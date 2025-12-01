CTET 2026 Application Form
Karnataka TET Admit Card 2025: KTET Hall Ticket Releasing Today at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in; Exam on Dec 7

By Manish Kumar
Dec 1, 2025, 12:15 IST

KTET Admit Card 2025 is likelly to release  today i.e. on December 01 by the DSE, Karnataka on its official website. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 07, 2025 in two shifts. Candidates can download the Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Hall Ticket and Other details here.

KTET Admit Card 2025: Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 admit card will be released today i.e. on December 01 by DSE, Karnataka the official website of https://schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 can download the admit card and carry it to the exam centre. The hall ticket link will be available on the official website-https://schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.

The exam will be held on December 07, 2025 in two shifts i.e. from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM pm.

KTET Hall Ticket  Link 2025

Candidates can download the admit card for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025  using their login details such as Application Number, Application ID, and Category.

KTET  Admit Card 2025 Click Here (Active Soon)

KARTET-2025 Importan Date

The Admit Card for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 will be available on the official website of DSE, Karnataka. The Karnataka School Education Department, Bengaluru had earlier released the KARTET 2025 notification. The important dates for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test - 2025 (KARTET-2025), according to the notification released on October 18, 2025, are as follows:

Event Date
Online Application submission period  
23/10/2025 to 09/11/2025
Last date for fee payment (Challan) Last date for fee payment (Challan)10/11/2025
Admit Card download period 01/12/2025 to 07/12/20252
Examination Date Sunday, 07/12/20252
Paper-1 Examination Time 9.30 A.M to 12.00 P.M
Paper-2 Examination Time 2.00 P.M to 4.30 P.M

schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in KTET Hall Ticket Overview

The admit card for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 will be released by the DSE, Karnataka. Check below the overview of the much awaited exam of the state given below-

Exam Body Name

DSE, Karnataka

Exam Name

Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025

Category

Admit Card

Names of Paper

Category 1/Category 2

Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Release date 

December 01, 2025 

Karnataka TET  Exam Date 2025

December 07, 2025 

Shift Timings

9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM pm

Official Website

https://schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in/

How to Download KTET Admit Card 2025?

The candidates can download the admit card by visiting the website of the board-

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of DSE, Karnataka-https://schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.
  • Step 2:  Click on the admit card link for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 available on the homepage
  • Step 3: Enter your login details 
  • Step 4: Download KTET Hall Ticket 2025 will display on the screen.
  • Step 5: Take the printout of the admit card.

KTET 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks

To qualify in the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025, candidates will have to obtain category wise qualifying marks in the written exam. As per the official notification release, below are the details of the  category wise minimum qualifying marks-

Description  Details 
General Category, 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B Minimum 60%

SC/ST/Category-1, and  Candidates with Special Needs/Disabilities

 Minimum 55%

KTET Admit Card 2025 Exam Structure 

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 exam consists of two papers including Paper-1 and Paper-2.

  • Paper I-For teaching classes 1 to 5, and 
  •  Paper-2- For teaching classes 6 to 8.
  • The exam is 150 marks, with 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and there is no Negative Evaluation.
  • Paper-1 questions are based on the syllabus of classes 1 to 8. Paper-2 questions are based on the syllabus of classes 6 to 10.

KTET 2025 Exam Schedule In Details 

The detailed examination schedule for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test - 2025 (KARTET-2025) scheduled on Sunday, December 07, 2025, is as follows:

Activity Paper-1 Paper-2
Entry time to the examination hall 9:00 A.M 1:30 P.M
Verification of Admission Tickets 9:00 to 9:15 A.M 1:30 to 1:45 P.M
Last entry time to the examination hall 9:15 A.M 1:45 P.M
Distribution of Question Booklets 9:15 A.M 1:45 P.M





 



