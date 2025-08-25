ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Released; Check Toppers List Details With Name and Rank here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 25, 2025, 14:19 IST

ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Topper List: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the CS Executive Result 2025 today, August 25, 2025, at 2 PM. Candidates can check their results and the topper list on the official website at icsi.edu. Tithi Bohra has topped the ICSI CS Executive Exam 2025 June session.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 OUT: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the ICSI Company Secretary Executive Result 2025 today, August 25, 2025 at 2 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website at icsi.edu to check their results. The board has also released the CS Executive 2025 topper list online. The ICSI CS Professional Result 2025 was released today at 11 AM. Candidates can check her toppers list and steps to check their result online here. 

ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 Key Details 

Students can check the important highlights of the ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Company Secretary Executive Examination 2025

Result name 

ICSI CS Executive June Result 2025

Board name 

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

icsi.edu

Result portal 

icsi.results.shiksha/exam-results

Stream 

Company Secretary

Result type 

CS Executive Result June 2025 - Syllabus 2022

Exam dates 

June 1 - 9, 2025

Exam mode 

Offline 

Result date 

August 25, 2025 at 2 PM

Log in credentials 

CS Roll Number 

CS Registration Number

ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 June Session Merit List PDF

ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 Topper List

Candidates can check the ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025 topper list here.

All India Rank (AIR)Candidate Roll No.
1 Tithi Bohra  523727
2 Surender Pal 517422
3 Mogulapally Jyothi 531150
4 Bhumika Sanjay Sarawagi 536604
4 Priya Dilip Dubey 548198
5 Runjhun Khandelwal 514995
6 Aimen 507864
6 Ronal Dinesh Kumar Belani 536631
7 Roma G G 525465
8 Vidushi Garg 514181
9 Srishti Bhaiyalal Pal 556530 
10 Vishvesh Avinash Sahasrabuddhe 550421

How to Check ICSI CS Executive Result June 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their ICSI CS Result June 2025 for Executive programmes:

  1. Visit the official website at icsi.edu
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Click here to view Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’
  3. From the dropdown, select your programme
  4. In the fields, enter your ICSI CS login details:
    1. ICSI Roll number
    2. ICSI Registration number
  5. Press on ‘GO’ button
  6. Your ICSI CS Executive Result 2025 for June session will appear
  7. Check your details and download the scorecard for future reference

