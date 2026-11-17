The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Pre-Board Exam 2027 is an important opportunity for students to assess their preparation before the final board examinations. Practising multiple-choice questions (MCQs) can help students strengthen their conceptual understanding, improve calculation speed and become familiar with objective-type questions. To help students prepare effectively, we have compiled the top 50 important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Maths Pre-Board Exam 2027, covering major chapters from the prescribed Mathematics syllabus. These questions include Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Statistics, Probability, Coordinate Geometry and Mensuration. Students can practise these CBSE Class 10 Maths important questions with answers to revise important concepts and identify topics that require more attention.

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam Pattern 2027 CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2027: Important Details The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics examination assesses student's understanding of mathematical concepts, problem-solving abilities and application skills. Students should practise questions from all prescribed chapters rather than concentrating only on selected topics. Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Subject Mathematics Academic Session 2026-27 Examination Pre-Board Exam 2027 Question Type MCQs, short-answer and long-answer questions Total Marks 80 (theory) Internal Assessment 20 marks Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 Top 50 CBSE Class 10 Maths MCQs for Pre-Board Exam 2027 The following questions cover important formulas, theorems, numerical problems and application-based concepts. Students should attempt each question independently before checking the answer key.

Chapter 1: Real Numbers Q1. The HCF of 96 and 404 is: (A) 2

(B) 4

(C) 8

(D) 12 Answer: (B) 4 Q2. The product of a non-zero number and an irrational number is: (A) always irrational (B) always rational (C) rational or irrational (D) one Answer: A Q3. If two positive integers a and b are written as a = p³q² and b = pq³; p, q are prime numbers, then HCF (a, b) is: (A) pq (B) pq² (C) p³q³ (D) p²q² Answer: B Q4. The largest number which divides 70 and 125, leaving remainders 5 and 8, respectively, is (A) 13 (B) 65 (C) 875 (D) 1750 Answer: A Q5. If the HCF of two numbers is 12 and their product is 4320, their LCM is:

(A) 240

(B) 300

(C) 360

(D) 420 Answer: (B) 360 Chapter 2: Polynomials Q6. The zeroes of the polynomial x^2 - 5x + 6 are: (A) 2 and 3

(B) 1 and 6

(C) -2 and -3

(D) 2 and -3 Answer: (A) 2 and 3 Q7. The zeroes of the quadratic polynomial x² + 99x + 127are (A) both positive (B) both negative (C) one positive and one negative (D) both equal Answer: (B) Q8. The number of polynomials having zeroes as -2 and 5 is (A) 1 (B) 2 (C) 3 (D) more than 3 Answer: (D) Q9. If one zero of the polynomial x^2 - 8x + 15 is 3, the other zero is: (A) 4

(B) 5

(C) 6

(D) 8 Answer: (B) 5 Q10. The degree of the polynomial (x + 1)(x2 – x – x4 +1) is: (A)2

(B) 3 (C) 4 (D) 5 Answer: (D) Chapter 3: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables Q11. The pair of equations 2x + 3y = 5 and 4x + 6y = 10 has: (A) A unique solution

(B) No solution

(C) Infinitely many solutions

(D) Exactly two solutions Answer: (C) Infinitely many solutions Q12. The pair of linear equations has a unique solution when: Q13. If x+y=10 and x-y=2, the value of x is: (A) 4

(B) 5

(C) 6

(D) 8 Answer: (C) 6 Q14. The graphs of two parallel straight lines have: (A) One common point

(B) No common point

(C) Infinitely many common points

(D) Two common points Answer: (B) No common point Q15. The equations 3x+2y=12 and x-y=1 have the solution: (A) (2, 3)

(B) (3, 2)

(C) (4, 1)

(D) (1, 4) Answer: (B) (2, 3) Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations Q16. The standard form of a quadratic equation is:

(A) ax+b=0

(B) ax²+bx+c=0, a≠0

(C) ax³+bx+c=0

(D) ax²+b=0 Answer: (B) ax²+bx+c=0, a≠0 Q17. The discriminant of the quadratic equation x^2-4x+4=0 is: (A) 4

(B) 8

(C) 0

(D) 16 Answer: (C) 0 Q18. The roots of x^2-9=0 are: (A) 3 and 3

(B) -3 and -3

(C) 3 and -3

(D) 0 and 9 Answer: (C) 3 and -3 Q19. If the discriminant of a quadratic equation is negative, its roots are: (A) Real and equal

(B) Real and distinct

(C) Not real

(D) Both zero Answer: (C) Not real Q20. The sum of the roots of 2x²-5x+3=0 is: (A) 5/2

(B) -5/2

(C) 3/2

(D) -3/2 Answer: (A) 5/2 Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Mathematics (Basic) CBSE Class 10 Sample Paper: Mathematics (Standard) Chapter 5: Arithmetic Progressions Q21. The common difference of the AP 3, 7, 11, 15, ... is: (A) 2

(B) 3

(C) 4

(D) 5 Answer: (C) 4 Q22. The 10th term of the AP 2, 5, 8, 11, ... is:

(A) 26

(B) 27

(C) 29

(D) 30 Answer: (C) 29 Q23. The nth term of an AP is given by: (A) a+nd

(B) a+(n-1)d

(C) a+(n+1)d

(D) a-nd Answer: (B) a+(n-1)d Q24. The sum of the first 10 natural numbers is: (A) 45

(B) 50

(C) 55

(D) 60 Answer: (C) 55 Q25. Which of the following is an AP? (A) 2, 4, 8, 16, ...

