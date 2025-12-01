Karnataka TET Admit Card 2025: KTET Hall Ticket Releasing Today at schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in; Exam on Dec 7

KTET Admit Card 2025: Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 admit card will be released today i.e. on December 01 by DSE, Karnataka the official website of https://schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 can download the admit card and carry it to the exam centre. The hall ticket link will be available on the official website-https://schooleducation.karnataka.gov.in.

The exam will be held on December 07, 2025 in two shifts i.e. from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM pm.

KTET Hall Ticket Link 2025

Candidates can download the admit card for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2025 using their login details such as Application Number, Application ID, and Category.