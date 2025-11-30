UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2025: Download Unofficial Answer Key Here

UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official UPSC EPFO answer key 2025 for EO/AO and APFC with the final result. This process will take several months. Meanwhile, the candidates who have appeared for the UPSC EPFO exam can check their responses with the unofficial answer key that has been provided here. The unofficial answer key is being provided by various leading coaching institutes.

The unofficial answer key will allow the candidates to evaluate their responses and know whether they are able to qualify the exam or not.

Check the UPSC EPFO Exam Analysis 2025 Here

What is UPSC EPFO?

The UPSC EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the recruitment of posts such as Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC).