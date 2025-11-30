Hinrich Foundation Global Trade Leader Scholarship: Admission Process, Eligibility And Other Details

The Hinrich Foundation Global Trade Leader Scholarship is an extremely beneficial opportunity intended to assist gifted individuals who are enthusiastic about international trade and are enrolled in the esteemed LSE Executive Global Master's in Management (EGMiM) Program. The London School of Economics' (LSE) goal of attracting competent applicants from all backgrounds, regardless of their financial situation, is well aligned with the scholarship, which grants two scholarships of $21,000 each for the intake. Candidates are carefully chosen; the LSE Scholarship Committee first shortlists them based on the quality of their EGMiM application, their professional background, their need for funding, and their enthusiasm for trade.
Importantly, although the grant is available to applicants from all nations, those who exhibit a strong desire to work in Asia after EGMiM are clearly given precedence. Because of this requirement, Indian professionals and students who want to further their careers and support Asia's dynamic role in sustainable global trade would find the scholarship especially appealing. Indian candidates can use their experience in one of the fastest-growing economies in the world to strongly position themselves for this award, which includes membership in the Hinrich Foundation Alumni Association (HFAA) for networking and mentoring, even though they must have at least five years of full-time work experience to be eligible for the program.
How To Apply For the Hinrich Foundation Global Trade Leader Scholarship?
The LSE Executive Global Master's in Management (EGMiM) Program is expressly linked to the Hinrich Foundation Global Trade Leader Scholarship. The application is interwoven with the LSE program acceptance process, rather than being submitted directly to the Foundation. The six essential steps for applying for the scholarship are as follows:
-
Apply for the EGMiM Program: Before the program deadline, submit a comprehensive program application through the LSE Graduate Admissions portal for the LSE EGMiM intake, including all necessary references.
-
Meet Work Experience: To be eligible for the EGMiM program and the scholarship, you must have five years of full-time, relevant work experience.
-
Show Trade Passion: In your EGMiM application, make it apparent that you have a keen interest in international trade and are driven to support sustainable international trade.
-
Describe Your Post-Graduation Plans: After finishing the EGMiM program, you should explain why you want to work in Asia. Candidates that are dedicated to boosting commerce in the region are given precedence.
-
Complete Budget Plan: Provide a thorough budget plan that outlines your financial plan and how the £21,000 scholarship would help you pay for your education.
-
Await Interview and Shortlisting: The LSE EGMiM Committee selects applicants based on need and profile quality. The Hinrich Foundation then invites the finalists to an interview.
Hinrich Foundation Global Trade Leader Scholarship: Eligibility And Fee
Only applicants accepted into the LSE Executive Global Master's in Management (EGMiM) program are eligible for the extremely competitive, partial-funding Hinrich Foundation Global Trade Leader Scholarship. Professional experience, a dedication to international trade, and a desire to work in Asia after graduation are the main requirements for candidacy.
|
Parameter
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Financial Coverage & Value
|
Eligible Program
|
Must be admitted to the LSE Executive Global Master’s in Management (EGMiM) program for the current intake year.
|
Scholarship Value: £21,000 per recipient (Partial funding).
|
Work Experience
|
Must have a minimum of 5 years’ full-time work experience.
|
Total Available: Two scholarships of £21,000 are typically awarded per intake.
|
Thematic Focus
|
Must demonstrate a strong interest in working in global trade and contributing to sustainable international commerce.
|
LSE EGMiM Total Fee: Approximately £71,100 (This fee covers tuition, course materials, and accommodation for the two international modules).
|
Geographic Intent (Preference)
|
Must show motivation to work in Asia post-EGMiM. This is a key preference criterion for the final selection.
|
Networking: Includes membership in the Hinrich Foundation Alumni Association (HFAA) for mentorship and job placement support.
|
Selection Basis
|
Shortlisting is based on the quality of the EGMiM application, financial need, profile relevance, and performance in a final interview with the Foundation.
|
Applicability: The scholarship is for the year of entry only and does not carry over if the programme offer is deferred.
|
Nationality
|
Open to candidates from all countries, including India.
|
N/A
