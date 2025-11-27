JAC 12th Exam Date 2026: Download Jharkhand Board Inter Routine Time Table PDF

The Jharkhand Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 has been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi for all streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students appearing for the JAC Intermediate Board Exam 2026 can now check the complete Jharkhand 12th Exam Routine 2026 PDF on the official website www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The timetable includes subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important guidelines for theory and practical exams. According to the JAC 12th Time Table 2026, the board exams are expected to be conducted from February to March 2026. Downloading the Jharkhand Board 12th Exam Schedule 2026 helps students plan their studies effectively and stay well-prepared for the upcoming board examinations.
JAC Class 12th Exam Overview
Particulars
Details
Exam Name
Jharkhand Class 12 (Intermediate) Board Examination 2026
Conducting Body
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi
Academic Year
2025–2026
Streams Covered
Science, Commerce, and Arts
Exam Type
Annual Board Examination
JAC 12th Exam Dates 2026
February 3, 2026
Practical Exams
January 2026 (Tentative)
Date Sheet Release Date
Yes
Official Website
www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Exam Mode
Offline (Pen and Paper)
Date Sheet Format
PDF Download
JAC Class 12th Datesheet 2026
Date
Subject
February 3, 2026
Vocational Subject
February 4, 2026
Hindi ‘A’ & Hindi B
February 5, 2026
Commerce and Home Science
February 6, 2026
Urdu, Bangla, Oriya
February 7, 2026
Social Science
February 9, 2026
Science
February 10, 2026
Music
February 11, 2026
Mathematics
February 13, 2026
English
February 14, 2026
Kharia / Nagpuri / Panch Pargania / Khortha / Kurmali
February 16, 2026
Sanskrit
February 17, 2026
Arabic / Mundari / Santhali / Oraon / Persian / Ho
Steps to Download Jharkhand Class 12 Date Sheet 2026
Follow these simple steps to download the JAC 12th Exam Time Table 2026 PDF from the official website:
-
Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) — www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the “Examination” or “Recent Announcements” section.
-
Look for the link titled “Jharkhand Class 12 Date Sheet 2026” or “JAC Intermediate Time Table 2026.”
-
Click on the link to open the JAC 12th Exam Routine 2026 PDF on your screen.
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
-
Students are advised to take a printout of the timetable and keep it handy for exam preparation.
Important Details Mentioned on Jharkhand Class 12 Date Sheet 2026
The JAC 12th Exam Routine 2026 provides all the key information students need to prepare and appear for the board exams without confusion. It helps them plan subject-wise revision, know their exam timings, and follow the rules set by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).
-
Name of the Examination
-
Board Name (Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi)
-
Exam Year and Session (2025–2026)
-
Stream Details – Science, Commerce, and Arts
-
Subject Names and Subject Codes
-
Exam Dates and Days
-
Exam Timings and Duration
-
Practical Exam Schedule (if applicable)
-
Important Instructions for Students
-
Official Signature and Seal of JAC Authority
