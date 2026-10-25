Gold Price Surge From 2022 To 2026: What Fueled The Rise In 5 Years And Why Are Prices Falling Today? Check Year-by-Year Comparison

Gold Price Today: India is the land of traditions and culture, and gold has taken centre stage amid all of it. This brings us to talk about the prices people pay to buy small amounts of gold in the form of jewellery or bullion.

The precious metal has held its place in Indian households, serving as jewellery, a traditional store of wealth and a financial safety net.

With the festive season approaching, especially Dhanteras and Diwali, gold's appeal strengthens. These festivals are considered part of India's annual shopping spree.

Also, on the global front, gold prices fluctuate when there is economic uncertainty, as investors put money into gold as an investment to sell it later for a profit. However, the precious metal’s journey over the past five years has been anything but steady.

Looking at the history of gold price fluctuations over the last five years, the volatility was fuelled by rising inflation, central-bank diversification and escalating geopolitical tensions.