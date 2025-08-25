ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Released; Check Toppers List Details With Name and Rank here

ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Result 2025 today, August 25, 2025 at 2 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website at icsi.edu to check their results. The board has also released the CS Executive 2025 topper list online. The ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 was released today at 11 AM. Candidates can check her toppers list and steps to check their result online here.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Key Details

Students can check the important highlights of the ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 here: