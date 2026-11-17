The ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2026-27 helps students understand the written examination structure, internal assessment, marks distribution and passing requirements for the ICSE Board Examination 2027. Computer Applications is a Group III subject under CISCE, with equal weightage given to the external examination and internal assessment. Students appearing for the 2027 board examinations will be assessed for a total of 200 marks, including 100 marks for the written paper and 100 marks for internal assessment. Understanding the marking scheme and question paper format can help students plan their preparation and focus on both Java programming and practical assignments. ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Exam Pattern 2026-27: Highlights Students can refer to the following table for the major details of the ICSE Computer Applications examination for 2027.

Particulars Details Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Examination ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027 Academic session 2026-27 Subject Computer Applications Subject code 86 Examination mode Offline (Pen and Paper) Written examination 100 marks Written paper duration 2 hours Internal assessment 100 marks Total marks 200 Passing percentage 33% ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Marks Distribution 2026-27 The ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications subject follows a 50:50 assessment structure. The written examination carries 100 marks, while the remaining 100 marks are awarded through internal assessment. Assessment component Marks Weightage External examination (Theory) 100 50% Internal assessment 100 50% Total 200 100%

Students should prepare for both components because their performance in laboratory assignments and programming work contributes equally to the final subject score. ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Question Paper Pattern 2026-27 According to the ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications syllabus, the written examination is conducted for two hours and carries 100 marks. The specimen paper divides the written examination into Section A and Section B. Section A: Short-Answer Questions (40 Marks) Section A carries 40 marks and is compulsory for all students. It consists of two questions covering different topics from the Computer Applications syllabus. Question Question Type Marks Question 1 20 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) 20 Question 2 10 Short-answer sub-questions 20 Total 40

Question 1 tests students' understanding through objective questions. Question 2 includes short-answer questions carrying 2 marks each. Section B: Programming Questions (60 Marks) Section B carries 60 marks and focuses on practical programming and problem-solving skills. It contains six programming questions, out of which students must attempt any four. Particulars Details Total questions 6 Questions to attempt Any 4 Marks per question 15 Total marks 60 Question type Java programming The programming questions generally require students to write complete Java programs based on the prescribed syllabus. Topics may include classes and objects, constructors, method overloading, arrays, string handling, searching techniques and number-based programs. Students must write programs with appropriate variable descriptions or mnemonic codes to make the logic clear. Flowcharts and algorithms are not required, according to the specimen paper instructions.

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Internal Assessment 2026-27 Internal assessment carries 100 marks, equal to the written examination. CISCE expects students to complete a minimum of 20 laboratory assignments throughout the academic year. The assessment evaluates students' practical programming abilities, including class design, coding, documentation, variable descriptions and program execution. Internal Assessment Marks Distribution The 100 marks are divided equally between the Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner) and the External Examiner. Assessment authority Marks Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner) 50 External Examiner 50 Total 100 Both examiners assess students using the following four criteria: Assessment criteria Marks Class design 10 Variable description 10 Coding and documentation 10 Execution or output 20 Total 50

Important Topics for Internal Assessment The following practical areas are included in the ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications syllabus: User-defined methods and method overloading Constructors and constructor overloading Wrapper classes and library methods Encapsulation and access specifiers Single-dimensional and double-dimensional arrays Sorting and searching techniques String handling and manipulation Java programming and output-based assignments Students should maintain a proper record of their laboratory assignments throughout the academic year. ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Marking Scheme 2026-27 The marking scheme evaluates students on both theoretical knowledge and their ability to apply Java programming concepts.In the written examination, marks are assigned to individual questions and programming tasks. In the internal assessment, the evaluation focuses on the quality of the code, class structure, documentation and execution. Students should pay attention to the following areas: