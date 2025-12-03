EMRS Cut off 2025: Check Previous Year Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF

EMRS Cut Off 2025: The EMPS Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the final results after all the selection stages of the exam are over. The EMRS SSE is scheduled to be held on 13, 14, and 21 December 2025. Candidates must now be in their final stages of preparation. They must be practising through the mock tests, previous year papers, and other sources. Candidates must realise that mere practising doesn’t bore fruits, they should also analyze their preparation through evaluating their mock tests, previous year papers that they attempt and then match the scores with the previous year cut offs for their respective category. This will help them immensely in aligning their preparation.
EMRS SSE is going to be held for various teaching and non-teaching positions like Principal, TGT, PGT, Hostel Warden, Accountant, Lab Attendant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Female Staff Nurse.
EMRS Cut Off 2025
The EMRS (Eklavya Model Residential School) recruitment 2025 selection process will include Staff Selection Examination for teaching (TGT, PGT) and non-teaching posts (Hostel Warden, Accountant, Lab Attendant, JSA, etc.). The official cut off marks for 2025 will be declared by National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) once result and merit list are out.
Meanwhile, candidates can use previous year cut off data to get an idea of expected competition levels.
EMRS Previous Year Cut Off
EMRS Previous Year Cut Off gives an idea to the candidates about the benchmark that they need to set in order to qualify the exam. The previous year cut off marks helps analyze the level of preparation and the candidates can mould their preparation in a more structured way if required.
EMRS Previous Year Cut Off for Non-Teaching Posts
|
Post
|
UR / General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Hostel Warden - Male
|
101.25
|
97.50
|
97.75
|
95.00
|
93.75
|
Hostel Warden - Female
|
92.75
|
89.75
|
88.75
|
87.25
|
86.50
|
Accountant
|
96.50
|
89.75
|
88.50
|
81.25
|
74.75
|
Lab Attendant
|
93.25
|
83.75
|
86.00
|
80.75
|
78.50
|
JSA
|
101.25
|
97.5
|
95.5
|
91.25
|
87.5
EMRS Previous Year Cut Off for Teaching Posts
Candidates who are going to appear for the TGT, PGT, Librarian, and Principal posts in EMRS can check the category-wise previous year cut off for these posts in the table below:
|
Post / Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
LIBRARIAN
|
76.25
|
67.75
|
63.75
|
57.25
|
51.25
|
PGT BENGALI
|
91.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
PGT BIOLOGY
|
71.75
|
60.00
|
58.50
|
54.25
|
45.25
|
PGT CHEMISTRY
|
88.25
|
81.75
|
78.00
|
63.75
|
45.00
|
PGT COMMERCE
|
93.25
|
87.50
|
83.75
|
73.50
|
52.00
|
PGT COMPUTER SCIENCE
|
87.50
|
69.25
|
75.00
|
66.25
|
46.25
|
PGT ECONOMICS
|
77.50
|
68.00
|
64.00
|
60.75
|
51.50
|
PGT ENGLISH
|
79.50
|
75.00
|
74.00
|
68.75
|
63.00
|
PGT GEOGRAPHY
|
85.75
|
77.25
|
77.00
|
69.75
|
68.50
|
PGT HINDI
|
80.50
|
74.50
|
73.25
|
68.00
|
59.25
|
PGT HISTORY
|
59.75
|
54.25
|
53.00
|
48.00
|
45.25
|
PGT MARATHI
|
51.00
|
-
|
40.25
|
44.50
|
60.00
|
PGT MATHEMATICS
|
68.75
|
61.25
|
58.00
|
49.50
|
34.75
|
PGT ODIA
|
55.75
|
-
|
49.00
|
23.00
|
PGT PHYSICS
|
64.25
|
55.00
|
55.50
|
44.25
|
33.50
|
PGT SANSKRIT
|
75.25
|
72.00
|
63.50
|
56.25
|
57.50
|
PGT SANTHALI
|
36.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
PGT TELUGU
|
57.50
|
24.25
|
37.50
|
40.75
|
21.00
|
TGT ART
|
68.00
|
45.50
|
19.75
|
24.25
|
27.50
|
TGT BENGALI
|
84.00
|
-
|
82.00
|
77.00
|
-
|
TGT ENGLISH
|
74.25
|
66.75
|
66.25
|
62.25
|
50.75
|
TGT GUJARATI
|
36.25
|
-
|
68.75
|
-
|
-
|
TGT HINDI
|
78.25
|
73.25
|
73.75
|
70.00
|
60.00
|
TGT KANNADA
|
49.00
|
-
|
-
|
48.75
|
-
|
TGT MALAYALAM
|
62.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TGT MARATHI
|
50.00
|
39.50
|
40.00
|
41.25
|
42.50
|
TGT MATHS
|
81.25
|
75.25
|
74.50
|
64.50
|
57.50
|
TGT MUSIC
|
69.00
|
45.50
|
22.00
|
26.25
|
14.00
|
TGT ODIA
|
53.00
|
49.50
|
46.75
|
36.25
|
-
|
TGT PET MALE
|
52.75
|
43.25
|
40.75
|
34.00
|
20.75
|
TGT PET FEMALE
|
28.25
|
8.25
|
4.00
|
8.50
|
7.25
|
TGT SANSKRIT
|
81.25
|
75.50
|
68.00
|
60.75
|
54.25
|
TGT SANTHALI
|
89.50
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TGT SCIENCE
|
63.75
|
56.50
|
57.50
|
52.50
|
44.75
|
TGT SOCIAL STUDIES
|
72.75
|
67.50
|
65.75
|
61.50
|
55.25
|
TGT TELUGU
|
30.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TGT URDU
|
85.25
|
-
|
80.50
|
-
|
-
|
PRINCIPAL
|
54.50
|
29
|
49.1
|
46.83
|
45.7
How to Check Official EMRS Cut Off 2025
Candidates can check the official EMRS Cut off 2025 when the final result will be released. The final result will be released after all the selection stages of the recruitment drive have taken place. Candidates can then be able to download the official EMRS cut off 2025 by following these steps:
-
Visit the official EMRS website: emrs.tribal.gov.in.
-
Go to the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.
-
Look for the “EMRS Teaching and Non-Teaching Cut Off 2025” and click on it.
-
A PDF file will be opened.
-
Download and cross-check your obtained marks with the cut-off to assess qualification.
Factors Influencing EMRS Cut Off
There are a number of factors which may affect the EMRS cut off directly or indirectly. These factors play an important role in deciding the benchmark cut off for the given exam cycle. These factors are:
-
Number of applicants: If the number of applicants are more, then there will be more competition and hence higher cut off and vice-versa.
-
Difficulty level of the exam: If the paper is difficult, then the cut off will be lower; easy paper tends to push the cut off marks higher.
-
Number of vacancies: If there are a large number of vacancies, then the competition will be more leading to higher cut off.
-
Subject / Post demand & reservation category: Popular subjects / general category usually have higher cut-offs; reserved categories or less opted subjects tend to have relatively lower cut-offs.
EMRS 2025 Recruitment Overview
Here’s a snapshot overview for EMRS 2025 recruitment:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)
|
Posts
|
Teaching (TGT, PGT), Non-Teaching (Hostel Warden, Accountant, Lab Attendant, JSA, etc.)
|
Cut Off Status
|
To be released after exam & result declaration
|
Use of Previous Cut Off
|
Helps aspirants set target scores & prepare accordingly
|
Recommendation
|
Use mock tests + compare with previous year cut-offs to gauge readiness
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation