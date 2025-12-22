GATE Life Sciences Previous Year Question Paper with Answer, Download XL Question Paper PDF

GATE Life Sciences Question Paper PDF: Every aspirant who is going to sit in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Life Sciences (XL) exam 2026 must practice the GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers. Solving GATE Life Sciences previous year question papers will give valuable insights into the exam's structure, question styles, and level of difficulty of the exam. GATE 2026 is being conducted by IISc and all IITs, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who qualify the GATE Exam can seek admission to Master's programs, Direct Doctoral programs and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering/Technology/Science/Architecture/Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment. Here, you can find the GATE Life Sciences ten-year question paper with its answer key. The candidates can download the GATE Life Sciences previous year question paper of 2025, 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and more.

GATE Life Sciences Question Papers 2026 In 2026, the official PDF of the GATE Life Sciences 2026 question paper, along with the answer key, will be released by IIT Guwahati on the official website of GATE 2026. The GATE Life Sciences 2026 question paper PDF can be downloaded through login on the web portal with your enrollment ID and password. We will provide a direct link to download the GATE Life Sciences 2026 question paper PDF once it is officially available. The candidates can find the previous year's GATE Life Sciences question paper PDFs with answer keys here. How to download the GATE Life Sciences Question Paper PDF 2026? After the GATE 2026 Exam, IIT Guwahati will release the GATE Life Sciences 2026 question paper on its official website. The candidates need to follow these steps to download the GATE Life Sciences 2026 question paper.

Step 5: Download the GATE XL 2026 question paper. GATE Life Sciences Question Paper 2026 Pattern The candidates must familiarise themselves with the GATE Life Sciences question paper pattern. The GATE Life Sciences question paper contains 65 questions covering General Aptitude and Life Sciences. The allotted time for this online test is 3 hours. The GATE Life Sciences exam consists of multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions, and numerical answer-type questions. The detailed GATE Life Sciences exam pattern is given in the table below. GATE Life Sciences (XL) Exam Pattern Sections The paper consists of six sections Compulsory General Aptitude (GA)

Chemistry (XL-P) Any Two Biochemistry (XL-Q)

Botany (XL-R)

Microbiology (XL-S)

Zoology (XL-T)

Food Technology (XL-U) Total Number of Questions Compulsory General Aptitude: 10 Questions

Chemistry: 17 Questions Any Two Biochemistry: 19 Questions

Botany: 19 Questions

Microbiology: 19 Questions

Zoology: 19 Questions

Food Technology: 19 Questions Maximum Marks Compulsory General Aptitude: 15

Chemistry: 25 Any Two Biochemistry: 30

Botany: 30

Microbiology: 30

Zoology: 30

Food Technology: 30 Time Allotted 3 hours Mode of Exam Online Type of Questions Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Negative Marking 1/3 for 1 mark Que in MCQ

2/3 for 2 marks ques in MCQ

No Negative marking in MSQ and NAT

GATE Life Sciences Previous Year Question Paper Solving previous year's question papers is essential for every GATE Life Sciences aspirant. This practice helps you become familiar with the exam's structure and the types of questions that are asked. By working through these papers, you'll not only identify the key concepts for the exam but also highlight your weak areas, showing you exactly where you need to focus on improving. GATE Life Sciences Question Paper 2025 The GATE 2025 exam was conducted on February 15, 2025, by IIT Roorkee in the afternoon session. As per the GATE Life Sciences paper analysis, the exam difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Here, we are providing the GATE Life Sciences 2025 question paper PDF with the answer key in the following table. GATE Life Sciences (XL) Question Paper 2025 GATE Life Sciences Question Paper 2025 Question Paper Answer Key GATE XL 2025 Question Paper Download PDF Download PDF

GATE XL Syllabus It is necessary for all the candidates who are going to appear in the GATE Life Sciences 2024 exam they have a comprehensive understanding of the GATE Life Sciences syllabus. The GATE syllabus for Life Sciences (XL) 2024 is divided into four sections. The first two sections- General Aptitude and Chemistry are compulsory for all candidates. However, the candidates have to pick any two sections from Biochemistry, Botany, Microbiology, Zoology, and Food Technology. The detailed list of topics of GATE Life Sciences syllabus is given below. Chemistry Atomic Structure and Periodicity

Structure and Bonding

s, p and d Block Elements

Chemical Equilibria

Electrochemistry

Reaction Kinetics

Thermodynamics

Structure-Reactivity Correlations and Organic Reaction Mechanisms

Chemistry of Biomolecules

Biochemistry Organization of life; Importance of water

Enzyme kinetics, regulation and inhibition

Biochemical separation techniques

Cell structure and organelles; Biological membranes

DNA replication, transcription and translation

Immune system Botany Plant Systematics

Plant Anatomy

Plant Development; Cell and Tissue Morphogenesis

Plant Physiology and Biochemistry

Genetics and Genomics

Plant Breeding, Genetic Modification, Genome Editing

Economic and Applied Botany

Plant Pathology

Ecology and Environment Microbiology Historical Perspective

Methods in Microbiology

Microbial Taxonomy and Diversity

Prokaryotic Cells

Microbial Growth

Control of Micro-Organisms

Microbial Metabolism

Microbial Diseases and Host Pathogen Interaction

Chemotherapy/Antibiotics

Microbial Genetics

Microbial Ecology

Zoology Animal Diversity

Evolution

Genetics

Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Cell Biology

Gene expression in Eukaryotes

Animal Anatomy and Physiology

Parasitology and Immunology

Ecology

Animal Behaviour Food Technology Food Chemistry and Nutrition

Food Microbiology

Food Products Technology

Food Engineering GATE Life Sciences Subject Wise Weightage The GATE Life Sciences exam consists of four sections- General Aptitude, Chemistry, and any two from Biochemistry, Botany, Microbiology, Zoology, and Food Technology. After analyzing the previous year’s papers, section-wise weightage is provided below. This table will help you to make preparation strategies for the exam. Section Weightage Percentage Number of Questions Compulsory General Aptitude (GA) 15 10 Chemistry (XP-P) 25 17 Any Two Biochemistry (XL-Q) 30 19 Botany (XL-R) 30 19 Microbiology (XL-S) 30 19 Zoology (XL-T) 30 19 Food Technology (XL-U) 30 19