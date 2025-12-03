EMRS Cut off 2025: Check Previous Year Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF

EMRS Cut Off 2025: The EMPS Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the final results after all the selection stages of the exam are over. The EMRS SSE is scheduled to be held on 13, 14, and 21 December 2025. Candidates must now be in their final stages of preparation. They must be practising through the mock tests, previous year papers, and other sources. Candidates must realise that mere practising doesn’t bore fruits, they should also analyze their preparation through evaluating their mock tests, previous year papers that they attempt and then match the scores with the previous year cut offs for their respective category. This will help them immensely in aligning their preparation. EMRS SSE is going to be held for various teaching and non-teaching positions like Principal, TGT, PGT, Hostel Warden, Accountant, Lab Attendant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Female Staff Nurse.

EMRS Cut Off 2025 The EMRS (Eklavya Model Residential School) recruitment 2025 selection process will include Staff Selection Examination for teaching (TGT, PGT) and non-teaching posts (Hostel Warden, Accountant, Lab Attendant, JSA, etc.). The official cut off marks for 2025 will be declared by National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) once result and merit list are out. Meanwhile, candidates can use previous year cut off data to get an idea of expected competition levels. EMRS Previous Year Cut Off EMRS Previous Year Cut Off gives an idea to the candidates about the benchmark that they need to set in order to qualify the exam. The previous year cut off marks helps analyze the level of preparation and the candidates can mould their preparation in a more structured way if required.

EMRS Previous Year Cut Off for Non-Teaching Posts Post UR / General EWS OBC SC ST Hostel Warden - Male 101.25 97.50 97.75 95.00 93.75 Hostel Warden - Female 92.75 89.75 88.75 87.25 86.50 Accountant 96.50 89.75 88.50 81.25 74.75 Lab Attendant 93.25 83.75 86.00 80.75 78.50 JSA 101.25 97.5 95.5 91.25 87.5 EMRS Previous Year Cut Off for Teaching Posts Candidates who are going to appear for the TGT, PGT, Librarian, and Principal posts in EMRS can check the category-wise previous year cut off for these posts in the table below: Post / Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST LIBRARIAN 76.25 67.75 63.75 57.25 51.25 PGT BENGALI 91.00 - - - PGT BIOLOGY 71.75 60.00 58.50 54.25 45.25 PGT CHEMISTRY 88.25 81.75 78.00 63.75 45.00 PGT COMMERCE 93.25 87.50 83.75 73.50 52.00 PGT COMPUTER SCIENCE 87.50 69.25 75.00 66.25 46.25 PGT ECONOMICS 77.50 68.00 64.00 60.75 51.50 PGT ENGLISH 79.50 75.00 74.00 68.75 63.00 PGT GEOGRAPHY 85.75 77.25 77.00 69.75 68.50 PGT HINDI 80.50 74.50 73.25 68.00 59.25 PGT HISTORY 59.75 54.25 53.00 48.00 45.25 PGT MARATHI 51.00 - 40.25 44.50 60.00 PGT MATHEMATICS 68.75 61.25 58.00 49.50 34.75 PGT ODIA 55.75 - 49.00 23.00 PGT PHYSICS 64.25 55.00 55.50 44.25 33.50 PGT SANSKRIT 75.25 72.00 63.50 56.25 57.50 PGT SANTHALI 36.00 - - - PGT TELUGU 57.50 24.25 37.50 40.75 21.00 TGT ART 68.00 45.50 19.75 24.25 27.50 TGT BENGALI 84.00 - 82.00 77.00 - TGT ENGLISH 74.25 66.75 66.25 62.25 50.75 TGT GUJARATI 36.25 - 68.75 - - TGT HINDI 78.25 73.25 73.75 70.00 60.00 TGT KANNADA 49.00 - - 48.75 - TGT MALAYALAM 62.00 - - - - TGT MARATHI 50.00 39.50 40.00 41.25 42.50 TGT MATHS 81.25 75.25 74.50 64.50 57.50 TGT MUSIC 69.00 45.50 22.00 26.25 14.00 TGT ODIA 53.00 49.50 46.75 36.25 - TGT PET MALE 52.75 43.25 40.75 34.00 20.75 TGT PET FEMALE 28.25 8.25 4.00 8.50 7.25 TGT SANSKRIT 81.25 75.50 68.00 60.75 54.25 TGT SANTHALI 89.50 - - - - TGT SCIENCE 63.75 56.50 57.50 52.50 44.75 TGT SOCIAL STUDIES 72.75 67.50 65.75 61.50 55.25 TGT TELUGU 30.00 - - - - TGT URDU 85.25 - 80.50 - - PRINCIPAL 54.50 29 49.1 46.83 45.7

How to Check Official EMRS Cut Off 2025 Candidates can check the official EMRS Cut off 2025 when the final result will be released. The final result will be released after all the selection stages of the recruitment drive have taken place. Candidates can then be able to download the official EMRS cut off 2025 by following these steps: Visit the official EMRS website: emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Go to the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.

Look for the “EMRS Teaching and Non-Teaching Cut Off 2025” and click on it.

A PDF file will be opened.

Download and cross-check your obtained marks with the cut-off to assess qualification. Factors Influencing EMRS Cut Off There are a number of factors which may affect the EMRS cut off directly or indirectly. These factors play an important role in deciding the benchmark cut off for the given exam cycle. These factors are: