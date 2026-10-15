Gold Price Today: Will Gold Prices Crash Before Diwali? From Falling Prices To Demand Shifts, 5 Reasons That Impact the Metal

Gold Price Today: Everyone, from investors to families and gold purchasers, is watching the volatile graph of the metal and is in shock. The sparkle of the precious metal is dull these days. The question is, until when?

Gold prices are seeing a roller-coaster ride ahead of the annual Hindu festival of Diwali. Diwali is traditionally the peak point of the gold-buying season.

The falling gold price has left buyers wondering: Will it fall further, or is it going to become more affordable?

But as we learn about the trajectory of gold prices, we should remember, a price correction does not automatically mean a crash!

Gold prices in India depend on several factors, from the rupee-dollar exchange rate and import duties to jewellery demand and household gold recycling.

Let's discuss the reasons and look at price comparisons across the nation today.