common difference of the AP 3, 7, 11, 15, ... is:
(A) 2
(B) 3
(C) 4
(D) 5
Answer: (C) 4
Q22. The 10th term of the AP 2, 5, 8, 11, ... is:
(A) 26
(B) 27
(C) 29
(D) 30
Answer: (C) 29
Q23. The nth term of an AP is given by:
(A) a+nd
(B) a+(n-1)d
(C) a+(n+1)d
(D) a-nd
Answer: (B) a+(n-1)d
Q24. The sum of the first 10 natural numbers is:
(A) 45
(B) 50
(C) 55
(D) 60
Answer: (C) 55
Q25. Which of the following is an AP?
(A) 2, 4, 8, 16, ...
(B) 1, 4, 7, 10, ...
(C) 1, 2, 4, 7, ...
(D) 3, 6, 12, 24, ...
Answer: (B) 1, 4, 7, 10, ...
Chapter 6: Triangles
Q26. According to the Basic Proportionality Theorem, a line drawn parallel to one side of a triangle divides the other two sides:
(A) Equally
(B) In the same ratio
(C) Perpendicularly
(D) Unequally in every case
Answer: (B) In the same ratio
Q27. If two triangles are similar, the ratio of their corresponding sides is:
(A) Always 1
(B) Always 0
(C) Equal
(D) Always different
Answer: (C) Equal
Q28. The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to:
(A) The ratio of their corresponding sides
(B) The square of the ratio of their corresponding sides
(C) The cube of the ratio of their corresponding sides
(D) The sum of their corresponding sides
Answer: (B) The square of the ratio of their corresponding sides
Q29. In a right-angled triangle, the square of the hypotenuse is equal to:
(A) The sum of the squares of the other two sides
(B) The difference of the squares of the other two sides
(C) Twice the product of the other two sides
(D) The product of the other two sides
Answer: (A) The sum of the squares of the other two sides
Q30. Two similar triangles have corresponding sides in the ratio 2:3. What is the ratio of their areas?
(A) 2:3
(B) 3:2
(C) 4:9
(D) 8:27
Answer: (C) 4:9
Chapter 7: Coordinate Geometry
Q31. The distance between the points (0, 0) and (3, 4) is:
(A) 3 units
(B) 4 units
(C) 5 units
(D) 7 units
Answer: (C) 5 units
Q32. The midpoint of the line segment joining (2, 4) and (6, 8) is:
(A) (3, 5)
(B) (4, 6)
(C) (5, 6)
(D) (4, 5)
Answer: (B) (4, 6)
Q33. The coordinates of the origin are:
(A) (1, 1)
(B) (0, 1)
(C) (1, 0)
(D) (0, 0)
Answer: (D) (0, 0)
Q34. The distance between the points (5, 0) and (0, 12) is:
(A) 10 units
(B) 12 units
(C) 13 units
(D) 17 units
Answer: (C) 13 units
Q35. The point which divides the line segment joining (2, 3) and (8, 6) internally in the ratio 1:2 is:
(A) (4, 4)
(B) (5, 4)
(C) (6, 5)
(D) (3, 4)
Answer: (A) (4, 4)
Chapter 8: Introduction to Trigonometry
Q36. The value of Sin30° is:
(A) 0
(B) 1/2
(C)√ 3/2
(D) 1
Answer: (B) 1/2
Q37. The value of Cos 60° is:
(A) 1/2
(B) √3/2
(C) 1
(D) 0
Answer: (A) 1/2
Q38. The value of tan 45° is:
(A) 0
(B) 1/2
(C) 1
(D) √3
Answer: (C) 1
Q39. Which of the following is a correct trigonometric identity?
Q40. The value of sec 60° is:
(A) 1
(B) 2
(C) √3
(D) 1/2
Answer: (B) 2
Chapter 9: Circles and Areas Related to Circles
Q41. The tangent to a circle at any point is:
(A) Parallel to the radius
(B) Perpendicular to the radius through the point of contact
(C) Equal to the diameter
(D) Always passing through the centre
Answer: (B) Perpendicular to the radius through the point of contact
Q42. The number of tangents that can be drawn to a circle from an external point is:
(A) One
(B) Two
(C) Three
(D) Infinite
Answer: (B) Two
Q43. The circumference of a circle with radius 7 cm is:
(A) 22 cm
(B) 44 cm
(C) 49 cm
(D) 154 cm
Answer: (B) 44 cm
Q44. The area of a circle with radius 7 cm is:
(A) 44 cm²
(B) 88 cm²
(C) 154 cm²
(D) 308 cm²
Answer: (C) 154 cm²
Chapter 10: Statistics and Probability
Q46. The mean of 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 is:
(A) 4
(B) 5
(C) 6
(D) 8
Answer: (C) 6
Q47. The median of 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 is:
(A) 5
(B) 7
(C) 9
(D) 11
Answer: (B) 7
Q48. The probability of getting a head when a fair coin is tossed once is:
(A) 0
(B) 1/4
(C) 1/2
(D) 1
Answer: (C) 1/2
Q49. The probability of getting a number greater than 4 when a fair die is rolled once is:
(A) 1/6
(B) 1/3
(C) 1/2
(D) 2/3
Answer: (B) 1/3
Q50. The mode of the data 2, 3, 3, 4, 5, 3, 6 is:
(A) 2
(B) 3
(C) 4
(D) 5
Answer: (B) 3
Chapter 11: Some Applications of Trigonometry
Q51. A tower casts a shadow of 10 metres when the angle of elevation of the sun is 45. The height of the tower is:
(A) 5 metres
(B) 10 metres
(C) 15 metres
(D) 20 metres
Answer: (B) 10 metres
Q52. The angle of elevation of the top of a building from a point on the ground is 30. If the horizontal distance from the building is 303 metres, its height is:
(A) 10 metres
(B) 20 metres
(C) 30 metres
(D) 60 metres
Answer: (C) 30 metres
Chapter 12: Surface Areas and Volumes
Q53. The volume of a cylinder with radius 7 cm and height 10 cm is:
(A) 770 cm³
(B) 1,540 cm³
(C) 440 cm³
(D) 220 cm³
Answer: (B) 1,540 cm³
Q54. The total surface area of a sphere with radius 7 cm is:
(A) 154 cm²
(B) 308 cm²
(C) 616 cm²
(D) 1,232 cm²
Answer: (C) 616 cm²
Q55. The volume of a cone with radius 3 cm and height 4 cm is:
(A) 12π cm³
(B) 24π cm³
(C) 36π cm³
(D) 48π cm³
Answer: (A) 12π cm³
Q56. The curved surface area of a cylinder is:
(A) πr²h
(B) 2πrh
(C) 2πr(r+h)
(D) πrl
Answer: (B) 2πrh
CBSE Class 10 Maths Pre-Board Exam 2027: Preparation Tips
Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Pre-Board Exam 2027 should follow a structured revision strategy to improve their performance.
- Revise NCERT textbooks: Complete all examples and exercises from the prescribed NCERT Mathematics textbook.
- Practise important formulas: Prepare a separate formula sheet for Algebra, Trigonometry, Geometry and Mensuration.
- Solve previous-year questions: Practise previous-year board questions to understand the question pattern and difficulty level.
- Focus on application-based questions: Give special attention to case-study-based, assertion-reason and competency-based questions.
- Attempt sample papers: Solve the latest CBSE sample question paper within the prescribed three-hour duration.
- Analyse mistakes: Review incorrect answers and revise the concepts behind them instead of simply memorising the correct options.
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