ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2026-27: Check Section-Wise Weightage, Marking Scheme & Passing Criteria
Check the ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2026-27, including theory marks, internal assessment, section-wise weightage, marking scheme and passing marks.
The ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2026-27 helps students understand the written examination structure, internal assessment, marks distribution and passing requirements for the ICSE Board Examination 2027. Computer Applications is a Group III subject under CISCE, with equal weightage given to the external examination and internal assessment.
Students appearing for the 2027 board examinations will be assessed for a total of 200 marks, including 100 marks for the written paper and 100 marks for internal assessment. Understanding the marking scheme and question paper format can help students plan their preparation and focus on both Java programming and practical assignments.
ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2026-27: Highlights
Students can refer to the following table for the major details of the ICSE Computer Applications examination for 2027.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE)
|
Examination
|
ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027
|
Academic session
|
2026-27
|
Subject
|
Computer Applications
|
Subject code
|
86
|
Examination mode
|
Offline (Pen and Paper)
|
Written examination
|
100 marks
|
Written paper duration
|
2 hours
|
Internal assessment
|
100 marks
|
Total marks
|
200
|
Passing percentage
|
33%
ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Marks Distribution 2026-27
The ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications subject follows a 50:50 assessment structure. The written examination carries 100 marks, while the remaining 100 marks are awarded through internal assessment.
|
Assessment component
|
Marks
|
Weightage
|
External examination (Theory)
|
100
|
50%
|
Internal assessment
|
100
|
50%
|
Total
|
200
|
100%
Students should prepare for both components because their performance in laboratory assignments and programming work contributes equally to the final subject score.
ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Paper Pattern 2026-27
According to the ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications syllabus, the written examination is conducted for two hours and carries 100 marks. The specimen paper divides the written examination into Section A and Section B.
Section A: Short-Answer Questions (40 Marks)
Section A carries 40 marks and is compulsory for all students. It consists of two questions covering different topics from the Computer Applications syllabus.
|
Question
|
Question Type
|
Marks
|
Question 1
|
20 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
20
|
Question 2
|
10 Short-answer sub-questions
|
20
|
Total
|
40
Question 1 tests students' understanding through objective questions. Question 2 includes short-answer questions carrying 2 marks each.
Section B: Programming Questions (60 Marks)
Section B carries 60 marks and focuses on practical programming and problem-solving skills. It contains six programming questions, out of which students must attempt any four.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Total questions
|
6
|
Questions to attempt
|
Any 4
|
Marks per question
|
15
|
Total marks
|
60
|
Question type
|
Java programming
The programming questions generally require students to write complete Java programs based on the prescribed syllabus. Topics may include classes and objects, constructors, method overloading, arrays, string handling, searching techniques and number-based programs. Students must write programs with appropriate variable descriptions or mnemonic codes to make the logic clear. Flowcharts and algorithms are not required, according to the specimen paper instructions.
ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Internal Assessment 2026-27
Internal assessment carries 100 marks, equal to the written examination. CISCE expects students to complete a minimum of 20 laboratory assignments throughout the academic year. The assessment evaluates students' practical programming abilities, including class design, coding, documentation, variable descriptions and program execution.
Internal Assessment Marks Distribution
The 100 marks are divided equally between the Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner) and the External Examiner.
|
Assessment authority
|
Marks
|
Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner)
|
50
|
External Examiner
|
50
|
Total
|
100
Both examiners assess students using the following four criteria:
|
Assessment criteria
|
Marks
|
Class design
|
10
|
Variable description
|
10
|
Coding and documentation
|
10
|
Execution or output
|
20
|
Total
|
50
Important Topics for Internal Assessment
The following practical areas are included in the ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications syllabus:
- User-defined methods and method overloading
- Constructors and constructor overloading
- Wrapper classes and library methods
- Encapsulation and access specifiers
- Single-dimensional and double-dimensional arrays
- Sorting and searching techniques
- String handling and manipulation
- Java programming and output-based assignments
Students should maintain a proper record of their laboratory assignments throughout the academic year.
ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Marking Scheme 2026-27
The marking scheme evaluates students on both theoretical knowledge and their ability to apply Java programming concepts.In the written examination, marks are assigned to individual questions and programming tasks. In the internal assessment, the evaluation focuses on the quality of the code, class structure, documentation and execution. Students should pay attention to the following areas:
- Programming logic: Write programs with correct conditions, loops and logical statements.
- Class design: Use appropriate classes, data members and member methods.
- Variable description: Mention variable names, data types and their purposes.
- Code documentation: Include relevant comments and maintain a readable code structure.
- Program execution: Ensure that programs produce the expected output for the given inputs.
ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Passing Marks 2026-27
The minimum passing requirement for each subject is 33%.Computer Applications carries 200 marks in total, including 100 marks for theory and 100 marks for internal assessment. Based on the 33% subject-wise requirement, students need at least 66 marks out of 200 to meet the minimum passing threshold in this subject.
|
Particulars
|
Marks
|
Total marks
|
200
|
Minimum passing percentage
|
33%
|
Minimum marks required
|
66
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.