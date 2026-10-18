Gold Prices Today: From Diwali Shopping To The Dollar, What Makes Gold Rates Rise And Fall?

Gold Prices Today: The gold prices in India continue the volatile trajectory even this week. The dip and rise in the price have given customers the exact gap window where gold looks affordable.

With falling prices, the demand has surged, and this is creating domestic pressure on the gold price.

As of October 18, 2026, 24K gold costs approximately ₹1,47,660 per 10 grams, while 22K gold stands at ₹1,35,350. From US Federal Reserve interest rate expectations to the rupee-dollar exchange rate, several factors influence daily prices.

With Dhanteras, Diwali and the wedding season approaching, buyers are keeping a close eye on gold rates before making a purchase.

Here are the latest indicative rates across 20 Indian cities and four key reasons behind gold price volatility.