Best CBSE Class 9 Study Material 2025-26: Download Syllabus, Deleted Topics, NCERT Books, MCQs & More

To help Class 9 students score high marks in the Annual Exam 2026, we have compiled complete CBSE Class 9 Study Material 2025-26 including syllabus, deleted topics, NCERT books, NCERT solutions, MCQs, case-based questions, assertion-reasoning, English grammar worksheets, and more. As the academic session 2025–2026 approaches its end, students are gearing up for their year-end exam preparations. At this crucial stage, having all essential study resources in one place becomes extremely important as it not only saves valuable time but also ensures that no important topic or material is missed during final revision. This study guide ensures students stay aligned with the new CBSE curriculum and updated exam pattern, helping them prepare smartly and confidently for the Class 9 annual exams.
CBSE Class 9 Study Material 2025-26: Subject-Wise Resources (All-in-One)
All subjects are covered with downloadable and revision-friendly resources. Students can easily access chapter-wise PDFs.
What’s Included?
- Latest Syllabus PDF (Subject-wise)
- Deleted Chapters/Topics Removed for 2026 Exam
- NCERT Textbooks & Solutions (Hindi & English Medium)
- MCQs, Case-based & Competency-based Questions
- Sample Questions, Worksheets & Notes
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2025-26 PDF Download
The official CBSE syllabus defines the topics and learning outcomes for each subject. Students must strictly follow the updated curriculum for exam preparation.
Why Syllabus is Important?
- Helps understand chapter-wise marks allocation
- Avoids studying removed/outdated topics
- Improves planned and smart preparation
CBSE Class 9 English (Language & Literature) Syllabus 2025-26 PDF
CBSE Class 9 DELETED Topics 2025-26
CBSE has reduced the curriculum load by removing selected topics. Students should not waste time preparing these portions.
Benefits of Checking Deleted Topics
- Saves time during revision
- Prevents confusion in exam pattern
- Helps focus on scoring content
Class 9 NCERT Books 2025-26
NCERT textbooks are the most important resource for CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam preparation, as the entire question paper is strictly based on NCERT chapters. These books explain concepts in a simple and clear manner. Every topic is supported with solved examples and in-text questions that improve understanding and boost confidence.
Why NCERT Books Help Score High?
- All exam questions are directly based on NCERT content
- Helps understand basic concepts before moving to advanced problems
- Builds accuracy through solved examples and exercises
- Includes value-based and real-life application questions aligned with CBSE’s competency-based exam pattern
Students who thoroughly study NCERT books are more likely to score higher marks in their Class 9 annual exams.
Class 9 NCERT Solutions 2025-26
NCERT Solutions play a crucial role in effective exam preparation as they provide accurate and well-structured answers to all textbook questions. These solutions help students understand how to write step-by-step answers as expected by CBSE examiners, improving presentation and scoring ability in examinations.
Why NCERT Solutions Are Essential for Class 9 Students?
- Clarify concepts and remove doubts immediately
- Teach correct answer-writing format to score full marks
- Strengthen problem-solving and reasoning skills
- Useful for homework, class tests, and final exam revision
With regular practice of NCERT Solutions, students not only strengthen fundamentals but also develop confidence to tackle any type of exam question.
CBSE Class 9 MCQs 2025-26 (With Answers)
Competency-based MCQs are now a significant part of the CBSE Class 9 exam structure, especially in periodic tests and final assessments. Practicing MCQs regularly helps students improve speed, analytical thinking, and accuracy for scoring high in the annual examination.
What’s Included?
- Chapter-wise practice MCQs for all subjects
- Competency-based and mixed-concept questions
- Complete answer keys for quick self-evaluation
Practicing MCQs daily boosts confidence and ensures better performance in the final Class 9 exams.
Class 9 English MCQs PDF
CBSE Class 9 Case-Based Questions 2025-26 (With Answers)
CBSE is now giving higher weightage to case-based and competency-driven questions in Class 9 exams to test real-life application and analytical skills. Practicing these questions helps students interpret data and apply concepts accurately, which is essential for scoring top marks in the annual examination.
Class 9 Science Case-Based Questions PDF
CBSE Class 9 Assertion-Reasoning Questions 2025-26
Assertion-Reasoning questions are increasingly included in CBSE Class 9 exams to assess how well students understand concepts logically, rather than only memorising facts. Regular practice of assertion-reasoning questions prepares students to handle tricky exam questions confidently and accurately.
Class 9 English Grammar Questions 2025-26
English Grammar plays a key role in scoring high marks in the CBSE Class 9 English Language & Literature exam. The grammar MCQs, provided here, strictly follow the latest CBSE exam pattern, helping students master fundamentals and avoid common errors during exams.
CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Subject–Verb Concord MCQs
CBSE Class 9 English Grammar Reported Speech MCQs
This complete CBSE Class 9 Study Material 2025–26 helps students revise smartly for the Annual Exam 2026. Use the updated syllabus and practice resources like MCQs, case-based questions, and grammar worksheets to boost scores.
Stay focused, keep practising — and you’ll be exam-ready!
