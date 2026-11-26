November 26, 2008 remains one of the darkest dates in India’s history. On this day, 10 heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan entered Mumbai by sea and launched coordinated attacks at several locations across the city. The attacks continued for nearly 60 hours, targeting popular public places, hotels, a railway station and a Jewish community centre. Security forces eventually brought the siege to an end on November 29, 2008. In 2026, India marks 18 years since the attacks, remembering the victims, security personnel and civilians who lost their lives. Keep reading.

What Happened on 26 November 2008?

The attack was carried out by 10 terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They travelled from Karachi towards Mumbai by sea, hijacked an Indian fishing vessel named MV Kuber and reached the Mumbai coast on the evening of November 26. After landing near Colaba, the terrorists divided into groups and moved towards different locations. According to the Supreme Court judgment in the Ajmal Kasab case, the attacks killed 166 people and injured hundreds of others.