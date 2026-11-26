As CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027 are approaching, having well-organized study material that is aligned with the syllabus is essential to get 95+ marks in Social Science (Subject Code 087). Since this subject consists of four books which are History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics, you need a strategic way of preparing in which learning important facts, dates, locations on the map, and constitutional principles will be balanced by answering competency-based questions point-wise. Here is the full CBSE Class 10 Social Science Study Material 2027 which will help you to have an effective and relaxed preparation for your upcoming CBSE board exams. This includes the official 2026-27 syllabus divided into chapters, the latest exam pattern of the 2027 section-wise, the full 5-mark map work list, official sample papers and previous year question papers (PYQs), and important MCQs with solutions. With the help of this structured guide, you can easily get to know about the marking scheme of all four subjects, learn about high marks weightage chapters, and practice exactly what questions are being asked in the board exam.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Study Material 2027: Key Highlights Below are the key highlights related to the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Study Material 2027: Particular Details Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class & Subject Class 10 – Social Science (Subject Code: 087) Academic Session & Exam Year 2026–27 Session (Board Exam 2027) Prescribed NCERT Textbooks (4) 1. India and the Contemporary World – II (History)

2. Contemporary India – II (Geography)

3. Democratic Politics – II (Political Science)

4. Understanding Economic Development (Economics) Total Marks Distribution 100 Marks (80 Marks Theory + 20 Marks Internal Assessment) Subject-Wise Theory Weightage History: 20 Marks (18 Theory + 2 Map)

Geography: 20 Marks (17 Theory + 3 Map)

Political Science: 20 Marks

Economics: 20 Marks Question Paper Sections (4) Section A (History), Section B (Geography), Section C (Political Science), Section D (Economics) — 20 Marks each Exam Duration & Mode 3 Hours (Offline Pen-and-Paper Board Examination) Question Typology & Weightage 50% Competency-Based Questions (MCQs, Assertion-Reason, Case/Source-Based), 20% Objective Questions, 30% Short & Long Answer Questions Map Work Weightage 5 Marks Total (2 Marks from History + 3 Marks from Geography) Internal Assessment (20 Marks) Periodic Test (5M), Multiple Assessment (5M), Portfolio (5M), Subject Enrichment / Project Work (5M) Minimum Passing Criteria 33% marks overall (combined Theory + Internal Assessment) Official Websites cbse.gov.in | cbseacademic.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2027 Syllabus The CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus 2026-27 (Code 087) has divided the 80 marks theory exam into four equal parts with each part containing 20 marks from each of the four NCERT books namely History, Geography, Political Science, and Economics along with 20 marks from Internal Assessment. In History, the topics covered include the Rise of Nationalism in Europe, Nationalism in India, Print Culture, and some topics from The Making of a Global World. Topics in Geography include the 6 main chapters of the syllabus such as Resources, Agriculture, Minerals, and Manufacturing Industries but Lifelines of National Economy will be assessed via map pointing only. All five chapters in Political Science are included in the syllabus which cover topics like Power Sharing, Federalism, and Democracy.

Click here to download the CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2027 Syllabus CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2027 Exam Pattern Exam Pattern of CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2027 will comprise an 80 marks and 3 hours long offline pen and paper pattern with a paper having four subjects-based sections i.e. Section A, Section B, Section C, and Section D. All of these sections will have 20 marks each. About 50% of the total questions in the examination paper will be competency-based questions and include multiple choice questions, assertion reasoning questions, picture-based questions, and 4 mark case study/source-based questions. The rest marks will be distributed among 2 mark very short answer type questions, 3 mark short answer type questions, 5 mark long analytical type questions, and 5 marks map work (2 marks in History and 3 marks in Geography).

Click here to get the CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2027 Exam Pattern CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2027 Previous Year Question Paper Solving the CBSE Class 10 Social Science PYQs of the past five cycles of board examinations is probably the best way to study for the 2027 exam. Working out real CBSE board questions of years 2022-26 will help the students know about the 3-mark and 5-mark analysis-type questions that frequently appear from the important topics of Nationalism in India, Federalism, Manufacturing Industries, and Money and Credit. The PYQs will help the students understand the exact difficulty level of map pointing and source-based case study type questions. Going through the marking scheme of the official CBSE along with the PYQs will make the students familiar with writing crisp and point-wise answers with keywords highlighted.

Click to download the CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2027 Previous Year Question Paper CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2027 MCQs The objective multiple choice questions play an important role in the scoring pattern in the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2027. It tests the understanding of the concepts, chronology and ability to analyze facts. Unlike the routine memory-based questions, the multiple choice questions at the board level often come in the form of assertion and reason questions, statement combination questions, matching type questions and NCERT based image / cartoon based questions. The practice of the chapter wise multiple choice questions from History, Geography, Civics and Economics helps in developing the habit of reading the questions carefully, eliminating irrelevant options and scoring full marks in the objective section without wasting time.

Click here to see the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Study Material 2027 MCQs CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2027 Sample Paper Attempting the CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2026–27 along with the marking scheme provided is crucial to ensure that you have mastered the new CBSE blueprint before attempting the board exams. Available on cbseacademic.nic.in, the sample paper is designed on the basis of the same chapter-wise, word limit, and internal choices that students would be required to attempt during the board exams next year. Solving full-length sample papers under strict timing of three hours will aid students in learning to manage their time for map questions, case studies, and lengthy answer-type questions. Click here to download the CBSE Class 10 Social Science 2027 Sample Paper