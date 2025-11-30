WBP Constable Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Category-Wise Cut Off Marks & Previous Year Marks

The WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board shortly after the written exam is conducted. The board will publish the WB Police Constable Cut Off 2024 and other stage-wise cut off marks separately. Candidates must score equal to or higher than the WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 for that particular stage to get a place in the merit list. Candidates can download the PDF, compare their marks, and check their chances of moving ahead in the recruitment process once the cut off is uploaded on the official website. This article provides details about the WBP Constable Expected Cut Off 2025 and previous years' trends. WB Police Constable Expected Cut Off 2025 The WB Police Constable 2025 recruitment process has started, and the official cut off marks will take some time to be released. We have analysed the previous year’s cut off trends and created a reliable estimate of the expected WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 to help candidates plan their preparation. These expected marks give a clear idea of the minimum score candiates may need to qualify for the next stage.

Below are the category-wise expected WB Police Constable cut off marks for the Preliminary Written Test. Category Expected Cut Off 2025 General 70–75 marks OBC 65–70 marks SC 60–65 marks ST 55–60 marks WB Police Constable Cut-Off 2025 Overview The table below provides an overview of the WB Police Constable Recruitment 2025, including the exam name, selection stages, and official website details. Details Information Organization West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Post Name Police Constable Exam Name West Bengal Police Constable Recruitment Selection Process Preliminary Written Test, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination, Interview Official Website https://prb.wb.gov.in

How to Check the WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025? The WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 will be published only on the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Candidates should download the cut off list as soon as it is released and compare it with their estimated marks using the answer key. This helps understand the chances of qualifying for the next stage and plan the next steps accordingly. Candidates can check it by following these easy steps once the board announces the cut off: Step 1: Visit the official WBPRB website.

Step 2: Go to the “Recruitment” section and click on “Recruitment to the Post of Constable” to open a new page.

Step 3: On the next page, select the result link for the particular selection stage.

Step 4: Click on the WBPRB Police Result link.

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it. Look for the name in the list to check the cut off marks and qualifying status.

Also Check: WBP Constable Salary 2025

WBP Constable Syllabus 2025

WBP Constable Previous Year Question Papers

WBP Constable Previous Year Cut Off

WBP Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Factors Affecting WB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 The WBPRB considers several important factors while deciding the cut off marks every year. These include: The total number of candidates appearing for the exam compared to the number of available vacancies.

The difficulty level of the question paper in that particular year.

The overall performance and scoring pattern of candidates in the exam. WBP Constable Previous Year Cut Off Check the previous year’s Final Written Exam cut off for various categories to help candidates understand the expected competition level. These marks give a clear idea of the score range that might be required for the WB Police Constable Exam 2025.