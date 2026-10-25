Gold Price Surge From 2022 To 2026: What Fueled The Rise In 5 Years And Why Are Prices Falling Today? Check Year-by-Year Comparison
Gold prices surged between 2022 and 2026 before facing a sharp correction. Check five-year trends, year-by-year comparisons, latest MCX prices, state-wise gold rates and reasons behind the decline.
Gold Price Today: India is the land of traditions and culture, and gold has taken centre stage amid all of it. This brings us to talk about the prices people pay to buy small amounts of gold in the form of jewellery or bullion.
The precious metal has held its place in Indian households, serving as jewellery, a traditional store of wealth and a financial safety net.
With the festive season approaching, especially Dhanteras and Diwali, gold's appeal strengthens. These festivals are considered part of India's annual shopping spree.
Also, on the global front, gold prices fluctuate when there is economic uncertainty, as investors put money into gold as an investment to sell it later for a profit. However, the precious metal’s journey over the past five years has been anything but steady.
Looking at the history of gold price fluctuations over the last five years, the volatility was fuelled by rising inflation, central-bank diversification and escalating geopolitical tensions.
Global spot gold prices rose from an annual average of $1,801.87 per ounce in 2022 to a reported record peak of $5,595.46 in January 2026. This was the most steady, step-by-step rally in gold prices.
By October 25, 2026, prices had reportedly fallen to around $4,000 per ounce, nearly 29% below their January peak.
A stronger US dollar, oil-driven inflation, expectations of higher-for-longer US interest rates and investor profit-booking have weighed on prices.
For domestic festive buyers, the big question is whether this dip offers relief or signals further volatility.
Also Read: Why Are Gold Rates Falling Ahead Of Dhanteras And Diwali? Check The 30-Day Trend
Gold Price Today, 25 October, 2026
As of October 25, 2026, indicative retail gold prices in India stood at ₹1,42,580 per 10 grams for 24K gold and ₹1,30,700 for 22K gold. Meanwhile, MCX December gold futures traded at ₹1,42,150 per 10 grams, declining ₹1,159, or 0.81%, from the previous close.
MCX futures prices are different from retail jewellery prices. Futures reflect the contract's expiry, market expectations and trading conditions, while retail prices also depend on local premiums, taxes and jeweller charges.
State-Wise Gold Price Today In India
Here’s a state-wise list with the gold prices in the capital city today. These gold prices do not include the 3% GST or making charges. The table below is only for analysis and for the comparison of rates over the past five years.
|
State
|
Capital City
|
22K Gold (per 10g)
|
24K Gold (per 10g)
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Amaravati
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Assam
|
Dispur
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Gujarat
|
Gandhinagar
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Haryana
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,30,850
|
₹1,42,730
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
₹1,30,850
|
₹1,42,730
|
Jharkhand
|
Ranchi
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Kerala
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Punjab
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,30,850
|
₹1,42,730
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,30,850
|
₹1,42,730
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,30,850
|
₹1,42,730
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
₹1,30,850
|
₹1,42,730
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,30,700
|
₹1,42,580
(Source: Good returns)
Year-by-Year Comparison: The 5-Year Gold Price Surge (2022–2026)
Gold pricing journey over the past five years shows a lot of complexities in our economic system and its dependency on each other commodity. It shows how a global event can influence the prices of all precious metals and other important commodities.
For gold prices, it started with the Russia-Ukraine war, followed by banking crises, central-bank buying and geopolitical tensions. Several factors shaped its rally.
Amid all this, gold still remains and is mostly considered a safe-haven asset during uncertainty. Interest rates, inflation and currency movements also play important roles in its volatility.
Here’s a comparison of annual global gold prices with approximate Indian 24K gold rates, highlighting the major market catalysts behind each year's movement.
|
Year
|
Average Global Gold Price (USD/oz)
|
Year-End/Peak Price (USD/oz)
|
Approx. Indian 24K Gold Rate (₹/10g)
|
Primary Market Catalyst
|
2022
|
$1,801.87
|
$1,824.32
|
₹55,017
|
Russia-Ukraine war; early stages of global inflation
|
2023
|
$1,927.99
|
$1,932.50
|
₹63,203
|
Banking crises, including SVB; growing Middle East instability
|
2024
|
$2,386.20
|
$2,624.49
|
₹78,245
|
Inflation concerns; central banks begin rate cuts
|
2025
|
$3,431.54
|
$4,318.18
|
₹1,36,570
|
Strong central-bank buying; growing concerns about the US dollar
|
2026
|
$4,542.81 (YTD average)
|
$5,595.46 (January peak)
|
₹1,83,050 (January peak)
|
US-Iran tensions and a sharp rally, followed by a correction
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.