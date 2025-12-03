EMRS Cut off 2025: Check Previous Year Category Wise Cut Off Marks PDF

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 3, 2025, 11:33 IST

EMRS Cut Off 2025: NESTS is all set to conduct the EMRS Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) on 13, 14, and 21 December 2025. The candidates must check the EMRS previous year cut off to get insight into the marking scheme of the exam and prepare accordingly.

EMRS Previous Year Cut Off
EMRS Previous Year Cut Off

EMRS Cut Off 2025: The EMPS Cut Off 2025 will be released along with the final results after all the selection stages of the exam are over. The EMRS SSE is scheduled to be held on 13, 14, and 21 December 2025. Candidates must now be in their final stages of preparation. They must be practising through the mock tests, previous year papers, and other sources. Candidates must realise that mere practising doesn’t bore fruits, they should also analyze their preparation through evaluating their mock tests, previous year papers that they attempt and then match the scores with the previous year cut offs for their respective category. This will help them immensely in aligning their preparation.

EMRS SSE is going to be held for various teaching and non-teaching positions like Principal, TGT, PGT, Hostel Warden, Accountant, Lab Attendant, Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Female Staff Nurse.

EMRS Cut Off 2025

The EMRS (Eklavya Model Residential School) recruitment 2025 selection process will include Staff Selection Examination for teaching (TGT, PGT) and non-teaching posts (Hostel Warden, Accountant, Lab Attendant, JSA, etc.). The official cut off marks for 2025 will be declared by National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) once result and merit list are out.

Meanwhile, candidates can use previous year cut off data to get an idea of expected competition levels.

EMRS Previous Year Cut Off

EMRS Previous Year Cut Off gives an idea to the candidates about the benchmark that they need to set in order to qualify the exam. The previous year cut off marks helps analyze the level of preparation and the candidates can mould their preparation in a more structured way if required. 

EMRS Previous Year Cut Off for Non-Teaching Posts

Post

UR / General

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Hostel Warden - Male

101.25

97.50

97.75 

95.00

93.75 

Hostel Warden - Female

92.75

89.75

88.75

87.25

86.50

Accountant

96.50

89.75

88.50

81.25

74.75

Lab Attendant

93.25

83.75

86.00

80.75

78.50

JSA

101.25

97.5

95.5

91.25

87.5

EMRS Previous Year Cut Off for Teaching Posts

Candidates who are going to appear for the TGT, PGT, Librarian, and Principal posts in EMRS can check the category-wise previous year cut off for these posts in the table below:

Post / Subject

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

LIBRARIAN

76.25

67.75

63.75

57.25

51.25

PGT BENGALI

91.00

  

-

-

-

PGT BIOLOGY

71.75

60.00

58.50

54.25

45.25

PGT CHEMISTRY

88.25

81.75

78.00

63.75

45.00

PGT COMMERCE

93.25

87.50

83.75

73.50

52.00

PGT COMPUTER SCIENCE

87.50

69.25

75.00

66.25

46.25

PGT ECONOMICS

77.50

68.00

64.00

60.75

51.50

PGT ENGLISH

79.50

75.00

74.00

68.75

63.00

PGT GEOGRAPHY

85.75

77.25

77.00

69.75

68.50

PGT HINDI

80.50

74.50

73.25

68.00

59.25

PGT HISTORY

59.75

54.25

53.00

48.00

45.25

PGT MARATHI

51.00

-

40.25

44.50

60.00

PGT MATHEMATICS

68.75

61.25

58.00

49.50

34.75

PGT ODIA

55.75

  

-

49.00

23.00

PGT PHYSICS

64.25

55.00

55.50

44.25

33.50

PGT SANSKRIT

75.25

72.00

63.50

56.25

57.50

PGT SANTHALI

36.00

  

-

-

-

PGT TELUGU

57.50

24.25

37.50

40.75

21.00

TGT ART

68.00

45.50

19.75

24.25

27.50

TGT BENGALI

84.00

-

82.00

77.00

-

TGT ENGLISH

74.25

66.75

66.25

62.25

50.75

TGT GUJARATI

36.25

-

68.75

-

-

TGT HINDI

78.25

73.25

73.75

70.00

60.00

TGT KANNADA

49.00

-

-

48.75

-

TGT MALAYALAM

62.00

-

-

-

-

TGT MARATHI

50.00

39.50

40.00

41.25

42.50

TGT MATHS

81.25

75.25

74.50

64.50

57.50

TGT MUSIC

69.00

45.50

22.00

26.25

14.00

TGT ODIA

53.00

49.50

46.75

36.25

-

TGT PET MALE

52.75

43.25

40.75

34.00

20.75

TGT PET FEMALE

28.25

8.25

4.00

8.50

7.25

TGT SANSKRIT

81.25

75.50

68.00

60.75

54.25

TGT SANTHALI

89.50

-

-

-

-

TGT SCIENCE

63.75

56.50

57.50

52.50

44.75

TGT SOCIAL STUDIES

72.75

67.50

65.75

61.50

55.25

TGT TELUGU

30.00

-

-

-

-

TGT URDU

85.25

-

80.50

-

-

PRINCIPAL

54.50

29

49.1

46.83

45.7

How to Check Official EMRS Cut Off 2025

Candidates can check the official EMRS Cut off 2025 when the final result will be released. The final result will be released after all the selection stages of the recruitment drive have taken place. Candidates can then be able to download the official EMRS cut off 2025 by following these steps:

  • Visit the official EMRS website: emrs.tribal.gov.in.

  • Go to the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.

  • Look for the “EMRS Teaching and Non-Teaching Cut Off 2025” and click on it.

  • A PDF file will be opened.

  • Download and cross-check your obtained marks with the cut-off to assess qualification.

Factors Influencing EMRS Cut Off

There are a number of factors which may affect the EMRS cut off directly or indirectly. These factors play an important role in deciding the benchmark cut off for the given exam cycle. These factors are:

  • Number of applicants: If the number of applicants are more, then there will be more competition and hence higher cut off and vice-versa.

  • Difficulty level of the exam: If the paper is difficult, then the cut off will be lower; easy paper tends to push the cut off marks higher.

  • Number of vacancies: If there are a large number of vacancies, then the competition will be more leading to higher cut off.

  • Subject / Post demand & reservation category: Popular subjects / general category usually have higher cut-offs; reserved categories or less opted subjects tend to have relatively lower cut-offs.

EMRS 2025 Recruitment Overview

Here’s a snapshot overview for EMRS 2025 recruitment:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)

Posts

Teaching (TGT, PGT), Non-Teaching (Hostel Warden, Accountant, Lab Attendant, JSA, etc.)

Cut Off Status

To be released after exam & result declaration

Use of Previous Cut Off

Helps aspirants set target scores & prepare accordingly

Recommendation

Use mock tests + compare with previous year cut-offs to gauge readiness

 

ALSO CHECK:

EMRS PGT Syllabus

EMRS TGT Syllabus

EMRS Librarian Syllabus

EMRS School List in India

EMRS Vacancy 2025

EMRS Salary for Teaching and Non-Teaching Posts 

