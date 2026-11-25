Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 52-ball double hundred in the Asia Cup Rising Star 2026 on Tuesday made headlines across the cricketing world.

The 15-year-old batter smashed several records, including a record 28 sixes in his 204-run innings off just 53 deliveries in List A cricket.

Now, with India A set to battle it out in the knockout stage, all eyes will be on Sooryavanshi once again. Check out the match details and more.

2️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ Runs 5️⃣3️⃣ Balls 2️⃣8️⃣ Sixes 7️⃣ Fours 3️⃣8️⃣5️⃣ Strike Rate We are running out of superlatives for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 👏🫡 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/H3kJoSezGV — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026

When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Next?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to be in action once again against Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Star 2026. The match will be played at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.