At 9:48 PM on November 26, 2008, Mumbai’s police control room logged its first distress call from Leopold Cafe. And within minutes the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks turned South Mumbai into a war zone for nearly 60 hours.

Today, on November 26 2026, Maharashtra’s top leaders including Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and DGP Sadanand Date who was himself wounded at Cama Hospital in 2008, paid floral tributes at the Police Headquarters memorial.

The country also remembers the 166 lives lost. And hereon you will learn about who the unsung heroes and martyrs were who stopped the death toll from climbing higher on 26/11.

What Happened During 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks in 2008?

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists infiltrated Mumbai by sea from Pakistan on the night of November 26 2008.