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Gold Price Today: Will Gold Prices Crash Before Diwali? From Falling Prices To Demand Shifts, 5 Reasons That Impact the Metal

By Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 14:08 IST

Gold prices are fluctuating ahead of Diwali 2026, leaving buyers wondering whether rates will fall further. Explore 24K and 22K gold prices across 20 Indian cities, MCX trends and five domestic factors influencing the precious metal's price movements.

Gold Price Today: Will Gold Prices Crash Before Diwali? From Falling Prices To Demand Shifts, 5 Reasons That Impact the Metal
Gold Price Today: Will Gold Prices Crash Before Diwali? From Falling Prices To Demand Shifts, 5 Reasons That Impact the Metal

Gold Price Today: Everyone, from investors to families and gold purchasers, is watching the volatile graph of the metal and is in shock. The sparkle of the precious metal is dull these days. The question is, until when?

Gold prices are seeing a roller-coaster ride ahead of the annual Hindu festival of Diwali. Diwali is traditionally the peak point of the gold-buying season.

The falling gold price has left buyers wondering: Will it fall further, or is it going to become more affordable?

But as we learn about the trajectory of gold prices, we should remember, a price correction does not automatically mean a crash!

Gold prices in India depend on several factors, from the rupee-dollar exchange rate and import duties to jewellery demand and household gold recycling.

Let's discuss the reasons and look at price comparisons across the nation today.

Also read: Gold Rate Today: List Of Global And Domestic Factors Behind Gold Price Volatility; Check Weekly Trends And Key Reasons Behind It

Gold Rate Today in India: 24K And 22K Prices in 20 Cities

Gold rates vary by city and source, depending on local market conditions. The following indicative rates are reported for October 15, 2026. Prices exclude GST and jewellery-making charges. 

Here is a price reference table for you to compare the range bound cost of gold

City

24K Gold (10g)

22K Gold (10g)

Delhi

₹1,48,410

₹1,36,050

Mumbai

₹1,48,260

₹1,35,900

Chennai

₹1,48,310

₹1,35,950

Kolkata

₹1,48,260

₹1,35,900

Bengaluru

₹1,48,310

₹1,35,950

Hyderabad

₹1,48,260

₹1,35,900

Ahmedabad

₹1,48,310

₹1,35,950

Pune

₹1,48,260

₹1,35,900

Lucknow

₹1,48,260

₹1,35,900

Jaipur

₹1,48,260

₹1,35,900

Bhopal

₹1,48,310

₹1,35,950

Chandigarh

₹1,48,260

₹1,35,900

Patna

₹1,48,260

₹1,35,900

Surat

₹1,48,260

₹1,35,900

Nagpur

₹1,48,260

₹1,35,900

Kochi

₹1,48,310

₹1,35,950

Coimbatore

₹1,48,310

₹1,35,950

Bhubaneswar

₹1,48,260

₹1,35,900

Kanpur

₹1,48,310

₹1,35,950

Visakhapatnam

₹1,48,260

₹1,35,900
Source: Good Returns. Rates are indicative and may differ from actual jeweller quotations. GST and jewellery-making charges are excluded.

MCX Gold Price Today

  • Current Price: December gold futures on MCX rose to ₹1,47,328 per 10 grams on October 15, 2026, by 11:33 a.m.

  • Price Gain: Gold futures gained ₹1,480, or 1.01%, during the session.

  • Previous Closing Price: The previous session's closing price stood at ₹1,45,848 per 10 grams.

  • Market Trend: The rebound followed a sharp decline, highlighting gold price volatility ahead of Diwali.

24K Gold Price Historical Trend (Last 15 Trading Days)

The table below shows how gold prices have followed a trajectory of decline over the past 15 days. Analysts and gold enthusiasts look at these trends to predict the next move of the metal.

Date

Price per Gram (24K)

Price per 10 Grams (24K)

Market Status

15 Oct 2026

₹14,585

₹1,45,853

Up

14 Oct 2026

₹14,657

₹1,46,579

Down

13 Oct 2026

₹12,718

₹1,27,180

Down

12 Oct 2026

₹12,833

₹1,28,330

Down

09 Oct 2026

₹13,030

₹1,30,300

Up

08 Oct 2026

₹12,868

₹1,28,680

Down

07 Oct 2026

₹12,787

₹1,27,870

Down

06 Oct 2026

₹12,903

₹1,29,030

Up

05 Oct 2026

₹12,825

₹1,28,250

Down

02 Oct 2026

₹12,800

₹1,28,000

Down

01 Oct 2026

₹12,930

₹1,29,300

Up

30 Sep 2026

₹12,827

₹1,28,270

Down

29 Sep 2026

₹12,898

₹1,28,980

Up

28 Sep 2026

₹12,699

₹1,26,990

Down

25 Sep 2026

₹13,201

₹1,32,010

Down

Key Domestic Reasons Behind Gold Price Volatility in India

Festive and Wedding Demand

Dhanteras, Diwali and wedding season can boost gold purchases. Strong demand may support prices, while weaker buying can ease pressure on local markets.

Changing Consumer Preferences

When gold becomes expensive, buyers may choose lighter jewellery, lower-carat ornaments or postpone purchases. In short, a higher price can change not just what people buy, but also when they buy it. Recently according to a news report the trend of diamond studded lower carat jewellery is high. People are buying 9K, 14K and 18K jewelleries more. These are affordable and come in new trendy designs.

Import Duties and GST

Customs duties and the 3% GST on gold purchases add to buyers’ costs. Changes in import duties or tax rules can influence retail prices and demand.

Old-Gold Exchange and Recycling

Exchanging old jewellery for new pieces helps return gold to the market. Higher recycling can reduce the need for fresh imports and influence local market premiums.

DisclaimerThis article is for educational and informational purposes only, not financial advice. Gold prices fluctuate with market conditions. Verify current rates with reliable sources before making purchase decisions.

Also Read: Gold Rates Vs Indian Festive Season: Why Do Prices Surge During Festivals And How To Identify Real Gold? Check Key Reasons Before Buying

Aishwarya Samant
Aishwarya Samant

Senior Executive - Editorial

Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.

Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.

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First Published: Oct 15, 2026, 14:08 IST
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