Gold Price Today: Why Are Gold Rates Falling Ahead Of Dhanteras And Diwali? Check The 30-Day Trend

Gold Price Today: It is now the peak time in the domestic Indian market when people start buying things out of faith and tradition. The market captures this demand, which includes a high surge in demand of precious metals as well. According to gold market experts, it is a time when many factors are putting pressure on gold, but the precious metal holds its shine tight. Domestically, it is supported by high demand, while globally, it remains sensitive. This year, we are witnessing a different change. Every year, gold prices used to surge during peak festive demand, adding domestic pressure and pushing prices higher. This year, gold prices are witnessing a sharp correction. The metal was already very expensive. It broke the record when it set the benchmark of ₹1.60 lakh per 10 grams last year, in 2025. Now as gold prices fall back, they bring some relief to festive-season buyers ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali.

Gold prices today are ₹1,42,580 per 10 grams for 24-karat gold, while 22-karat gold costs ₹1,30,700 per 10 grams. The drop in prices is encouraging consumers to invest in and buy gold these days. Gold prices remain sensitive to international bullion trends, crude oil price, geopolitical conflict, rupee-dollar movements and market demand. Buyers should also factor in GST and jewellery-making charges, as the final bill may shine brighter than expected. MCX Gold Price Trends Today: MCX Gold December Futures traded at approximately ₹1,46,020 per 10 grams, down ₹499 from the previous close of ₹1,46,519. The contract opened at ₹1,46,328. The decline follows weaker global cues, with spot gold falling around 1% to test crucial levels near $4,112 per ounce. Also Read: Gold Prices Today: From Diwali Shopping To The Dollar, What Makes Gold Rates Rise And Fall?

Gold Price Today In Major Indian Cities (October 24, 2026) Below are the latest gold price taken from Good Returns City 22K Gold Rate (Jewellery Grade) 24K Gold Rate (Pure Investment) Delhi ₹1,30,850 ₹1,42,730 Mumbai ₹1,30,700 ₹1,42,580 Chennai ₹1,30,700 ₹1,42,580 Kolkata ₹1,30,700 ₹1,42,580 Bengaluru ₹1,30,700 ₹1,42,580 Hyderabad ₹1,30,700 ₹1,42,580 Pune ₹1,30,700 ₹1,42,580 Ahmedabad ₹1,30,750 ₹1,42,630 Jaipur ₹1,31,740 ₹1,43,330 Lucknow ₹1,31,700 ₹1,43,290 Surat ₹1,30,750 ₹1,42,630 Nagpur ₹1,30,700 ₹1,42,580 Visakhapatnam ₹1,30,700 ₹1,42,580 Chandigarh ₹1,31,700 ₹1,43,290 Coimbatore ₹1,30,700 ₹1,42,580 Patna ₹1,30,750 ₹1,42,630 Bhopal ₹1,30,700 ₹1,42,580 Vadodara ₹1,30,750 ₹1,42,630 Vijayawada ₹1,30,700 ₹1,42,580 Kochi (Kerala) ₹1,30,700 ₹1,42,580

Note: These are indicative baseline gold rates. The final jewellery bill may include 3% GST and additional making or wastage charges. Rates may vary by jeweller and source. Market Drivers: Why Is Domestic Gold Price Falling? Rupee-Dollar Movements: Never doubt the power of currency movements in the global market. A strong Indian rupee can reduce the domestic cost of imported gold, which happened as the rupee stood stronger against the US dollar yesterday and has been improving for the past 15 days. The strong rupee from yesterday has potentially eased prices for Indian buyers. Currency movements are only one part of the equation, as global bullion prices and import-related costs also influence the final rate. International Gold Prices: Domestic gold prices are directly influenced by international bullion trends because India imports much of its gold. So, when global prices decline, domestic prices automatically fall. Indian buyers tend to benefit from all the corrections. Currency fluctuations and domestic taxes can still influence how much of the decline reaches the retail market.

US Treasury Yields and Interest Rates: Gold does not generate interest income, making it sensitive to changes in bond yields. Rising Treasury yields can make interest-bearing assets more attractive, putting pressure on gold, while falling yields may support prices. As a result, investors closely monitor US monetary policy. Festive-Season Demand: Dhanteras and Diwali traditionally encourage purchases of gold jewellery and coins. All households combine investment decisions with faith and tradition. Although festive demand alone cannot guarantee higher prices, it can prompt sellers to increase making charges, and GST would also push up the domestic cost. International bullion movements and affordability continue to shape the domestic gold market. Also Read: Gold Rate Today: List Of Global And Domestic Factors Behind Gold Price Volatility; Check Weekly Trends And Key Reasons Behind It