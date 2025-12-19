This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 19 December

Every day has a history. But what makes December 19 special? What significant events happened on this day that changed the world? On December 19, essential events occurred throughout history. In 1843, Charles Dickens published A Christmas Carol, a story loved around the world. In 1972, the last Apollo moon mission, Apollo 17, returned to Earth after exploring the lunar surface. In 1984, Britain and China signed an agreement to return Hong Kong to China. In 1998, U.S. President Bill Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives, a rare political moment. In this article, we'll explore the key events, famous people, and historical moments connected to December 19.

What Happened On This Day—December 19?

Here's what happened in history on December 19: