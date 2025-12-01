Karnataka TET Admit Card 2025: KTET Hall Ticket Releasing Today at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in; Exam on Dec 7

KTET Admit Card 2025: Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 admit card will be released today i.e. on December 01 by DSE, Karnataka the official website of https://schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 can download the admit card and carry it to the exam centre. The hall ticket link will be available on the official website-https://schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.
The exam will be held on December 07, 2025 in two shifts i.e. from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM pm.
KTET Hall Ticket Link 2025
Candidates can download the admit card for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 using their login details such as Application Number, Application ID, and Category.
|KTET Admit Card 2025
|Click Here (Active Soon)
KARTET-2025 Importan Date
The Admit Card for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 will be available on the official website of DSE, Karnataka. The Karnataka School Education Department, Bengaluru had earlier released the KARTET 2025 notification. The important dates for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test - 2025 (KARTET-2025), according to the notification released on October 18, 2025, are as follows:
|Event
|Date
|
|23/10/2025 to 09/11/2025
|Last date for fee payment (Challan)
|Last date for fee payment (Challan)10/11/2025
|Admit Card download period
|01/12/2025 to 07/12/20252
|Examination Date
|Sunday, 07/12/20252
|Paper-1 Examination Time
|9.30 A.M to 12.00 P.M
|Paper-2 Examination Time
|2.00 P.M to 4.30 P.M
schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in KTET Hall Ticket Overview
The admit card for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 will be released by the DSE, Karnataka. Check below the overview of the much awaited exam of the state given below-
|
Exam Body Name
|
DSE, Karnataka
|
Exam Name
|
Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025
|
Category
|
Admit Card
|
Names of Paper
|
Category 1/Category 2
|
Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Release date
|
December 01, 2025
|
Karnataka TET Exam Date 2025
|
December 07, 2025
|
Shift Timings
|
9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM pm
|
Official Website
|
https://schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in/
How to Download KTET Admit Card 2025?
The candidates can download the admit card by visiting the website of the board-
- Step 1: Go to the official website of DSE, Karnataka-https://schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.
- Step 2: Click on the admit card link for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 available on the homepage
- Step 3: Enter your login details
- Step 4: Download KTET Hall Ticket 2025 will display on the screen.
- Step 5: Take the printout of the admit card.
KTET 2025 Minimum Qualifying Marks
To qualify in the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025, candidates will have to obtain category wise qualifying marks in the written exam. As per the official notification release, below are the details of the category wise minimum qualifying marks-
|Description
|Details
|General Category, 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B
|Minimum 60%
|
SC/ST/Category-1, and Candidates with Special Needs/Disabilities
|Minimum 55%
KTET Admit Card 2025 Exam Structure
The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 exam consists of two papers including Paper-1 and Paper-2.
- Paper I-For teaching classes 1 to 5, and
- Paper-2- For teaching classes 6 to 8.
- The exam is 150 marks, with 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), and there is no Negative Evaluation.
- Paper-1 questions are based on the syllabus of classes 1 to 8. Paper-2 questions are based on the syllabus of classes 6 to 10.
KTET 2025 Exam Schedule In Details
The detailed examination schedule for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test - 2025 (KARTET-2025) scheduled on Sunday, December 07, 2025, is as follows:
|Activity
|Paper-1
|Paper-2
|Entry time to the examination hall
|9:00 A.M
|1:30 P.M
|Verification of Admission Tickets
|9:00 to 9:15 A.M
|1:30 to 1:45 P.M
|Last entry time to the examination hall
|9:15 A.M
|1:45 P.M
|Distribution of Question Booklets
|9:15 A.M
|1:45 P.M
