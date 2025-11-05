UP Board 12th Exam Date Sheet 2026: Download OFFICIAL UPMSP Class 12 Time Table PDF

UP Board Exam Date 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Exam Date 2026 for Class 12 exam. The date sheet will cover Science, Arts, and Commerce streams and has been released in a single PDF on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. The UPMSP 12th exams 2026 are tentatively scheduled to take place across February and March 2026, conducted offline (pen and paper) in two shifts: 8:00 AM to 11:15 AM and 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Students will find direct links to download the complete UP 12th time table 2026 PDF here, along with separate, organized tables for each stream (Science, Arts, and Commerce). Check:UP Board Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 #upboardpryj #BoardExams2025 pic.twitter.com/RqPjVJheFd — Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (@upboardpryj) November 5, 2025 UP Board Class 12th Exam Date Sheet 2026

UPMSP announced the UP Board 12th exam date 2026 on November 5, 2025. Students can check the final UP Board 12th exam date 2026 below: Exam Date Morning Shift (8:30 am to 11: 45 pm) Evening Shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm) 18-Feb -2026 General Hindi Hindi 19-Feb -2026 Sewing, Cast Craft, Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Workers (Including Medical Laboratory Technology), Colour Photography, Radio and Colour Television, Automobiles, Bee Keeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed production technology, crop protection service, nursery, soil conservation, accountancy and auditing, banking, shorthand and typing, marketing and salesmanship, secretarial system, insurance, co-operatives, typing in Hindi and English, printing, pottery, artificial organs and limbs Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Technology & Maintenance, Repair & Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care- First Question Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I) Civics 20-Feb -2026 Sanskrit, Agriculture Engineering paper - IV, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science paper IX (For agriculture part 2) English 21-Feb -2026 Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Workers (Including Medical Laboratory Technology), Colour Photography, Radio and Colour Television, Automobiles, Bee Keeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed production technology, crop protection service, nursery, soil conservation, accountancy and auditing, banking, shorthand and typing, marketing and salesmanship, secretarial system, insurance, co-operatives, typing in Hindi and English, printing, pottery, artificial organs and limbs Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Technology & Maintenance, Repair & Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care- First Question Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I) History 23-Feb -2026 Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Workers (Including Medical Laboratory Technology), Colour Photography, Radio and Colour Television, Automobiles, Bee Keeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed production technology, crop protection service, nursery, soil conservation, accountancy and auditing, banking, shorthand and typing, marketing and salesmanship, secretarial system, insurance, co-operatives, typing in Hindi and English, printing, pottery, artificial organs and limbs Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Technology & Maintenance, Repair & Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care- First Question Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I) Biology, Mathematics 24--Feb -2026 General Basic Subject (For professional category) Agricultural Agronomy (Agronomy) - First Paper - (for Agriculture Part-1) Agricultural Agronomy (Agronomy) - Sixth Paper (for Agriculture Part-2) Economics 25--Feb -2026 Music singing, music playing, choreography Chemistry, Sociology 26-Feb -2026 Agriculture physics and climate science (Part -1), Agricultural zoology VII (For Agriculture Part - 2) Geography 27-Feb -2026 Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Workers (Including Medical Laboratory Technology), Colour Photography, Radio and Colour Television, Automobiles, Bee Keeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed production technology, crop protection service, nursery, soil conservation, accountancy and auditing, banking, shorthand and typing, marketing and salesmanship, secretarial system, insurance, co-operatives, typing in Hindi and English, printing, pottery, artificial organs and limbs Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Technology & Maintenance, Repair & Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care- First Question Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I) Physics, Military Science, 28-Feb -2026 Agriculture Engineering paper - IV, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science paper IX (For agriculture part 2) Painting (drawing), Painting (technical), Painting 7-Mar-2026 Fruit and food preservation, cookery, garment making and decoration, mixing and dyeing. Baking and Confectionery, Textile Design, Knitting Technology, Training in Nursery Teaching and Child Management, Library Science, Multipurpose Health Workers (Including Medical Laboratory Technology), Colour Photography, Radio and Colour Television, Automobiles, Bee Keeping, Dairy Technology, Sericulture, Seed production technology, crop protection service, nursery, soil conservation, accountancy and auditing, banking, shorthand and typing, marketing and salesmanship, secretarial system, insurance, co-operatives, typing in Hindi and English, printing, pottery, artificial organs and limbs Technology, Embroidery, Hand Block Printing & Vegetable Dyeing, Metal Craft, Computer Technology & Maintenance, Repair & Maintenance of Home Electrical Appliances, Retail Trade, Security, Mobile Repairing, Tourism & Hospitality, ITITES, Health Care- First Question Paper (Only for Vocational Education Class I) Anthropology 9-Mar-2026 Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Oriya, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali Psychology, Tarkashastra 10-Mar-2026 General Basic Subject (For professional category) Agricultural Agronomy (Agronomy) - First Paper - (for Agriculture Part-1) Agricultural Agronomy (Agronomy) - Sixth Paper (for Agriculture Part-2 Business Studies - (for Commerce stream), Home Science 11-Mar-2026 Accountancy- (for Commerce stream), NCC Pali, Arbi, Farsi 12-Mar-2026 Computer

How to Download UP Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet for Class 12th PDF Finding and downloading the official timetable for the UP Board Class 12 Exam 2026 is a straightforward process. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will publish the schedule online and may also announce it through its official social media channels. The following steps will guide students on how to quickly access and download the official date sheet directly from the UPMSP website. 1. Access the Official UP Board Portal Begin by visiting the official website of the UP Board: upmsp.edu.in. 2. Navigate to the Notification Section On the homepage, look for and click on the dedicated 'Notification' or 'Information and Download' section. 3. Locate the Date Sheet Link Clicking the notification section will redirect you to a new page listing recent announcements. Look for the link titled "UP Board Exam Date Sheet Class 12 2026" (or similar, sometimes combined with the Class 10 schedule).