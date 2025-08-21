CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam 2026: This comprehensive article presents a curated selection of the top 10 case study-based questions specifically tailored for CBSE Class 9 Mathematics. Each question has been meticulously designed to align precisely with the updated 2025-26 examination pattern, ensuring that students practice with the most relevant and current material. These case study questions serve as an invaluable practice resource, going beyond rote memorization to actively enable students to cultivate essential critical thinking and robust problem-solving skills. Mastering these skills is paramount for achieving academic success and excelling in their examinations. To further support student learning and facilitate quick revision, a downloadable PDF version of these questions is provided, complete with detailed solutions. This convenient format allows for enhanced exam readiness and boosts student confidence in tackling complex mathematical problems.

CBSE Class 9 Case Study Based Questions for 2025-26 Exams 1. The weights of newborn babies (in kg.) are recorded to maintain the health report cards in Apollo hospital on regular basis. On a particular day the weights of newborn recorded are are as follows:

3.1, 3.0, 2.9, 2.9, 2.8, 2.8, 2.7, 2.7, 2.6, 2.5, 2.5, 2.4, 2.3, 2.2, 2.1.

Determine the range. 1.0 Kg 2.1 Kg 2.7 Kg 2.0 kg How many babies were born on that day? 11 15 12 16 How many babies weigh below 2.5 kg? 3 4 5 6 How many babies weigh more than 2.8 kg? 1 2 3 4 How many babies weigh 2.8 kg 1 2 3 4 2. Shalini has to reach her office every day at 8 am. On the way to her office, she drops her brother at school. Now, the location of Shalini’s home, her brother’s school and her office are represented by the map below. Using the details given, answer the following questions.

(i) Find the coordinates of Shalini's home. (ii)What are the coordinates of Origin. (iii) Find the distance between the Shalini's house and school (iv) What are the coordinate of her brother's school ? 3. Students of a school are standing in rows and columns in their playground for a drill practice. A, B, C and D are the positions of four students as shown in the figure. 4. Rajan planned to celebrate his daughter's birthday in a small orphanage centre. He bought apples to give to children and adults working there. Rajan donated 3 apples to each children and 4 apples to each adult working there along with birthday cake. He distributed 100 total apples. (i) How to represent the above situation in linear equations in two variables by taking the number of children as 'x' and the number of adults as 'y'?

(ii) If the number of children is 20, then find the number of adults (iii) Find the value of b, if x = 9, y = 10 is a solution of the equation 3x + 5y = 11b. 5. In a trip to a museum in Delhi, students observed that one of the halls is not a rectangle. They imagined that if the edges of the hall’s floor are extended it will appear as lines exhibited in Euclid’s 5th postulate . Later on the way back to school, they discussed Euclid’s other axioms and postulates with their teacher. Next day they had a revision class in school where teacher asked them following questions: a) State the first postulate of Euclid . b) If PQ = QR and QR = RP , then PQ = RP. Identify the axiom used in this. c) State Euclid’s 5th postulate with a figure OR Does Euclid’s 5th postulate imply the existence of parallel lines ? Explain.

Check | CBSE Class 9 Maths Competency Based Questions 2025 6. Rohan, a student of class 9th learnt that Labour day is celebrated on May 1st. He learnt the importance of house help and how everyone should respect each other’s work. Rohan’s maid has 2 children . Both of them have equal number of dresses . So Rohan, on his birthday, plans to give both of them same number of dresses. a) If the children had x dresses each and Rohan gifts them 2 dresses , then how many dresses will each child have after Rohan’s birthday? b) Will the children have equal number of dresses after Rohan’s birthday ? Which Euclid’s axiom is used here? c) If p + q = 7 , then p + q ‒ r = 7 ‒ r . Is any axiom used here? If yes, state the axiom. OR If ∠1= ∠2 , then 2∠1= 2∠2 . Is any axiom used here? If yes, state the axiom . 7. a) A straight line may be drawn from any one point to any other point b) Things which are equal to the same thing are equal to one another. c) If a straight line falling on two straight lines makes the interior angles on the same side of it taken together less than two right angles, then the two straight lines, if produced indefinitely, meet on that side on which the sum of the angles is less than two right angles.

OR Yes , if the two straight lines make the interior angles on the same side of it taken together as equal to two right angles, then the two straight lines will never meet and will be parallel. 8. As shown In the village of Rampur there was a big pole PC. This pole was tied with a strong wire of 10 m length. Once there was a big spark on this pole, thus wires got damaged very badly. Any small fault was usually repaired with the help of a rope which normal board electricians were carrying on bicycles. This time electricians need a staircase of 10 m so that it can reach at point P on the pole and this should make 60° with line AC. i)a.PC ii) d. ∠x = ∠y iii)d. 30° 9. A group of students is exploring different types quadrilaterals. They encountered the following scenario: Four friends, Aryan, Bhavana, Chetan, and Divya, participated in a geometry project. They constructed a figure with four sides and made the following observations:

