WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Focus
Quick Links
Live

ICSI CS Result June 2025 Live: Download Professional and Executive Exam Scorecard Today at icsi.edu; Check Steps to Download Marks Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Aug 25, 2025, 10:51 IST

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS June 2025 results today, August 25, 2025. The Professional Programme result will be out at 11 am, and the Executive Programme result at 2 pm. Students can check marks online at icsi.edu, download e-mark sheets, or receive printed copies (Professional only). Steps to check results are available on the website.

ICSI Result June 2025 Live Today
ICSI Result June 2025 Live Today

HIGHLIGHTS

  • ICSI CS June 2025 Result out today for Professional and Executive exams
  • ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 at 11 am, Executive result at 2 pm on the official website at icsi.edu
  • To pass the ICSI CS Executive and Professional June 2025 exams, candidates need at least 40% in each subject and 50% overall, otherwise they must re-appear.

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the ICSI CS June Result 2025 today, August 25, 2025. The results are for both the Professional Programme and the Executive Programme examinations. Students who gave these exams can check their results on the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

As per the notice, the CS Professional Programme Result (for Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be declared at 11 am. The CS Executive Programme Result (for Syllabus 2022) will be declared at 2 pm. Along with the results, students will also be able to see their subject-wise marks on the website.

For the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022), the e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded on the website. Students can download it for their use and records. Please note, no printed copy will be sent for the Executive exam.

For the Professional Programme, the marks statement will be sent to students at their registered addresses after the result is declared. If any student does not receive their physical copy within 30 days, they can write to the Institute at exam@icsi.edu with their details. Get direct link here once ICSI 2025 Result is released.

Click here:ICSI CS June 2025 RESULT ANNOUNCEMENT Notice

Steps to Check the ICSI CS June Result 2025

Students can follow the steps given below to download their ICSI CS June 2025 Result:

Step 1: Go to the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click the link named “ICSI CS June Result 2025.”

Step 3: A new page will open that asks for your login details. Enter the login details, registration or roll number and password.

Step 4: Click the Submit or Login button. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result carefully. Make sure your name, roll number and subject-wise marks are correct.

Step 6: Download or save the result page. Print a hard copy or save it as a PDF and keep it for future use.

Also read: ICSI June 2025 Result for CS Executive, Professional Declared Today; Marks Verification from August 26

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Aug 25, 2025, 10:40 IST

    ICSI CS Professional Result June 2025: Pass Percentage

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will soon share the CS Professional June 2025 result. Along with the result, the pass percentage will be announced around 4 PM.

    To get an idea, here is the last session’s (December 2024) pass percentage for the CS Professional exam:

    CS Professional Pass Percentage – December 2024

    Syllabus

    Group/Module

    Pass Percentage

    Old Syllabus

    Module 1

    35.81%
     

    Module 2

    34.09%
     

    Module 3

    36.20%

    New Syllabus

    Group 1

    30.40%
     

    Group 2

    31.39%
  • Aug 25, 2025, 10:37 IST

    Alternate website to Check ICSI CS Professional, Executive Result 2025

    ICSI CS Official website has provided candidates with the link to check the CS Professional and CS Executive Results. The link to check the result is available at icsi.results.shiksha

  • Aug 25, 2025, 10:24 IST

    ICSI CS Result June 2025 for Professional Programme Shortly at icsi.edu

    ICSI will announce the CS Professional result June 2025 shortly on the official website at icsi.edu. Candidates can download the CS Porfessional June 2025 scorecard online, once released. To download the result, candidates need to enter their ICSI roll number and application number.

  • Aug 25, 2025, 10:21 IST

    ICSI CS Professional Result 2025: When to Check Results

    The ICSI CS Professional result 2025 for Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022 will be declared at 11 am. Students can login using their registration number and roll number to check the results. 

  • Aug 25, 2025, 10:18 IST

    ICSI CS June Result 2025: Login Credentials

    Students need to enter these given details to check their result:

    • Roll Number
    • Registration Number (17-digit as used during registration)

    Submit and download/save your results. Consider printing or saving as PDF for future reference.

  • Aug 25, 2025, 10:06 IST

    ICSI CS June Result 2025: Login Credentials Required

    ICSI CS Professional and Executive Result 2025 will be announced online soon. Once announced the result will be available at icsi.edu. To check the result students must visit the website and login using the registration number and roll number. 

  • Aug 25, 2025, 09:53 IST

    ICSI June Result 2025: CS Professional Results Soon

    Accoding to the details provided on the official notification, the ICSI CS June 2025 results for CS Professional programme will be announced at 11 AM today, August 25, 2025. The link to check the result and download the e-result-cum-marksheets will be available at icsi.edu. 

  • Aug 25, 2025, 09:45 IST

    CS Professional, Executive Results Soon

  • Aug 25, 2025, 09:23 IST

    ICS CS Professional Results Out at 11 AM

    ICSI will be announcing the CS Professional Result 2025 at 11 AM today. The link to check the result will be available at icsi.edu. Keep visiting this space to check the latest updates. 

  • Aug 25, 2025, 09:10 IST

    ICSI CS December 2025 Applications Tomorrow

    The CS December 2025 Application process will begin on August 26, 2025 Candidates interested in applying for the CS December exams can visit the official website icsi.edu to apply. 

  • Aug 25, 2025, 08:58 IST

    ICSI CS December 2025 Exam Dates

    ICSI CS December 2025 exams will be held for the Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) and Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) from December 22 to 29, 2025

  • Aug 25, 2025, 08:41 IST

    ICSI CS Result 2025: Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement Details

    According to the official notification released, the Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination (Syllabus 2022) will be uploaded on the website of the Institute - icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result. Candidates must also note that No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued

    The Result-cum-Marks Statement for CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022) Examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result.


  • Aug 25, 2025, 08:29 IST

    ICSI CS Result 2025: CS Professional and Executive Result Date and Time

    Check the date and time for the release of the CS professional and CS Executive result 2025 below

    Exam

    Time

    Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & Syllabus 2022)

    11 AM

    Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022)

    2 PM
  • Aug 25, 2025, 08:10 IST

    ICSI CS June 2025 Result: How to Check Result?

    Follow the given steps to check the result:

    • Visit the official website icsi.edu.

    • Click on the “ICSI CS June Result 2025” link on the homepage.

    • Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number/Password.

    • Click on Submit/Login to view your result.

    • Download and save/print the result for future use.

  • Aug 25, 2025, 07:49 IST

    ICSI CS Result 2025: Physical Copy for Professional Programme

    For the Professional Programme, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will send the result-cum-marks statement in physical form to candidates at their registered postal addresses after the declaration of results. If any student does not receive the marks statement within 30 days, they should contact the Institute at exam@icsi.edu with their details.


  • Aug 25, 2025, 07:21 IST

    ICSI CS Result 2025: Contact Details for Queries

    In case of any issue related to the ICSI CS June Result 2025 or if candidates do not receive the marks statement (for the Professional Programme) within 30 days, they can contact the Institute at:

    • Email: exam@icsi.edu

    Official Website: icsi.edu

  • Aug 25, 2025, 06:46 IST

    ICSI result direct link: Direct Link to Check

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will activate the direct link to check the CS June 2025 results on its official website. Candidates can access their results by clicking the link provided on the homepage of icsi.edu. Once released, the direct result link will be available here for easy access.


  • Aug 25, 2025, 06:24 IST

    CS exam result 2025 live: When Will the Result Be Released?

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the CS June 2025 results today. Here are the timings:

    • CS Professional Programme Result (Syllabus 2017 & 2022): 11:00 am

    • CS Executive Programme Result (Syllabus 2022): 2:00 pm

  • Aug 25, 2025, 05:53 IST

    ICSI marks download 2025: Steps to Check

    Candidates can follow the steps below to check their ICSI CS June Result 2025:

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “ICSI CS June Result 2025.”

    Step 3: A new page will open, enter your Roll Number and Registration Number/Password.

    Step 4: Click on the Submit/Login button.

    Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

    Step 6: Download the result and take a printout or save it as a PDF for future reference


  • Aug 25, 2025, 05:38 IST

    ICSI June 2025 scorecard: Login Details Required

    To check the ICSI CS June Result 2025, candidates will need to enter their Roll Number and Registration Number/Password on the official website, icsi.edu.


  • Aug 25, 2025, 05:36 IST

    icsi.edu result 2025: Official Website to Check

    Students who appeared for the ICSI CS June 2025 examinations can check their results on the official website of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The results will be available online at:

    • icsi.edu

  • Aug 25, 2025, 05:34 IST

    ICSI CS June Result 2025: Date and Time

    The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the ICSI result 2025 today, August 25, 2025. The CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & 2022) result will be announced at 11:00 am, while the CS Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) result will be released at 2:00 pm on the official website icsi.edu.


Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News