ICSI CS Result June 2025 Live: Download Professional and Executive Exam Scorecard Today at icsi.edu; Check Steps to Download Marks Here

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the ICSI CS June Result 2025 today, August 25, 2025. The results are for both the Professional Programme and the Executive Programme examinations. Students who gave these exams can check their results on the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

As per the notice, the CS Professional Programme Result (for Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022) will be declared at 11 am. The CS Executive Programme Result (for Syllabus 2022) will be declared at 2 pm. Along with the results, students will also be able to see their subject-wise marks on the website.

For the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022), the e-result-cum-marks statement will be uploaded on the website. Students can download it for their use and records. Please note, no printed copy will be sent for the Executive exam.

For the Professional Programme, the marks statement will be sent to students at their registered addresses after the result is declared. If any student does not receive their physical copy within 30 days, they can write to the Institute at exam@icsi.edu with their details. Get direct link here once ICSI 2025 Result is released.

Click here:ICSI CS June 2025 RESULT ANNOUNCEMENT Notice

Steps to Check the ICSI CS June Result 2025

Students can follow the steps given below to download their ICSI CS June 2025 Result:

Step 1: Go to the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click the link named “ICSI CS June Result 2025.”

Step 3: A new page will open that asks for your login details. Enter the login details, registration or roll number and password.

Step 4: Click the Submit or Login button. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result carefully. Make sure your name, roll number and subject-wise marks are correct.

Step 6: Download or save the result page. Print a hard copy or save it as a PDF and keep it for future use.

