UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2025: Download Unofficial Answer Key Here

UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official UPSC EPFO answer key 2025 for EO/AO and APFC with the final result. This process will take several months. Meanwhile, the candidates who have appeared for the UPSC EPFO exam can check their responses with the unofficial answer key that has been provided here. The unofficial answer key is being provided by various leading coaching institutes.
The unofficial answer key will allow the candidates to evaluate their responses and know whether they are able to qualify the exam or not.
What is UPSC EPFO?
The UPSC EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the recruitment of posts such as Enforcement Officer / Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC).
This exam is held at the national level and candidates who qualify become eligible for the respective posts under EPFO.
UPSC EPFO Unofficial Answer Key 2025
The UPSC EPFO answer key provided by the coaching institutes are for general reference and to help the candidates in calculating their marks and get an idea on qualifying the exam. The examination authority, UPSC will release the official answer key along with the final result.
UPSC EPFO Unofficial Answer Key 2025 PDF
Candidates can check the unofficial answer key for UPSC EPFO 2025 here. The answer key has been provided for Series C. Candidates should now match their answers with the answer key and calculate their scores to have a clarity on their future course of action.
How to Download UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2025
Once the UPSC EPFO 2025 final result is released by the UPSC, the official UPSC EPFO answer key will also be available on the official website. Candidates can them follow these steps to download the answer key:
Visit official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in
Go to the “Examinations” section and look for the UPSC EPFO Answer Key 2025.
Select the relevant question-paper set (Set A / B / C / D).
Click to download the PDF file.
Save/print the PDF for future reference, and compare answers to estimate your marks.
