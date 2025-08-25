ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Released; Check Toppers List Details With Name and Rank here

ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Result 2025 today, August 25, 2025 at 2 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website at icsi.edu to check their results. The board has also released the CS Executive 2025 topper list online. The ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 was released today at 11 AM. Candidates can check her toppers list and steps to check their result online here.
ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Key Details
Students can check the important highlights of the ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Company Secretary Executive Examination 2025
|
Result name
|
ICSI CS Executive June Result 2025
|
Board name
|
Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
icsi.edu
|
Result portal
|
icsi.results.shiksha/exam-results
|
Stream
|
Company Secretary
|
Result type
|
CS Executive Result June 2025 - Syllabus 2022
|
Exam dates
|
June 1 - 9, 2025
|
Exam mode
|
Offline
|
Result date
|
August 25, 2025 at 2 PM
|
Log in credentials
|
CS Roll Number
CS Registration Number
ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 June Session Merit List PDF
ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 Topper List
Candidates can check the ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 topper list here.
|All India Rank (AIR)
|Candidate
|Roll No.
|1
|Tithi Bohra
|523727
|2
|Surender Pal
|517422
|3
|Mogulapally Jyothi
|531150
|4
|Bhumika Sanjay Sarawagi
|536604
|4
|Priya Dilip Dubey
|548198
|5
|Runjhun Khandelwal
|514995
|6
|Aimen
|507864
|6
|Ronal Dinesh Kumar Belani
|536631
|7
|Roma G G
|525465
|8
|Vidushi Garg
|514181
|9
|Srishti Bhaiyalal Pal
|556530
|10
|Vishvesh Avinash Sahasrabuddhe
|550421
How to Check ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their ICSI CS Result June 2025 for Executive programmes:
- Visit the official website at icsi.edu
- On the homepage, click on ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’
- From the dropdown, select your programme
- In the fields, enter your ICSI CS login details:
- ICSI Roll number
- ICSI Registration number
- Press on ‘GO’ button
- Your ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 for June session will appear
- Check your details and download the scorecard for future reference
