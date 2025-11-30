School Holiday 1 December 2025 - As offline classes resume in Delhi after a long hybrid-learning phase, parents and students across India are closely watching school holiday for December 1, 2025. Rising air pollution levels, heavy rainfall alerts and the approaching Cyclone Ditwah have increased the possibility of school closures in multiple regions. While no nationwide suspension of classes is announced yet, several districts are likely to issue updates depending on weather severity and AQI conditions. For more, check the complete information in the article below. School Holiday on December 1, 2025? Check Latest Updates on Delhi, Chennai, Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh Schools Closed in Chennai & Tamil Nadu Due to Cyclone Ditwah? A strong cyclonic system Cyclone Ditwah is expected to make landfall near the Tamil Nadu coast on November 30. With IMD issuing a red alert for several districts, schools in Chennai and surrounding regions may remain closed on Monday, December 1, 2025. However, no official circular has been released yet — parents are advised to stay connected with their respective institutions for final updates.

Districts Likely to Be Affected Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur



Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ranipet



Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai



Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai



Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvarur, Puducherry & Karaikal

The region is expected to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with wind speeds reaching 60–80 kmph. Will Schools in Andhra Pradesh Remain Closed? Authorities in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, have reportedly declared a holiday for all schools and educational institutions on Monday, December 1, 2025, as a preventive measure due to the cyclone’s impact. More districts may announce closures depending on weather intensity. Are Delhi Schools Closed on December 1, 2025? In Delhi, schools will remain open. Students up to Class 5 will resume full offline attendance from December 1, with hybrid learning temporarily discontinued. Despite rising air pollution, there has been no holiday announcement for schools in the National Capital Region yet.

Haryana Winter Vacation Announced Haryana’s Directorate of School Education has confirmed that government and private schools will observe winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2025.

This schedule remains unchanged for now and applies to all institutions across the state. However, students and parents can stay updated regarding any changes with the school administration. State/Region Holiday Status Reason Official Confirmation Chennai, Tamil Nadu Possible Holiday Cyclone Ditwah landfall, heavy rainfall alert Not confirmed yet Other Tamil Nadu DistrictsChennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvarur Likely Closure IMD red alert, extremely heavy rainfall expected Pending Puducherry & Karaikal Likely Holiday Impact of Cyclone Ditwah Awaiting official notice Andhra Pradesh – Tirupati Holiday Declared Safety precaution due to cyclone impact ✔ Confirmed Delhi Schools Open Offline classes resumed ✔ Confirmed Haryana Winter Vacation Scheduled Routine annual break ✔ Confirmed