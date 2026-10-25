LIC HFL Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics Here

Key Points LIC HFL Apprentice recruitment 2026 notification released with 232 vacancies.

Application period for the apprenticeship is from 20 October to 1 November 2026.

The online exam for 232 Apprentice vacancies is scheduled for 7 November 2026.

LIC HFL Apprentice Syllabus 2026: LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has released the notification for its Apprentice recruitment 2026. There are 232 vacancies, and the online exam is scheduled for 7 November 2026. Knowing the syllabus is the first step to a good score, because it tells you which topics to study and which to skip. The exam is expected to test subjects such as English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning, and general awareness. This article explains the LIC HFL Apprentice syllabus 2026 and exam pattern in simple language, so candidates can plan their preparation and save time. LIC HFL Syllabus 2026 Candidates can find all the information about the LIC HFL Syllabus 2026 in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) Post Apprentice Total Vacancies 232 Application Period 20 October to 1 November 2026 Exam Mode Online entrance examination Exam Date 7 November 2026 Exam Medium English / Hindi Category Syllabus and Exam Pattern

LIC HFL Apprentice Syllabus 2026 The LIC HFL Apprentice syllabus 2026 covers four sections, each with 25 questions and 25 marks. General/Financial Awareness includes current affairs, banking, insurance, housing finance, and key financial institutions. General English tests grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, and error detection. Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude cover logical reasoning and basic computer knowledge. Quantitative Aptitude focuses on arithmetic and data-based questions. Together, the paper has 100 questions for 100 marks, in English and Hindi, except General English, which is in English only. LIC HFL Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online For 232 Apprentice Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link LIC HFL Exam Pattern 2026 The LIC HFL Apprentice online exam has four sections, and every section carries equal weightage. Knowing the pattern helps candidates divide their time and plan their preparation.

Section / Subject Questions Marks Duration General / Financial Awareness 25 25 Composite time of 60 minutes for all sections General English 25 25 Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude 25 25 Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 Total 100 100 60 Minutes Duration: 60 minutes for the whole paper

Mode: Online, remote-proctored. Candidates take it from home on a camera-enabled phone, tablet, or computer.

Medium: English and Hindi, except General English, which is in English only

Selection process: Written exam, document verification, then interview. LIC HFL Apprentice Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026 Candidates can check the complete subject-wise important topics in the table given below: General/Financial Awareness This section checks your knowledge of current events and basic finance, with extra focus on housing finance since LIC HFL is a housing lender.

Current affairs: national and international news, appointments, awards, sports

Banking: types of banks and accounts, KYC, deposits, loans, NEFT/RTGS/IMPS

RBI and monetary policy: repo rate, reverse repo, CRR, SLR

Regulators: RBI, SEBI and other financial bodies

Insurance: types, terms and the role of insurers

Housing finance: home loans, NHB, PMAY, NPAs

Economy: inflation, GDP, government schemes, financial inclusion

Mutual funds, SIP and abbreviations such as IFSC, MICR, CIBIL 2. General English This section tests grammar, vocabulary, and reading skills. It is in English only, even if you choose Hindi for the rest of the paper. Reading comprehension and cloze test

Error spotting and sentence correction

Fill in the blanks

Synonyms, antonyms, one-word substitution, idioms and phrases

Para jumbles and sentence rearrangement

Tenses, subject-verb agreement, articles and prepositions

Active/passive voice and direct/indirect speech

3. Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude This section combines logical reasoning with basic computer knowledge, so it helps to prepare both halves. Reasoning

Puzzles and seating arrangement

Syllogism and inequalities

Coding-decoding and input-output

Blood relations and direction sense

Number and alphabet series, ranking and order

Analogy, classification and logical reasoning

Computer aptitude

Computer fundamentals, hardware and software

Input/output devices, memory and operating systems

Internet, browsers and networking basics

MS Office and keyboard shortcuts

Cyber security and digital payments (UPI, AEPS, net banking) 4. Quantitative Aptitude This section rewards calculation speed and accuracy more than advanced maths. Simplification and approximation

Number series and number system

Percentage, ratio and proportion, average, ages

Profit and loss, simple and compound interest

Time and work, pipes and cisterns, time-speed-distance, trains

Mixture and allegation, partnership

Data interpretation (tables, bar, line and pie charts)

Quadratic equations and mensuration basics

LIC HFL Exam Preparation Tips 2026 A smart plan matters as much as hard work, because the paper is only 60 minutes long. These tips follow the exam pattern and the topics covered above. 1. Give all four sections equal time. Every section carries 25 marks, so don't neglect any subject. Start with your weakest one. 2. Build banking and housing finance basics early. This section is specific to the lender and is easy to overlook. Cover RBI functions, repo rate, CRR/SLR, home loans, NHB, PMAY and insurance terms. 3. Read current affairs daily. Revise the last few months of national and international news, appointments, awards and economic updates. Keep short notes for quick revision. 4. Practise English every day. Solve reading comprehension, error spotting and cloze tests regularly. Read an English newspaper to improve vocabulary and speed.