JAC 12th Exam Date 2026: Download Jharkhand Board Inter Routine Time Table PDF

The Jharkhand Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 has been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students appearing for the JAC Intermediate Board Exam 2026 can now check the complete Jharkhand 12th Exam Routine 2026 PDF on the official website www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The timetable includes subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important guidelines for theory and practical exams. According to the JAC 12th Time Table 2026, the board exams are expected to be conducted from February to March 2026. Downloading the Jharkhand Board 12th Exam Schedule 2026 helps students plan their studies effectively and stay well-prepared for the upcoming board examinations.

JAC Class 12th Exam Overview