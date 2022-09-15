Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya birth anniversary: Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya who is often referred by his initials MV, was India’s first Civil Engineer, Statesman, and the 19th Diwan of Mysore who served the position from 1912 to 1918. The birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on September 15 is celebrated as Engineers Day in India to honour and acknowledge his work for the development of the country. Notably, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was the Chief Engineer of Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in the North-West suburb of Mysuru City and also worked as the Chief engineer of the flood protection system for Hyderabad.

As India celebrated Engineers Day on September 15, read more about Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya famous constructions, history, oragnisations founded, books, awards, and other details.

Who is Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya?

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was born in a Tamil Brahmin family. His ancestors hailed from the Mokshagundam Village in Madras State (present-day Andhra Pradesh) and had migrated here around 300 years prior to Visvesvaraya’s birth.

He was born in the Muddenahalli of Mysore Kingdom and studied at the College of Engineering, Pune, and graduated as an Engineer. Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya took a job as an assistant engineer in the Public World Department of Bombay and later was also invited to join the Indian Irrigation System.

At the time of his service with the Government of Mysore State, Visvesvaraya was responsible for the founding of Mysore Soap Factory, Mysore Iron and Steel Works Parasitoid Laboratory, and the State Bank of Mysore, among others.

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya famous constructions

Some of the famous constructions of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya include:

An intricate system of irrigation in Deccan Plateau Flood Protection System for Hyderabad Developed a system to protect Vishakhapatnam port from sea erosion Founded the Mysore Soap Factory Parasitoid Laboratory Mysore Iron & Steel Works Bangalore Agricultural University State Bank of Mysore Century Club University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering Krishna Raja Sagara Dam in Mysore

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya as Diwan of Mysore

In 1908, after opting for voluntary retirement, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya took a foreign tour to study industrialized nations. Later in 1912, Visvesvaraya was appointed as Diwan of Mysore and served on the position for 7 years. During his tenure, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was instrumental in the founding of the Government Engineering College at Bangalore in 1917 which was also one of the first engineering institutes in India. As the Diwan of Mysore, he contributed to the general development of the region and also commissioned several new railway lines in Mysore State.

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya awards & honors

Visvesvaraya was appointed as a Companion of the Order of the Indian Empire in 1911 In 1915, he was knighted as a Knight Commander of the Order of the Indian Empire by the British for his contributions to the public good In 1955, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was conferred with Bharat Ratna He also served as the President of the 1923 session of the Indian Science Congress On September 15, 2018, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya was honored with a Google Doodle

Engineers Day 2022 in India

Engineers Day in India is celebrated every year on September 15 to mark the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. The day acknowledges his contributions and also celebrates the engineers in the country for their work towards the development of society.