The opposite sides of the figure are parallel. The opposite angles of the figure are congruent. The figure has two pairs of congruent adjacent sides. The sum of the measures of the interior angles of the figure is 360 degrees. Based on this information, the students were asked to analyze the properties of the quadrilateral they constructed. Let’s see if you can answer the questions correctly: i) The type of quadrilateral formed by their figure is: (a) Parallelogram (b) Rhombus (c) Rectangle (d) Square ii). The measure of each angle in the figure is: (a) 90 degrees (b) 120 degrees (c) 135 degrees (d) 180 degrees iii). The figure is an example of a quadrilateral that satisfies the: (a) Opposite sides are equal condition (b) Opposite angles are congruent condition (c) Diagonals bisect each other condition

(d) None of the above iv). The sum of the measures of the exterior angles of the figure is: (a) 90 degrees (b) 180 degrees (c) 270 degrees (d) 360 degrees Check | CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 Solve | CBSE Class 9 Maths Sample Paper 10. A farmer has a circular garden as shown in the picture above . He has a different type of tree , plants and flower plants in his garden. In the garden, there are two mango trees A and B at a distance of AB=10m. Similarly has two Ashok trees at the same distance of 10m as shown at C and D AB subtends ∠AOB=120° at the center O, The perpendicular distance of AC from center is 5m the radius of the circle is 13m. Q.1 what is the value of ∠COD? (i) 60° (ii) 120° (iii) 80° (iv) 100° Q.2 What is the distance between mango tree A and Ashok tree C? (i) 12m (ii) 24m (iii) 13m (iv) 15m

Q.3 What is the value of angle ∠OAB ? (I) 60° (ii) 120° (iii) 30° (iv) 90° OR Q.4 What is the value of angle ∠OCD ? (i) 30° (ii) 120° (iii) 60° (iv) 90° 11. Howard University organized an educational tour for students, where student visited the Giza pyramid (shown in figure). After seeing the pyramid, some questions arise in minds of students. Answer the following questions: 1. The semi perimeter of ▲BDC is: (a) 30 m (b) 36 m (c) 38 m (d) 39 m 2. The area of ▲BDC is: (a) 12 √105 m2 (b) 24 √105 m2 (c) 20 √105 m2 (d) 26 √105 m2 3. The semi-perimeter of ▲ABC is : (a) 128m (b) 130m (c) 132m (d) 127m 4. The area of ▲ABC is: (a) 1220m2 (b) 1320m2 (c) 105 √127m2 (d) 1420m2 12. Maths teacher draws a straight line AB shown on the blackboard as per the following figure.

Now he told Raju to draw another line CD as in the figure The teacher told Ajay to mark ∠ AOD as 2z Suraj was told to mark ∠ AOC as 4y Clive Made and angle ∠ COE = 60° Peter marked ∠ BOE and ∠ BOD as y and x respectively

Now answer the following questions: What is the value of x? 48° 96° 100° 120° What is the value of y? 48° 96° 100° 24° What is the value of z? 48° 96° 42° 120° What should be the value of x + 2z? 148° 360° 180° 120° What is the relation between y and z? 2y + z = 90° 2y + z = 180° 4y + 2z = 120° y = 2z 13. Once four friends Rahul, Arun, Ajay and Vijay went for a picnic at a hill station. Due to peak season, they did not get a proper hotel in the city. The weather was fine so they decided to make a conical tent at a park. They were carrying 300 m² cloth with them. As shown in the figure they made the tent with height 10 m and diameter 14 m. The remaining cloth was used for the floor. How much Cloth was used for the floor? 31.6 m² 16 m² 10 m² 20 m² What was the volume of the tent? 300 m³ 160 m³ 513.3 m³ 500 m³ What was the area of the floor? 50 m² 100 m² 150 m² 154 m² What was the total surface area of the tent? 400 m² 422.4 m² 300 m² 400 m² What was the latent height of the tent? 12 m 12.2 m 15 m 17 m

14. Deepak bought 3 notebooks and 2 pens for Rs. 80. His friend Ram said that price of each notebook could be Rs. 25. Then three notebooks would cost Rs.75, the two pens would cost Rs.5 and each pen could be for Rs. 2.50. Another friend Ajay felt that Rs. 2.50 for one pen was too little. It should be at least Rs. 16. Then the price of each notebook would also be Rs.16. Lohith also bought the same types of notebooks and pens as Aditya. He paid 110 for 4 notebooks and 3 pens. Later, Deepak guess the cost of one pen is Rs. 10 and Lohith guess the cost of one notebook is Rs. 30. (i) Form the pair of linear equations in two variables from this situation by taking

cost of one notebook as Rs. x and cost of one pen as Rs. y.

(a) 3x + 2y = 80 and 4x + 3y = 110

(b) 2x + 3y = 80 and 3x + 4y = 110

(c) x + y = 80 and x + y = 110

(d) 3x + 2y = 110 and 4x + 3y = 80