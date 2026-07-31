ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here

ICSE Class 10th Computer Applications Syllabus 2026-27: The CISCE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus for the academic year 2026 and 2027 helps students build a strong understanding of programming concepts and computer applications. The syllabus covers topics such as object oriented programming in Java, classes and objects, methods, arrays, strings, constructors, inheritance, recursion and program development. It also helps students improve their logical thinking, problem solving and coding skills through practical programs and real world examples. By studying this syllabus, students can prepare well for the upcoming board exams while developing a strong foundation in computer programming and application based learning. Read this article to check the latest ICSE Class 10 Computer Application Syllabus 2026-27 and download the free PDF to start your preparation now.

ICSE Class 10th Computer Applications: Overview Candidates can check the table given below to know important details about the class 10th Computer Applications exam including the exam duration, total marks and more. ICSE Class 10th Computer Applications: Overview Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Class X Exam Level School Subject Computer Applications Exam Mode Offline (Pen and Paper Based) Exam Frequency Once a Year Theory Marks 100 Internal Assessment Marks 100 Exam Duration 2 Hours (120 Minutes) Language of Exam English Official Website cisce.org Contact Details Phone: 011 29564831 Email: council@cisce.org ICSE Class 10th Computer Applications Syllabus 2026-27

ICSE Class 10 Computer Applications Syllabus 2026-27 Unit Topics Covered Revision of Class 9 Topics Object Oriented Programming, Objects and Classes, Data Types, Java Operators, Input in Java, Math Library Methods, Conditional Statements, Loops, Nested Loops Objects and Classes Concepts of objects and classes, attributes, methods, state and behaviour, primitive and composite data types, creating objects from classes User-defined Methods Need for methods, method syntax, method calling, static and non-static methods, actual and formal parameters, return values, method overloading, modular programming Constructors Meaning of constructors, features, default constructor, parameterized constructor, constructor overloading, difference between constructors and methods Library Classes Wrapper classes, autoboxing and unboxing, numeric and character methods, parsing methods, character checking methods, changing letter case Encapsulation Access specifiers such as private, protected and public, scope and visibility of variables, local, instance, class and argument variables Arrays Single and two-dimensional arrays, declaration, initialization, input and output, sorting, searching, row and column operations, diagonal elements, matrix display String Handling String class, string methods, extracting and modifying strings, string arrays, sorting strings, searching strings, substring, replace, compare, trim, case conversion and other string operations

Direct Link to Download ICSE Class 10th Computer Applications Syllabus 2026-27 Preparation Tips for ICSE Class 10th Computer Applications Subject Start with basic concepts of Java including data types, operators, classes and objects before studying advanced topics

Solve different coding questions every day to improve your logical thinking and programming skills

Focus on methods, constructors, arrays, string handling, and library classes as they are frequently used in programming questions

Keep revising Java syntax, important methods and frequently asked programs to avoid mistakes in the exam

Practice Previous year questions and sample papers to improve your speed, accuracy and confidence before the board exam ICSE Class 10th Computer Applications Internal Assessment The laboratory assignments will form the bulk of the course. The students should complete a minimum of 20 laboratory assignments during the whole year to reinforce the concepts studied in class. Students must note that internal assessment will be separately conducted for 100 marks.

Some sample problems are given below as examples. The problems are of varying levels of difficulty: (i) User defined methods (a) Programs depicting the concept of pure, impure, static, non- static methods. (b) Programs based on overloaded methods. (c) Programs involving data members, member methods invoking the methods with respect to the object created. (ii) Constructors (a) Programs based on different types of constructors mentioned in the scope of the syllabus. (b) Programs / outputs based on constructor overloading (iii) Library classes (a) Outputs based on all the methods mentioned in the scope of the syllabus. (b) Programs to check whether a given character is an uppercase/ lowercase / digit etc. (iv) Encapsulation Questions based on identifying the different variables like local, instance, arguments, private, public, class variable etc.