RRB Group D Exam Date 2025
Focus
Quick Links

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 OUT at csbc.gov.in, Download Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Nov 18, 2025, 15:50 IST

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round. The  hall ticket download link will be activated from November 25, 2025 for the PET scheduled from December 15, 2025 onwards. Check all details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on November 18, 2025 has released the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round. The hall ticket download link will be activated from November 25, 2025. Candidates who have shortlisted successfully for PET round for Constable posts against Advt. No. 01/2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be held from December 15, 2025 onwards.

To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials including registration number and password to the link. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Download

CSBC has released the hall ticket download link on November 18, 2025 on its official website. The hall ticket download link will be activated on November 25, 2025 for the PET which is scheduled from December 15, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025

Direct Link

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Highlights

A total of 19,838 Constable posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which written exam was held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 & August 3, 2025. Check the table below for Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.

Key Details

Information

Exam Conducting Body

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)

Admit Release Date

November 18, 2025

Link to be active on 

November 25, 2025

PET scheduled from 

December 15, 2025 onwards

Official Website

csbc.bihar.gov.in

Total Vacancies

19,838

Selection Process

Written Exam/PET/PST/Document Verification

How to Download Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the PET hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website: csbc.bihar.gov.in
  • Click on the link related to ‘Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 on the home page. 
  • Click on the link once it is activated on 25 November 2025 on the home page. 
  • Provide your login details such as registration number and date of birth.
  • Submit the details to access the admit card.
  • Download the admit card displaying in a new window.
  • Check all information on the admit card, including PET date, venue, and instructions.
  • Carry the hall ticket with crucial documents at the PET venue. 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News