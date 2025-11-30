CTET 2026 Application Form
School Holiday on 1 December, 2025 (Monday) - Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Regional Festivals

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 30, 2025, 16:50 IST

School Holiday 1 December 2025 -  As offline classes resume in Delhi, parents and students nationwide are anticipating school holiday reports for December 1, 2025, due to rising pollution, heavy rainfall, and the approaching Cyclone Ditwah. While no nationwide closure is announced, many districts may issue updates based on local weather and AQI.conditions. For more check the article below.

School Holiday 1 December 2025 - As offline classes resume in Delhi after a long hybrid-learning phase, parents and students across India are closely watching school holiday for December 1, 2025. Rising air pollution levels, heavy rainfall alerts and the approaching Cyclone Ditwah have increased the possibility of school closures in multiple regions. While no nationwide suspension of classes is announced yet, several districts are likely to issue updates depending on weather severity and AQI conditions. For more, check the complete information in the article below.

School Holiday on December 1, 2025? Check Latest Updates on Delhi, Chennai, Tamil Nadu & Andhra Pradesh

Schools Closed in Chennai & Tamil Nadu Due to Cyclone Ditwah?

A strong cyclonic system Cyclone Ditwah is expected to make landfall near the Tamil Nadu coast on November 30. With IMD issuing a red alert for several districts, schools in Chennai and surrounding regions may remain closed on Monday, December 1, 2025. However, no official circular has been released yet — parents are advised to stay connected with their respective institutions for final updates.

Districts Likely to Be Affected

  • Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur

  • Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ranipet

  • Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai

  • Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai

  • Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvarur, Puducherry & Karaikal

The region is expected to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with wind speeds reaching 60–80 kmph.

Will Schools in Andhra Pradesh Remain Closed?

Authorities in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, have reportedly declared a holiday for all schools and educational institutions on Monday, December 1, 2025, as a preventive measure due to the cyclone’s impact. More districts may announce closures depending on weather intensity.

Are Delhi Schools Closed on December 1, 2025?

In Delhi, schools will remain open. Students up to Class 5 will resume full offline attendance from December 1, with hybrid learning temporarily discontinued. Despite rising air pollution, there has been no holiday announcement for schools in the National Capital Region yet.

Haryana Winter Vacation Announced

Haryana’s Directorate of School Education has confirmed that government and private schools will observe winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2025.
 This schedule remains unchanged for now and applies to all institutions across the state. However, students and parents can stay updated regarding any changes with the school administration.

State/Region

Holiday Status

Reason

Official Confirmation

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Possible Holiday

Cyclone Ditwah landfall, heavy rainfall alert

Not confirmed yet

Other Tamil Nadu DistrictsChennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvarur

Likely Closure

IMD red alert, extremely heavy rainfall expected

Pending

Puducherry & Karaikal

Likely Holiday

Impact of Cyclone Ditwah

Awaiting official notice

Andhra Pradesh – Tirupati

Holiday Declared

Safety precaution due to cyclone impact

✔ Confirmed

Delhi

Schools Open

Offline classes resumed

✔ Confirmed

Haryana

Winter Vacation Scheduled

Routine annual break

✔ Confirmed

Advisory for Parents and Students

Parents and students are advised to stay alert and follow official school announcements closely, especially in regions affected by Cyclone Ditwah and heavy rainfall. While some areas have already declared holidays, others may issue last-minute notifications depending on weather conditions, so regular updates through school portals, WhatsApp groups, or local news are essential. Those in Delhi should take precautions against rising pollution levels, including using masks and avoiding prolonged outdoor exposure. Above all, safety must be prioritised, and children should step out only when conditions are stable and travel is safe.


