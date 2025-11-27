JAC 12th Exam Date 2026: Download Jharkhand Board Inter Routine Time Table PDF

RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Nov 27, 2025

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has released the Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 for all streams, including Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students preparing for the JAC Intermediate Board Exam 2026 can access the complete Jharkhand 12th Exam Routine 2026 PDF on the official website. For complete details check the article below.

JAC 12th Exam Date 2026 Out
The Jharkhand Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 has been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students appearing for the JAC Intermediate Board Exam 2026 can now check the complete Jharkhand 12th Exam Routine 2026 PDF on the official website www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The timetable includes subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important guidelines for theory and practical exams. According to the JAC 12th Time Table 2026, the board exams are expected to be conducted from February to March 2026. Downloading the Jharkhand Board 12th Exam Schedule 2026 helps students plan their studies effectively and stay well-prepared for the upcoming board examinations.

JAC Class 12th Exam Overview

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Jharkhand Class 12 (Intermediate) Board Examination 2026

Conducting Body

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi

Academic Year

2025–2026

Streams Covered

Science, Commerce, and Arts

Exam Type

Annual Board Examination

JAC 12th Exam Dates 2026

February 3, 2026

Practical Exams

January 2026 (Tentative)

Date Sheet Release Date

Yes

Official Website

www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Exam Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper)

Date Sheet Format

PDF Download

JAC Class 12th Datesheet 2026 

Date

Subject

February 3, 2026

Vocational Subject

February  4, 2026

Hindi ‘A’ & Hindi B

February  5, 2026

Commerce and Home Science

February  6, 2026

Urdu, Bangla, Oriya

February  7, 2026

Social Science

February  9, 2026

Science

February  10, 2026

Music

February 11, 2026

Mathematics

February  13, 2026

English

February  14, 2026

Kharia / Nagpuri / Panch Pargania / Khortha / Kurmali

February  16, 2026

Sanskrit

February  17, 2026

Arabic / Mundari / Santhali / Oraon / Persian / Ho


Steps to Download Jharkhand Class 12 Date Sheet 2026

Follow these simple steps to download the JAC 12th Exam Time Table 2026 PDF from the official website:

  1. Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) — www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the “Examination” or “Recent Announcements” section.

  3. Look for the link titled “Jharkhand Class 12 Date Sheet 2026” or “JAC Intermediate Time Table 2026.”

  4. Click on the link to open the JAC 12th Exam Routine 2026 PDF on your screen.

  5. Download and save the PDF for future reference.

  6. Students are advised to take a printout of the timetable and keep it handy for exam preparation.

Important Details Mentioned on Jharkhand Class 12 Date Sheet 2026

The JAC 12th Exam Routine 2026 provides all the key information students need to prepare and appear for the board exams without confusion. It helps them plan subject-wise revision, know their exam timings, and follow the rules set by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

  • Name of the Examination

  • Board Name (Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi)

  • Exam Year and Session (2025–2026)

  • Stream Details – Science, Commerce, and Arts

  • Subject Names and Subject Codes

  • Exam Dates and Days

  • Exam Timings and Duration

  • Practical Exam Schedule (if applicable)

  • Important Instructions for Students

  • Official Signature and Seal of JAC Authority

