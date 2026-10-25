LIC HFL Apprentice Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics Here
LIC HFL Apprentice Syllabus 2026: LIC has released the recruitment notification for HFL Apprentice Posts. Interested candidates must check the complete syllabus and exam pattern along with important topics given in this article.
Key Points
- LIC HFL Apprentice recruitment 2026 notification released with 232 vacancies.
- Application period for the apprenticeship is from 20 October to 1 November 2026.
- The online exam for 232 Apprentice vacancies is scheduled for 7 November 2026.
LIC HFL Apprentice Syllabus 2026: LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has released the notification for its Apprentice recruitment 2026. There are 232 vacancies, and the online exam is scheduled for 7 November 2026. Knowing the syllabus is the first step to a good score, because it tells you which topics to study and which to skip. The exam is expected to test subjects such as English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning, and general awareness. This article explains the LIC HFL Apprentice syllabus 2026 and exam pattern in simple language, so candidates can plan their preparation and save time.
LIC HFL Syllabus 2026
Candidates can find all the information about the LIC HFL Syllabus 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL)
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Post
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Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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232
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Application Period
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20 October to 1 November 2026
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Exam Mode
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Online entrance examination
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Exam Date
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7 November 2026
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Exam Medium
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English / Hindi
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Category
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Syllabus and Exam Pattern
LIC HFL Apprentice Syllabus 2026
The LIC HFL Apprentice syllabus 2026 covers four sections, each with 25 questions and 25 marks. General/Financial Awareness includes current affairs, banking, insurance, housing finance, and key financial institutions. General English tests grammar, vocabulary, comprehension, and error detection. Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude cover logical reasoning and basic computer knowledge. Quantitative Aptitude focuses on arithmetic and data-based questions. Together, the paper has 100 questions for 100 marks, in English and Hindi, except General English, which is in English only.
LIC HFL Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online For 232 Apprentice Posts; Check Eligibility & Direct Link
LIC HFL Exam Pattern 2026
The LIC HFL Apprentice online exam has four sections, and every section carries equal weightage. Knowing the pattern helps candidates divide their time and plan their preparation.
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Section / Subject
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Questions
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Marks
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Duration
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General / Financial Awareness
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25
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25
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Composite time of 60 minutes for all sections
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General English
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25
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25
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Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
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25
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25
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Quantitative Aptitude
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25
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25
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Total
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100
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100
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60 Minutes
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Duration: 60 minutes for the whole paper
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Mode: Online, remote-proctored. Candidates take it from home on a camera-enabled phone, tablet, or computer.
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Medium: English and Hindi, except General English, which is in English only
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Selection process: Written exam, document verification, then interview.
LIC HFL Apprentice Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026
Candidates can check the complete subject-wise important topics in the table given below:
General/Financial Awareness
This section checks your knowledge of current events and basic finance, with extra focus on housing finance since LIC HFL is a housing lender.
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Current affairs: national and international news, appointments, awards, sports
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Banking: types of banks and accounts, KYC, deposits, loans, NEFT/RTGS/IMPS
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RBI and monetary policy: repo rate, reverse repo, CRR, SLR
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Regulators: RBI, SEBI and other financial bodies
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Insurance: types, terms and the role of insurers
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Housing finance: home loans, NHB, PMAY, NPAs
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Economy: inflation, GDP, government schemes, financial inclusion
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Mutual funds, SIP and abbreviations such as IFSC, MICR, CIBIL
2. General English
This section tests grammar, vocabulary, and reading skills. It is in English only, even if you choose Hindi for the rest of the paper.
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Reading comprehension and cloze test
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Error spotting and sentence correction
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Fill in the blanks
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Synonyms, antonyms, one-word substitution, idioms and phrases
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Para jumbles and sentence rearrangement
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Tenses, subject-verb agreement, articles and prepositions
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Active/passive voice and direct/indirect speech
3. Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude
This section combines logical reasoning with basic computer knowledge, so it helps to prepare both halves.
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Reasoning
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Puzzles and seating arrangement
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Syllogism and inequalities
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Coding-decoding and input-output
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Blood relations and direction sense
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Number and alphabet series, ranking and order
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Analogy, classification and logical reasoning
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Computer aptitude
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Computer fundamentals, hardware and software
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Input/output devices, memory and operating systems
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Internet, browsers and networking basics
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MS Office and keyboard shortcuts
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Cyber security and digital payments (UPI, AEPS, net banking)
4. Quantitative Aptitude
This section rewards calculation speed and accuracy more than advanced maths.
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Simplification and approximation
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Number series and number system
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Percentage, ratio and proportion, average, ages
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Profit and loss, simple and compound interest
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Time and work, pipes and cisterns, time-speed-distance, trains
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Mixture and allegation, partnership
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Data interpretation (tables, bar, line and pie charts)
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Quadratic equations and mensuration basics
LIC HFL Exam Preparation Tips 2026
A smart plan matters as much as hard work, because the paper is only 60 minutes long. These tips follow the exam pattern and the topics covered above.
1. Give all four sections equal time.
Every section carries 25 marks, so don't neglect any subject. Start with your weakest one.
2. Build banking and housing finance basics early.
This section is specific to the lender and is easy to overlook. Cover RBI functions, repo rate, CRR/SLR, home loans, NHB, PMAY and insurance terms.
3. Read current affairs daily.
Revise the last few months of national and international news, appointments, awards and economic updates. Keep short notes for quick revision.
4. Practise English every day.
Solve reading comprehension, error spotting and cloze tests regularly. Read an English newspaper to improve vocabulary and speed.
5. Strengthen reasoning and computer basics.
Practise puzzles, syllogism, coding-decoding and seating arrangement. For computer aptitude, revise MS Office, shortcuts, cyber security and digital payments.
6. Improve calculation speed.
Learn tables, squares and key formulas. Practise simplification, number series and data interpretation under a timer.
7. Take timed mock tests.
Attempt full-length tests of 100 questions in 60 minutes. Analyse your mistakes after each test and note weak topics.
8. Prepare for the remote-proctored format.
The exam is taken from home, so test your device camera and internet connection before 7 November 2026. Choose a quiet, private place for the full hour.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com