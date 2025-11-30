CTET 2026 Application Form
Best CBSE Class 9 Study Material 2025-26: Download Syllabus, Deleted Topics, NCERT Books, MCQs & More

By Gurmeet Kaur
Nov 30, 2025, 20:24 IST

Download CBSE Class 9 Study Material 2025-26. Check latest syllabus, deleted topics, NCERT books, solutions, MCQs, case-based & assertion-reasoning questions, grammar worksheets and more for scoring high in Annual Exam 2026.    

CBSE Class 9 Study Material 2025-26: Download Syllabus, Deleted Topics, NCERT Books, MCQs & More

To help Class 9 students score high marks in the Annual Exam 2026, we have compiled complete CBSE Class 9 Study Material 2025-26 including syllabus, deleted topics, NCERT books, NCERT solutions, MCQs, case-based questions, assertion-reasoning, English grammar worksheets, and more. As the academic session 2025–2026 approaches its end, students are gearing up for their year-end exam preparations. At this crucial stage, having all essential study resources in one place becomes extremely important as it not only saves valuable time but also ensures that no important topic or material is missed during final revision. This study guide ensures students stay aligned with the new CBSE curriculum and updated exam pattern, helping them prepare smartly and confidently for the Class 9 annual exams.

CBSE Class 9 Study Material 2025-26: Subject-Wise Resources (All-in-One)

All subjects are covered with downloadable and revision-friendly resources. Students can easily access chapter-wise PDFs.

What’s Included?

  • Latest Syllabus PDF (Subject-wise)
  • Deleted Chapters/Topics Removed for 2026 Exam
  • NCERT Textbooks & Solutions (Hindi & English Medium)
  • MCQs, Case-based & Competency-based Questions
  • Sample Questions, Worksheets & Notes

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download

The official CBSE syllabus defines the topics and learning outcomes for each subject. Students must strictly follow the updated curriculum for exam preparation.

Why Syllabus is Important?

  • Helps understand chapter-wise marks allocation
  • Avoids studying removed/outdated topics
  • Improves planned and smart preparation

CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

CBSE Class 9 English (Language & Literature) Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025- 2026 (ALL SUBJECTS)

CBSE Class 9 DELETED Topics 2025-26

CBSE has reduced the curriculum load by removing selected topics. Students should not waste time preparing these portions.

Benefits of Checking Deleted Topics

  • Saves time during revision
  • Prevents confusion in exam pattern
  • Helps focus on scoring content

CBSE Class 9 Maths DELETED Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

CBSE Class 9 Science DELETED Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

CBSE Class 9 Social Science DELETED Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

CBSE Class 9 English DELETED Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

CBSE Class 9 Hindi A DELETED Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

CBSE Class 9 Hindi B DELETED Syllabus 2025-26 PDF

CBSE Class 9 DELETED Syllabus 2025- 2026 (ALL SUBJECTS)

Class 9 NCERT Books 2025-26

NCERT textbooks are the most important resource for CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam preparation, as the entire question paper is strictly based on NCERT chapters. These books explain concepts in a simple and clear manner. Every topic is supported with solved examples and in-text questions that improve understanding and boost confidence.

Why NCERT Books Help Score High?

  • All exam questions are directly based on NCERT content
  • Helps understand basic concepts before moving to advanced problems
  • Builds accuracy through solved examples and exercises
  • Includes value-based and real-life application questions aligned with CBSE’s competency-based exam pattern

Students who thoroughly study NCERT books are more likely to score higher marks in their Class 9 annual exams.

Class 9 Maths NCERT Book PDF

Class 9 Science NCERT Book PDF

Class 9 Social Science NCERT Book PDF

Class 9 English NCERT Book PDF

Class 9 Hindi NCERT Book PDF

Class 9 NCERT Solutions 2025-26

NCERT Solutions play a crucial role in effective exam preparation as they provide accurate and well-structured answers to all textbook questions. These solutions help students understand how to write step-by-step answers as expected by CBSE examiners, improving presentation and scoring ability in examinations.

Why NCERT Solutions Are Essential for Class 9 Students?

  • Clarify concepts and remove doubts immediately
  • Teach correct answer-writing format to score full marks
  • Strengthen problem-solving and reasoning skills
  • Useful for homework, class tests, and final exam revision

With regular practice of NCERT Solutions, students not only strengthen fundamentals but also develop confidence to tackle any type of exam question.

Class 9 Maths NCERT Solutions PDF

Class 9 Science NCERT Solutions PDF

Class 9 Social Science Solutions Book PDF

Class 9 English NCERT Solutions PDF

CBSE Class 9 MCQs 2025-26 (With Answers)

Competency-based MCQs are now a significant part of the CBSE Class 9 exam structure, especially in periodic tests and final assessments. Practicing MCQs regularly helps students improve speed, analytical thinking, and accuracy for scoring high in the annual examination.

What’s Included?

  • Chapter-wise practice MCQs for all subjects
  • Competency-based and mixed-concept questions
  • Complete answer keys for quick self-evaluation

Practicing MCQs daily boosts confidence and ensures better performance in the final Class 9 exams.

Class 9 Maths MCQs PDF

Class 9 Science MCQs PDF

Class 9 Social Science MCQs PDF

Class 9 English MCQs PDF

Class 9 English Unseen Passage Based MCQs PDF

CBSE Class 9 Case-Based Questions 2025-26 (With Answers)

CBSE is now giving higher weightage to case-based and competency-driven questions in Class 9 exams to test real-life application and analytical skills. Practicing these questions helps students interpret data and apply concepts accurately, which is essential for scoring top marks in the annual examination.

Class 9 Maths Case-Based Questions PDF

Class 9 Science Case-Based Questions PDF

Class 9 Social Science Case-Based Questions PDF

CBSE Class 9 Assertion-Reasoning Questions 2025-26

Assertion-Reasoning questions are increasingly included in CBSE Class 9 exams to assess how well students understand concepts logically, rather than only memorising facts. Regular practice of assertion-reasoning questions prepares students to handle tricky exam questions confidently and accurately.

Class 9 Maths Assertion-Reasoning Questions PDF

Class 9 Science Assertion-Reasoning Questions PDF

Class 9 Social Science Assertion-Reasoning Questions PDF

Class 9 English Grammar Questions 2025-26

English Grammar plays a key role in scoring high marks in the CBSE Class 9 English Language & Literature exam. The grammar MCQs, provided here, strictly follow the latest CBSE exam pattern, helping students master fundamentals and avoid common errors during exams.

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Determiners MCQs

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Tenses MCQs

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Modals MCQs

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Subject–Verb Concord MCQs

CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Reported Speech MCQs

This complete CBSE Class 9 Study Material 2025–26 helps students revise smartly for the Annual Exam 2026. Use the updated syllabus and practice resources like MCQs, case-based questions, and grammar worksheets to boost scores.

Stay focused, keep practising — and you’ll be exam-ready! 

 

 

 

 

 

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

