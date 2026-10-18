Gold Prices Today: From Diwali Shopping To The Dollar, What Makes Gold Rates Rise And Fall?
Gold prices fluctuate ahead of Diwali as festive demand and currency movements influence rates. Check 22K and 24K gold prices across 20 Indian cities and understand key market factors.
Gold Prices Today: The gold prices in India continue the volatile trajectory even this week. The dip and rise in the price have given customers the exact gap window where gold looks affordable.
With falling prices, the demand has surged, and this is creating domestic pressure on the gold price.
As of October 18, 2026, 24K gold costs approximately ₹1,47,660 per 10 grams, while 22K gold stands at ₹1,35,350. From US Federal Reserve interest rate expectations to the rupee-dollar exchange rate, several factors influence daily prices.
With Dhanteras, Diwali and the wedding season approaching, buyers are keeping a close eye on gold rates before making a purchase.
Here are the latest indicative rates across 20 Indian cities and four key reasons behind gold price volatility.
Gold Price Today In 20 Cities Across The Nation
The following table lists the indicative retail gold prices per 10 grams across 20 major Indian cities as of October 18, 2026.
|
City
|
22K Gold Rate (per 10g)
|
24K Gold Rate (per 10g)
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,35,350
|
₹1,47,660
|
Delhi
|
₹1,35,500
|
₹1,47,810
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,35,350
|
₹1,47,660
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,35,350
|
₹1,47,660
|
Chennai
|
₹1,35,350
|
₹1,47,660
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,35,350
|
₹1,47,660
|
Pune
|
₹1,35,350
|
₹1,47,660
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,35,400
|
₹1,47,710
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,35,500
|
₹1,47,810
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,35,500
|
₹1,47,810
|
Coimbatore
|
₹1,35,350
|
₹1,47,660
|
Madurai
|
₹1,35,350
|
₹1,47,660
|
Nagpur
|
₹1,35,350
|
₹1,47,660
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,35,500
|
₹1,47,810
|
Nashik
|
₹1,35,380
|
₹1,47,690
|
Surat
|
₹1,35,400
|
₹1,47,710
|
Vadodara
|
₹1,35,400
|
₹1,47,710
|
Patna
|
₹1,35,400
|
₹1,47,710
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹1,35,350
|
₹1,47,660
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹1,35,350
|
₹1,47,660
Key Reasons Behind the Gold Prices
Festive and Wedding Season Demand in India
Gold demand in India has now taken its turn and is rising during Dhanteras, Diwali and the wedding season. As households purchase jewellery, coins and bullion, it has affected all.
Increased buying can push local premiums higher when supplies tighten. However, festive demand alone does not guarantee rising prices, as international rates, import costs and consumers' purchasing power also influence domestic gold prices.
Rupee-Dollar Exchange Rate Fluctuations
Also, India imports much of its gold, making domestic prices sensitive to rupee-dollar movements.
Ever since international gold is priced in US dollars, a weaker rupee increases import costs. This can push Indian gold prices higher even when global prices remain unchanged, while a stronger rupee may help moderate domestic rates.
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