CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 OUT at csbc.gov.in, Download Link Here

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on November 18, 2025 has released the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round. The hall ticket download link will be activated from November 25, 2025. Candidates who have shortlisted successfully for PET round for Constable posts against Advt. No. 01/2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be held from December 15, 2025 onwards.
To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials including registration number and password to the link. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Download
CSBC has released the hall ticket download link on November 18, 2025 on its official website. The hall ticket download link will be activated on November 25, 2025 for the PET which is scheduled from December 15, 2025. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025.
CSBC Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025
Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Highlights
A total of 19,838 Constable posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which written exam was held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 & August 3, 2025. Check the table below for Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights.
Key Details
Information
Exam Conducting Body
Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC)
Admit Release Date
November 18, 2025
Link to be active on
November 25, 2025
PET scheduled from
December 15, 2025 onwards
Official Website
Total Vacancies
19,838
Selection Process
Written Exam/PET/PST/Document Verification
How to Download Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the PET hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website: csbc.bihar.gov.in
- Click on the link related to ‘Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 on the home page.
- Click on the link once it is activated on 25 November 2025 on the home page.
- Provide your login details such as registration number and date of birth.
- Submit the details to access the admit card.
- Download the admit card displaying in a new window.
- Check all information on the admit card, including PET date, venue, and instructions.
- Carry the hall ticket with crucial documents at the PET venue.
