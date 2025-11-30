CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2025: Download Unofficial Answer Key Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Nov 30, 2025, 15:43 IST

UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2025: UPSC EPFO 2025 took place on 30th November 2025 in a single shift from 09:30 am to 11:30 am. The candidates who have appeared for the exam must now be waiting to cross check their answers with the UPSC EPFO answer key. Check the unofficial answer key in this article.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2025
UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2025

UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official UPSC EPFO answer key 2025 for EO/AO and APFC with the final result. This process will take several months. Meanwhile, the candidates who have appeared for the UPSC EPFO exam can check their responses with the unofficial answer key that has been provided here. The unofficial answer key is being provided by various leading coaching institutes.

The unofficial answer key will allow the candidates to evaluate their responses and know whether they are able to qualify the exam or not.

Check the UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2025 Here

What is UPSC EPFO?

The UPSC EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the recruitment of posts such as Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC).

This exam is held at the national level and candidates who qualify become eligible for the respective posts under EPFO.

Download the UPSC EPFO Question Paper 2025

UPSC EPFO Unofficial Answer Key 2025

The UPSC EPFO answer key provided by the coaching institutes are for general reference and to help the candidates in calculating their marks and get an idea on qualifying the exam. The examination authority, UPSC will release the official answer key along with the final result.

Check the UPSC EPFO Expected Cut Off 2025

UPSC EPFO Unofficial Answer Key 2025 PDF

Candidates can check the unofficial answer key for UPSC EPFO 2025 here. The answer key has been provided for Series C. Candidates should now match their answers with the answer key and calculate their scores to have a clarity on their future course of action.

UPSC EPFO Answer Key

How to Download UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2025

Once the UPSC EPFO 2025 final result is released by the UPSC, the official UPSC EPFO answer key will also be available on the official website. Candidates can them follow these steps to download the answer key:

  • Visit official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

  • Go to the “Examinations” section and look for the UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2025.

  • Select the relevant question-paper set (Set A / B / C / D).

  • Click to download the PDF file.

  • Save/print the PDF for future reference, and compare answers to estimate your marks.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News