(B) 1, 4, 7, 10, ...

(C) 1, 2, 4, 7, ...

(D) 3, 6, 12, 24, ... Answer: (B) 1, 4, 7, 10, ... Chapter 6: Triangles Q26. According to the Basic Proportionality Theorem, a line drawn parallel to one side of a triangle divides the other two sides: (A) Equally

(B) In the same ratio

(C) Perpendicularly

(D) Unequally in every case Answer: (B) In the same ratio Q27. If two triangles are similar, the ratio of their corresponding sides is: (A) Always 1

(B) Always 0

(C) Equal

(D) Always different Answer: (C) Equal Q28. The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to:

(A) The ratio of their corresponding sides

(B) The square of the ratio of their corresponding sides

(C) The cube of the ratio of their corresponding sides

(D) The sum of their corresponding sides Answer: (B) The square of the ratio of their corresponding sides Q29. In a right-angled triangle, the square of the hypotenuse is equal to: (A) The sum of the squares of the other two sides

(B) The difference of the squares of the other two sides

(C) Twice the product of the other two sides

(D) The product of the other two sides Answer: (A) The sum of the squares of the other two sides Q30. Two similar triangles have corresponding sides in the ratio 2:3. What is the ratio of their areas? (A) 2:3

(B) 3:2

(C) 4:9

(D) 8:27 Answer: (C) 4:9 Chapter 7: Coordinate Geometry Q31. The distance between the points (0, 0) and (3, 4) is:

(A) 3 units

(B) 4 units

(C) 5 units

(D) 7 units Answer: (C) 5 units Q32. The midpoint of the line segment joining (2, 4) and (6, 8) is: (A) (3, 5)

(B) (4, 6)

(C) (5, 6)

(D) (4, 5) Answer: (B) (4, 6) Q33. The coordinates of the origin are: (A) (1, 1)

(B) (0, 1)

(C) (1, 0)

(D) (0, 0) Answer: (D) (0, 0) Q34. The distance between the points (5, 0) and (0, 12) is: (A) 10 units

(B) 12 units

(C) 13 units

(D) 17 units Answer: (C) 13 units Q35. The point which divides the line segment joining (2, 3) and (8, 6) internally in the ratio 1:2 is: (A) (4, 4)

(B) (5, 4)

(C) (6, 5)

(D) (3, 4) Answer: (A) (4, 4) Chapter 8: Introduction to Trigonometry Q36. The value of Sin30° is: (A) 0

(B) 1/2

(C)√ 3/2

(D) 1 Answer: (B) 1/2 Q37. The value of Cos 60° is: (A) 1/2

(B) √3/2

(C) 1

(D) 0 Answer: (A) 1/2 Q38. The value of tan 45° is: (A) 0

(B) 1/2

(C) 1

(D) √3

Answer: (C) 1 Q39. Which of the following is a correct trigonometric identity? Q40. The value of sec 60° is: (A) 1

(B) 2

(C) √3

(D) 1/2 Answer: (B) 2 Chapter 9: Circles and Areas Related to Circles Q41. The tangent to a circle at any point is: (A) Parallel to the radius

(B) Perpendicular to the radius through the point of contact

(C) Equal to the diameter

(D) Always passing through the centre Answer: (B) Perpendicular to the radius through the point of contact Q42. The number of tangents that can be drawn to a circle from an external point is: (A) One

(B) Two

(C) Three

(D) Infinite Answer: (B) Two Q43. The circumference of a circle with radius 7 cm is: (A) 22 cm

(B) 44 cm

(C) 49 cm

(D) 154 cm Answer: (B) 44 cm Q44. The area of a circle with radius 7 cm is: (A) 44 cm²

(B) 88 cm²

(C) 154 cm²

(D) 308 cm² Answer: (C) 154 cm² Chapter 10: Statistics and Probability

Q46. The mean of 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 is: (A) 4

(B) 5

(C) 6

(D) 8 Answer: (C) 6 Q47. The median of 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11 is: (A) 5

(B) 7

(C) 9

(D) 11 Answer: (B) 7 Q48. The probability of getting a head when a fair coin is tossed once is: (A) 0

(B) 1/4

(C) 1/2

(D) 1 Answer: (C) 1/2 Q49. The probability of getting a number greater than 4 when a fair die is rolled once is: (A) 1/6

(B) 1/3

(C) 1/2

(D) 2/3 Answer: (B) 1/3 Q50. The mode of the data 2, 3, 3, 4, 5, 3, 6 is: (A) 2

(B) 3

(C) 4

(D) 5 Answer: (B) 3 Chapter 11: Some Applications of Trigonometry Q51. A tower casts a shadow of 10 metres when the angle of elevation of the sun is 45. The height of the tower is: (A) 5 metres

(B) 10 metres

(C) 15 metres

(D) 20 metres Answer: (B) 10 metres Q52. The angle of elevation of the top of a building from a point on the ground is 30. If the horizontal distance from the building is 303 metres, its height is: