CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 OUT at csbc.gov.in, Download Link Here

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on November 18, 2025 has released the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round. The hall ticket download link will be activated from November 25, 2025. Candidates who have shortlisted successfully for PET round for Constable posts against Advt. No. 01/2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be held from December 15, 2025 onwards.

To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials including registration number and password to the link. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Download