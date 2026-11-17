India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) created a new record in October 2026, with monthly transactions crossing ₹31.53 lakh crore for the first time. The digital payment platform processed 25.47 billion transactions during the month, marking its highest-ever monthly performance. According to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), transaction volume increased by 23% compared with October 2025, while transaction value grew by 16%. Festive shopping, online sales and everyday digital payments contributed to the rise. Another milestone was recorded in the average daily transaction value, which crossed ₹1 lakh crore for the first time. Here is a look at UPI’s latest performance and the figures behind the record. UPI Transactions Reach Record ₹31.53 Lakh Crore in October 2026

UPI processed 25.47 billion transactions worth ₹31.53 lakh crore in October 2026. Both figures marked new monthly records for the digital payment platform. October also became the first month in which UPI’s total transaction value crossed the ₹30 lakh crore mark. The previous monthly value record was ₹29.90 lakh crore, recorded in May 2026. UPI Performance Indicator October 2026 Total transactions 25.47 billion Total transaction value ₹31.53 lakh crore Year-on-year volume growth 23% Year-on-year value growth 16% Average daily transactions 822 million Average daily transaction value ₹1,01,707 crore Previous monthly value record ₹29.90 lakh crore in May 2026 UPI Transactions: October vs September 2026 UPI activity increased in October compared with September. Both transaction volume and total value recorded month-on-month growth. The average daily transaction value crossed ₹1 lakh crore for the first time in October. This shows that the growth was not simply due to October having 31 days instead of September’s 30 days.

Indicator September 2026 October 2026 Transaction volume 24.07 billion 25.47 billion Transaction value ₹29.37 lakh crore ₹31.53 lakh crore Average daily transactions 802 million 822 million Average daily transaction value ₹97,913 crore ₹1,01,707 crore UPI Records Nearly 97.58 Crore Transactions on Diwali Eve UPI also recorded high transaction activity around Diwali as people made festive purchases, transferred money and completed last-minute payments. On November 7, the day before Diwali, UPI processed 975.8 million transactions worth ₹1,36,118 crore. On Diwali day, November 8, the platform recorded 916.9 million transactions worth ₹90,029.43 crore. Transaction Details November 7, 2026 November 8, 2026 Occasion Diwali Eve Diwali Transaction volume 975.8 million 916.9 million Transaction value ₹1,36,118 crore ₹90,029.43 crore

How Much UPI Transaction Value Was Recorded Every Day in October? UPI recorded an average of 822 million transactions every day in October, compared with 802 million in September. The average daily transaction value also increased from ₹97,913 crore in September to ₹1,01,707 crore in October. Daily Transaction Indicator September 2026 October 2026 Average daily transactions 802 million 822 million Average daily transaction value ₹97,913 crore ₹1,01,707 crore In Which Countries Is UPI Accepted Outside India? UPI has also expanded its international presence. The payment system is accepted in 11 countries outside India with Uzbekistan among the latest additions reported in November 2026. No. Country 1 Singapore 2 United Arab Emirates 3 France 4 Mauritius 5 Nepal 6 Bhutan 7 Qatar 8 Sri Lanka 9 Cambodia 10 Greece 11 Uzbekistan