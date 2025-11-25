Speech on Constitution Day 2025 in English - Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, is celebrated every year on 26 November to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution. This important national day highlights the vision, values, and principles laid down by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the Drafting Committee, making it a key event for schools, students, and citizens across India. Celebrating Constitution Day 2025 helps us understand the importance of fundamental rights, fundamental duties, and the democratic ideals that shape our nation. From school activities and speeches to pledge ceremonies and poster-making, Constitution Day plays a vital role in spreading awareness about the strength and significance of the Indian Constitution. 2 Minute Speech on Indian Constitution Good morning respected Principal, teachers, and my dear friends. Today, we are gathered here to celebrate Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, which is observed every year on 26 November. This day marks a historic moment in India’s journey, as it was on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India—the supreme law of our nation.

Our Constitution was drafted under the leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who is known as the Father of the Indian Constitution. It not only gives us our fundamental rights but also reminds us of our fundamental duties. It teaches us the core values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. These principles guide our democracy and help us build a society where every citizen is treated fairly and respectfully. As students, it is important for us to understand the meaning of these values in our daily lives. Following discipline, respecting others, being honest, and fulfilling our responsibilities are small steps that help us become responsible citizens of India. Celebrating Constitution Day encourages us to stay aware of our rights and contribute positively to our nation. On this special day, let us take a moment to honour the great leaders who drafted this powerful document and pledge to uphold the values of our Constitution. Thank you.

5 minute speech on constitution day in english Good morning respected Principal, teachers, and my dear friends. Today, we are gathered here to celebrate Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Diwas, which is observed every year on 26 November. This day holds great importance in Indian history because it reminds us of the moment when the Constitution of India was adopted in 1949. It came into effect on 26 January 1950, making India a sovereign, democratic republic. The Constitution of India is not just a book of laws—it is a vision, a promise, and a guiding light for every citizen. It tells us how our country should run, how our government should work, and what rights and responsibilities we all have. It also protects the dignity and freedom of every individual, no matter their religion, caste, gender, or background.

The chief architect of our Constitution was Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who is known as the Father of the Indian Constitution. Along with him, many great leaders and experts worked day and night to create a Constitution that would ensure justice, equality, and liberty for all. They studied constitutions of many countries, discussed ideas, debated challenges, and finally crafted one of the world’s most detailed and powerful constitutions. India’s Constitution stands as a symbol of our unity and democracy. One of the most important parts of our Constitution is the list of Fundamental Rights. These rights protect us from unfair treatment and guarantee our freedom of speech, freedom of religion, right to education, right to equality, and many more. These rights empower us and help us live with dignity and respect. But along with rights, the Constitution also gives us Fundamental Duties. These duties remind us that we must respect our national symbols, protect public property, preserve our environment, follow the law, and contribute to the welfare of our nation.

For us students, Constitution Day is more than just a school event—it is a reminder that we are the future citizens of India. The values written in the Constitution are not meant to be memorized; they are meant to be practiced. When we speak truthfully, treat others kindly, obey rules, stand against discrimination, work hard, and respect everyone, we are following the principles of the Constitution. Celebrating Constitution Day also teaches us the importance of democracy. In a democracy, every person has a voice, and every opinion matters. Our leaders are chosen through elections, and they are accountable to the people. This system gives us the power to participate in shaping our country’s future. As educated and responsible youth, we must stay informed, think critically, and contribute positively to society.

Today, as we celebrate Constitution Day, let us take a moment to honour the vision of our founding leaders. Let us remember that our Constitution is not just a document—it is a living guide that continues to shape our nation every day. Let us pledge to respect our rights, follow our duties, and uphold the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. If we stand united and responsible, there is no limit to what India can achieve. Thank you, and Jai Hind! 10 Lines On Constitution Day In English Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas , is celebrated in India on November 26th every year. It marks the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, making India a Republic. This day honours the contributions of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution. The Indian Constitution is the longest-written constitution in the world. It ensures the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity for all citizens. The day spreads awareness about the fundamental rights and duties of every Indian. Constitution Day was officially declared in 2015 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar. It inspires citizens to uphold the democratic values and spirit of the Constitution. Celebrating this day reminds us of our responsibility to build a united and progressive nation.

Constitution Day Speech In 100 Words For Class 3 Good morning everyone! Today, we are celebrating Constitution Day, also called Samvidhan Divas, which is held on November 26th every year. On this day in 1949, India adopted its Constitution, which is the set of rules that guide our country. It was written by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and other great leaders. The Constitution teaches us to live with justice, liberty, and equality. It also gives us important rights like the right to education and freedom. Let us remember the hard work of our leaders and promise to follow the rules to make India a happy and united country. Thank you! Constitution Day Speech In 150 Words For Class 5 Good morning everyone, Today, we celebrate Constitution Day, a special day to remember the rules that make our country great. Our Constitution is like a big rulebook that tells us how our government should work and protects our rights.

It gives us the freedom to speak our minds, to worship as we choose, and to live without fear. It also ensures that everyone is treated equally, no matter their background. Let's all promise to learn more about our Constitution and to live by its values. By doing so, we can help build a stronger and more just India for everyone. Thank you. Constitution Day Speech In 200 Words For Class 8 Good morning, everyone. Today, we commemorate Constitution Day, a significant day in our nation's history. On this day in 1949, our Constitution, a testament to the dreams and aspirations of millions, was adopted. Our Constitution is more than just a legal document; it's a social contract that binds us together as a nation. It guarantees fundamental rights like freedom of speech, religion, and equality, ensuring that every citizen, irrespective of caste, creed, or gender, is treated with dignity and respect.

It's not just about rights, but also about responsibilities. As citizens, we must uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution. We must strive for justice, liberty, and equality in our daily lives. Let us pledge to be responsible citizens, to respect the law, and to contribute positively to our society. By doing so, we can honour the legacy of our Constitution and build a brighter future for our nation. Thank you. Constitution Day Speech In 500 Words For Class 10 Good morning to everyone present here! Today, we are gathered to celebrate a very important occasion—Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, which is observed every year on November 26th. This day is dedicated to the adoption of the Indian Constitution, the foundation of our democracy and the guiding document that shapes the governance of our country.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, making India a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. This day reminds us of the vision and efforts of the great leaders who drafted this remarkable document. The drafting of the Constitution was not an easy task as it took almost three years. The drafting committee, led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, worked tirelessly to create a document that could meet the needs of a diverse nation like India. Dr. Ambedkar, often called the Father of the Indian Constitution, ensured that it reflected the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity for all citizens. The Indian Constitution is the longest written constitution in the world, consisting of a Preamble, 470 articles, 12 schedules, and several amendments. It is a unique blend of flexibility and rigidity, allowing it to adapt to the changing needs of society while maintaining its core principles.

The Preamble to our Constitution is a statement of its objectives. It begins with the words “We, the people of India,” emphasising that the power to govern lies in the hands of the people. The Constitution guarantees Fundamental Rights, such as the right to equality, freedom, education, and cultural expression, which ensure every citizen can live with dignity. It also highlights Fundamental Duties, reminding us of our responsibilities towards the nation. Constitution Day holds immense significance because it inspires us to value the democracy we live in today. It reminds us that the freedom we enjoy was achieved through the hard work and sacrifices of our leaders. This day also encourages us to uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution and to work towards making our country a better place.