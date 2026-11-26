18 Years of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Complete List of Police Martyrs, Unsung Heroes, and How India’s Security Has Changed Since 2008
Eighteen years after the 2008 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks claimed 166 lives, India honours its police martyrs, NSG commandos, and everyday unsung heroes, alongside the 77th anniversary of adopting its Constitution on November 26.
At 9:48 PM on November 26, 2008, Mumbai’s police control room logged its first distress call from Leopold Cafe. And within minutes the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks turned South Mumbai into a war zone for nearly 60 hours.
Today, on November 26 2026, Maharashtra’s top leaders including Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and DGP Sadanand Date who was himself wounded at Cama Hospital in 2008, paid floral tributes at the Police Headquarters memorial.
The country also remembers the 166 lives lost. And hereon you will learn about who the unsung heroes and martyrs were who stopped the death toll from climbing higher on 26/11.
What Happened During 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks in 2008?
Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists infiltrated Mumbai by sea from Pakistan on the night of November 26 2008.
They launched coordinated strikes across -
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Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT),
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The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel,
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Oberoi-Trident Hotel,
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Nariman House,
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Leopold Cafe,
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Cama Hospital, and
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Metro Cinema.
Over four days of 26/11 terror attack, 166 people died and over 300 were injured.
Security forces killed nine attackers and lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was captured and sentenced to death in May 2010. He was executed in Pune on November 21, 2012.
In April 2025, US Marshals also extradited co-conspirator Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) to face trial.
Who were 26/11 Police Martyrs and Security Forces?
Many policemen confronted automatic rifles armed only with bamboo lathis and outdated .303 rifles. The Maharashtra government’s High-Level Enquiry Committee (HLEC) which was led by Ram Pradhan, officially noted: "It was commendable that some policemen had rushed with only lathis (cane/bamboo sticks) to face the terrorists".
Six security personnel received the Ashoka Chakra posthumously on January 26, 2009:
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Hemant Karkare (ATS Chief), Ashok Kamte (Additional CP), and Vijay Salaskar (Senior Inspector): Killed in an ambush near Cama Hospital while pursuing terrorists.
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ASI Tukaram Omble: Unarmed, he grabbed the barrel of Ajmal Kasab’s AK-47 at Girgaum Chowpatty, taking multiple bullets so fellow officers could capture Kasab alive.
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Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan (NSG): Led Operation Black Tornado inside the Taj Hotel, saving trapped hostages before sacrificing his life.
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Havildar Gajendra Singh (NSG): Killed while storming Nariman House to rescue hostages.
Other fallen personnel included -
Sub-Inspectors Prakash More and Bapusaheb Durugade,
Constables Arun Chitte, Jaywant Patil, Yogesh Patil, Ambadas Pawar, Vijay Khandekar, Choudhary, and Rahate,
Home Guard Mukesh Jadhav, and
Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel like Jillu Yadav.
Who are the Unsung Civilian Heroes of 26/11?
If you worry that history only remembers top officials, official records prove otherwise. Ordinary citizens saved hundreds of lives:
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Vishnu Zende (CSMT Announcer): Stayed inside his glass cabin under gunfire by using the public address system to direct thousands of commuters toward safe exits.
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Karambir Singh Kang (Taj General Manager): Kept evacuating hotel guests even after learning his wife and two young sons had perished in the fire upstairs.
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Taj and Oberoi Staff: Chefs, waiters, and telephone operators, including Mallika Jagad, Thomas Varghese, and Boris Rego, formed human shields and guided guests out through kitchen corridors.
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Unnamed Citizens: The Pradhan Committee report explicitly commended "those unnamed citizens who reported to police sacks of RDX left by terrorists at several sites. But for their action the number of dead and injured would have been unimaginable".
How has India’s Counter-Terrorism Policy Evolved Since 2008?
Following 26/11, India established the NIA, regional NSG hubs, and coastal surveillance networks. In February 2026 the Ministry of Home Affairs unveiled PRAHAAR, India’s first comprehensive National Counter-Terrorism Policy built on seven pillars covering intelligence prevention, rapid response, and victim recovery.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.