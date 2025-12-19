This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 19 December

Every day has a history. But what makes December 19 special? What significant events happened on this day that changed the world? On December 19, essential events occurred throughout history. In 1843, Charles Dickens published A Christmas Carol, a story loved around the world. In 1972, the last Apollo moon mission, Apollo 17, returned to Earth after exploring the lunar surface. In 1984, Britain and China signed an agreement to return Hong Kong to China. In 1998, U.S. President Bill Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives, a rare political moment. In this article, we'll explore the key events, famous people, and historical moments connected to December 19.
What Happened On This Day—December 19?
Here's what happened in history on December 19:
1732 – Benjamin Franklin Publishes Poor Richard's Almanack
- On December 19, 1732, Benjamin Franklin published Poor Richard's Almanack.
- It was printed in Philadelphia.
- The book shared proverbs about hard work and common sense.
- It was published for 25 years.
- It became one of the most popular books in colonial America.
1776 – Thomas Paine Publishes The American Crisis
- On December 19, 1776, Thomas Paine published The American Crisis.
- The essay supported American troops during the Revolutionary War.
- It boosted morale at a challenging time.
- The opening line became famous in American history.
1777 – Washington Leads Troops to Valley Forge
- On December 19, 1777, George Washington led his army to Valley Forge.
- The Continental Army faced cold weather and shortages.
- British forces had occupied Philadelphia.
- The harsh winter tested the strength of the army.
1843 – A Christmas Carol Is Published
- On December 19, 1843, Charles Dickens published A Christmas Carol.
- The story focused on kindness, charity, and redemption.
- It reflected Dickens' concern for poor children.
- The book became a lasting Christmas classic.
1917 – National Hockey League Plays First Games
- On December 19, 1917, the NHL opened its first season.
- The Montreal teams won the first two games.
- Joe Malone scored five goals in one game.
- Harry Hyland also scored five goals in another match.
1941 – Hitler Takes Command of the German Army
- On December 19, 1941, Adolf Hitler took direct control of the German army.
- The German attack on Moscow was failing.
- Soviet forces had pushed back German troops.
- Harsh winter conditions worsened the situation.
1972 – Last Lunar-Landing Mission Ends
- On December 19, 1972, Apollo 17 returned safely to Earth.
- It was the final mission of the Apollo moon programme.
- The astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.
- It marked the end of human moon landings.
1973 – Johnny Carson's Joke Causes Toilet Paper Panic
- On December 19, 1973, Johnny Carson joked about a toilet paper shortage.
- The comment was made on The Tonight Show.
- Americans rushed to stores and began panic buying.
- Carson later clarified it was only a joke.
1984 – Britain Agrees to Return Hong Kong to China
- On December 19, 1984, Britain and China signed an agreement in Beijing.
- Britain agreed to return Hong Kong in 1997.
- China promised to keep Hong Kong's capitalist system for 50 years.
- The deal shaped Hong Kong's future governance.
1986 – Andrei Sakharov Released from Exile
- On December 19, 1986, Andrei Sakharov was freed from internal exile.
- Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev ordered his release.
- Sakharov had been exiled to Gorky.
- The move showed reduced political repression in the USSR.
1986 – World Series Parachutist Sentenced
- On December 19, 1986, Michael Sergio was sentenced in New York.
- He parachuted into a World Series game at Shea Stadium.
- He carried a "Let's Go Mets" banner.
- Sergio was fined and ordered to perform community service.
1990 – Bo Jackson Makes Sports History
- On December 19, 1990, Bo Jackson was named to the NFL Pro Bowl.
- He had already been an MLB All-Star.
- He became the first athlete chosen for both sports.
- His achievement was unique in professional sports.
1997 – Titanic Opens in Theatres
- On December 19, 1997, Titanic premiered in movie theatres.
- James Cameron directed the film.
- It starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.
- The movie became one of the highest-grossing films of all time.
1998 – President Bill Clinton was Impeached
- On December 19, 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached.
- The U.S. House of Representatives approved the charges.
- He was accused of lying under oath and obstruction of justice.
- The Senate later acquitted him.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 19?
December 19 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 19
Edith Piaf (1915–1963)
- French singer with emotional performances.
- Famous for songs like La Vie en Rose and Milord.
Cicely Tyson (1924–2021)
- American actress and African American trailblazer.
- Known for Sounder and The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.
Jake Gyllenhaal (1980– )
- American actor.
- Known for Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, and Nightcrawler.
Notable Deaths on December 19
1915 – Alois Alzheimer Dies
- On December 19, 1915, Alois Alzheimer died.
- He was a German psychiatrist and brain researcher.
- He discovered the disease now called Alzheimer's disease.
- His work changed how doctors understand memory disorders.
1927 – Ashfaqulla Khan and Ram Prasad Bismil
- On December 19, 1927, Ashfaqulla Khan died.
- He was an Indian freedom fighter and poet.
- The same day, Ram Prasad Bismil also died.
- He was an Indian activist and revolutionary.
1932 – Yun Bong-gil
- On December 19, 1932, Yun Bong-gil died.
- He was a Korean activist who fought against Japanese rule.
1940 – Kyösti Kallio
- On December 19, 1940, Kyösti Kallio died.
- He was the 4th President of Finland.
1944 – Abbas II of Egypt
- On December 19, 1944, Abbas II, former ruler of Egypt, died.
1953 – Robert A. Millikan
- On December 19, 1953, Robert A. Millikan died.
- He was an American physicist and a Nobel Prize winner.
1968 – Norman Thomas
- On December 19, 1968, Norman Thomas died.
- He was an American minister and politician.
1982 – Dwight Macdonald
- On December 19, 1982, Dwight Macdonald died.
- He was an American writer and critic.
1984 – V. C. Andrews
- On December 19, 1984, V. C. Andrews died.
- She was an American author known for popular novels.
1998 – Antonio Ordóñez
- On December 19, 1998, Antonio Ordóñez died.
- He was a famous Spanish bullfighter.
2004 – Herbert C. Brown
- On December 19, 2004, Herbert C. Brown died.
- He was an American Nobel Prize–winning chemist.
2016 – Andrei Karlov
- On December 19, 2016, Andrei Karlov died.
- He was the Russian Ambassador to Turkey.
2021 – Robert H. Grubbs
- On December 19, 2021, Robert H. Grubbs died.
- He was an American chemist and Nobel laureate.
2021 – Sally Ann Howes
- On December 19, 2021, Sally Ann Howes died.
- She was an English-American singer and actress.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation