Gold Price Today: Will Gold Prices Crash Before Diwali? From Falling Prices To Demand Shifts, 5 Reasons That Impact the Metal
Gold prices are fluctuating ahead of Diwali 2026, leaving buyers wondering whether rates will fall further. Explore 24K and 22K gold prices across 20 Indian cities, MCX trends and five domestic factors influencing the precious metal's price movements.
Gold Price Today: Everyone, from investors to families and gold purchasers, is watching the volatile graph of the metal and is in shock. The sparkle of the precious metal is dull these days. The question is, until when?
Gold prices are seeing a roller-coaster ride ahead of the annual Hindu festival of Diwali. Diwali is traditionally the peak point of the gold-buying season.
The falling gold price has left buyers wondering: Will it fall further, or is it going to become more affordable?
But as we learn about the trajectory of gold prices, we should remember, a price correction does not automatically mean a crash!
Gold prices in India depend on several factors, from the rupee-dollar exchange rate and import duties to jewellery demand and household gold recycling.
Let's discuss the reasons and look at price comparisons across the nation today.
Also read: Gold Rate Today: List Of Global And Domestic Factors Behind Gold Price Volatility; Check Weekly Trends And Key Reasons Behind It
Gold Rate Today in India: 24K And 22K Prices in 20 Cities
Gold rates vary by city and source, depending on local market conditions. The following indicative rates are reported for October 15, 2026. Prices exclude GST and jewellery-making charges.
Here is a price reference table for you to compare the range bound cost of gold
|
City
|
24K Gold (10g)
|
22K Gold (10g)
|
Delhi
|
₹1,48,410
|
₹1,36,050
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,48,260
|
₹1,35,900
|
Chennai
|
₹1,48,310
|
₹1,35,950
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,48,260
|
₹1,35,900
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,48,310
|
₹1,35,950
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,48,260
|
₹1,35,900
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,48,310
|
₹1,35,950
|
Pune
|
₹1,48,260
|
₹1,35,900
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,48,260
|
₹1,35,900
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,48,260
|
₹1,35,900
|
Bhopal
|
₹1,48,310
|
₹1,35,950
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,48,260
|
₹1,35,900
|
Patna
|
₹1,48,260
|
₹1,35,900
|
Surat
|
₹1,48,260
|
₹1,35,900
|
Nagpur
|
₹1,48,260
|
₹1,35,900
|
Kochi
|
₹1,48,310
|
₹1,35,950
|
Coimbatore
|
₹1,48,310
|
₹1,35,950
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹1,48,260
|
₹1,35,900
|
Kanpur
|
₹1,48,310
|
₹1,35,950
|
Visakhapatnam
|
₹1,48,260
|
₹1,35,900
MCX Gold Price Today
-
Current Price: December gold futures on MCX rose to ₹1,47,328 per 10 grams on October 15, 2026, by 11:33 a.m.
-
Price Gain: Gold futures gained ₹1,480, or 1.01%, during the session.
-
Previous Closing Price: The previous session's closing price stood at ₹1,45,848 per 10 grams.
-
Market Trend: The rebound followed a sharp decline, highlighting gold price volatility ahead of Diwali.
24K Gold Price Historical Trend (Last 15 Trading Days)
The table below shows how gold prices have followed a trajectory of decline over the past 15 days. Analysts and gold enthusiasts look at these trends to predict the next move of the metal.
|
Date
|
Price per Gram (24K)
|
Price per 10 Grams (24K)
|
Market Status
|
15 Oct 2026
|
₹14,585
|
₹1,45,853
|
Up
|
14 Oct 2026
|
₹14,657
|
₹1,46,579
|
Down
|
13 Oct 2026
|
₹12,718
|
₹1,27,180
|
Down
|
12 Oct 2026
|
₹12,833
|
₹1,28,330
|
Down
|
09 Oct 2026
|
₹13,030
|
₹1,30,300
|
Up
|
08 Oct 2026
|
₹12,868
|
₹1,28,680
|
Down
|
07 Oct 2026
|
₹12,787
|
₹1,27,870
|
Down
|
06 Oct 2026
|
₹12,903
|
₹1,29,030
|
Up
|
05 Oct 2026
|
₹12,825
|
₹1,28,250
|
Down
|
02 Oct 2026
|
₹12,800
|
₹1,28,000
|
Down
|
01 Oct 2026
|
₹12,930
|
₹1,29,300
|
Up
|
30 Sep 2026
|
₹12,827
|
₹1,28,270
|
Down
|
29 Sep 2026
|
₹12,898
|
₹1,28,980
|
Up
|
28 Sep 2026
|
₹12,699
|
₹1,26,990
|
Down
|
25 Sep 2026
|
₹13,201
|
₹1,32,010
|
Down
Key Domestic Reasons Behind Gold Price Volatility in India
Festive and Wedding Demand
Dhanteras, Diwali and wedding season can boost gold purchases. Strong demand may support prices, while weaker buying can ease pressure on local markets.
Changing Consumer Preferences
When gold becomes expensive, buyers may choose lighter jewellery, lower-carat ornaments or postpone purchases. In short, a higher price can change not just what people buy, but also when they buy it. Recently according to a news report the trend of diamond studded lower carat jewellery is high. People are buying 9K, 14K and 18K jewelleries more. These are affordable and come in new trendy designs.
Import Duties and GST
Customs duties and the 3% GST on gold purchases add to buyers’ costs. Changes in import duties or tax rules can influence retail prices and demand.
Old-Gold Exchange and Recycling
Exchanging old jewellery for new pieces helps return gold to the market. Higher recycling can reduce the need for fresh imports and influence local market premiums.
Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only, not financial advice. Gold prices fluctuate with market conditions. Verify current rates with reliable sources before making purchase decisions.
Also Read: Gold Rates Vs Indian Festive Season: Why Do Prices Surge During Festivals And How To Identify Real Gold? Check Key Reasons Before Buying
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.