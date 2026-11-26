26/11 Attacks: 18 Years Later, Remembering the Night That Changed Mumbai
The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks began on November 26 and continued for nearly 60 hours. Know what happened, which places were targeted, how many people died, the heroes of 26/11 and how the attacks changed India’s security system.
November 26, 2008 remains one of the darkest dates in India’s history. On this day, 10 heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan entered Mumbai by sea and launched coordinated attacks at several locations across the city. The attacks continued for nearly 60 hours, targeting popular public places, hotels, a railway station and a Jewish community centre. Security forces eventually brought the siege to an end on November 29, 2008. In 2026, India marks 18 years since the attacks, remembering the victims, security personnel and civilians who lost their lives. Keep reading.
What Happened on 26 November 2008?
The attack was carried out by 10 terrorists belonging to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They travelled from Karachi towards Mumbai by sea, hijacked an Indian fishing vessel named MV Kuber and reached the Mumbai coast on the evening of November 26. After landing near Colaba, the terrorists divided into groups and moved towards different locations. According to the Supreme Court judgment in the Ajmal Kasab case, the attacks killed 166 people and injured hundreds of others.
How Many People Were Killed in the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks?
The 26/11 attacks claimed the lives of 166 victims, including Indian citizens and foreign nationals. More than 300 people were injured.
|Key details
|Information
|Date of attacks
|November 26, 2008
|Total terrorists involved
|10
|Victims killed
|166
|People injured
|More than 300
|Foreign nationals killed
|26
|Terrorists killed
|9
|Terrorists captured alive
|1
|Duration
|Nearly 60 hours
|Final day of operation
|November 29, 2008
Which Places Were Attacked During the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks?
The terrorists targeted several crowded and prominent locations across Mumbai. Some of the most widely remembered sites were the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi-Trident Hotel and Nariman House.
|Location
|What happened
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)
|Two terrorists opened fire at the busy railway station.
|Taj Mahal Palace Hotel
|Terrorists entered the hotel, set parts of it on fire and held people hostage.
|Oberoi-Trident Hotel
|The hotel was attacked and several people were held hostage.
|Nariman House (Chabad House)
|Terrorists took people hostage at the Jewish community centre.
|Leopold Cafe
|The popular cafe was among the first places attacked.
|Cama and Albless Hospital
|The terrorists fired at police personnel in the area near the hospital.
26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Complete Timeline of Events
The attacks began on the evening of November 26 and continued until the morning of November 29. Security forces carried out rescue and counter-terrorism operations at several locations during this period.
|Date
|Major events
|November 26, 2008
|Ten terrorists reached Mumbai by sea and launched coordinated attacks at multiple locations, including CSMT, Leopold Cafe and the Taj Hotel.
|November 27, 2008
|The Army, Navy and NSG joined the operations. Commandos began operations at the Taj, Oberoi-Trident and Nariman House.
|November 28, 2008
|Security forces completed operations at the Oberoi-Trident Hotel and Nariman House. The operation at the Taj continued.
|November 29, 2008
|NSG commandos neutralised the remaining terrorists at the Taj Hotel, bringing the attacks to an end.
Who Were the Heroes of the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks?
Several Mumbai Police officers and security personnel lost their lives while confronting the terrorists and protecting civilians. Their courage remains an important part of the story of 26/11.
|Name
|Role
|Contribution
|Hemant Karkare
|ATS Chief
|Led the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and was killed during the attacks.
|Ashok Kamte
|Additional Commissioner of Police
|Responded to the attacks and lost his life while confronting the terrorists.
|Vijay Salaskar
|Senior Police Inspector
|Was killed while responding to the attack alongside other officers.
|Tukaram Omble
|Assistant Sub-Inspector
|Helped capture Ajmal Kasab alive despite being fatally injured.
|Sandeep Unnikrishnan
|NSG Commando
|Lost his life during the operation to rescue hostages at the Taj Hotel.
|Gajender Singh
|NSG Commando
|Lost his life during the operation at Nariman House.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.