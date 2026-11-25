When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Next? Check Match Date, Time and Where to Watch
India's young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be in action on Thursday as India A take on Sri Lanka A in the Asia Cup Rising Star 2026 semi-final. Check match details.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 52-ball double hundred in the Asia Cup Rising Star 2026 on Tuesday made headlines across the cricketing world.
The 15-year-old batter smashed several records, including a record 28 sixes in his 204-run innings off just 53 deliveries in List A cricket.
Now, with India A set to battle it out in the knockout stage, all eyes will be on Sooryavanshi once again. Check out the match details and more.
2️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ Runs 5️⃣3️⃣ Balls 2️⃣8️⃣ Sixes 7️⃣ Fours 3️⃣8️⃣5️⃣ Strike Rate We are running out of superlatives for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 👏🫡 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/H3kJoSezGV— BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026
When Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play Next?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to be in action once again against Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Star 2026. The match will be played at the West End Park International Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
India A played their first 2 games against Nepal and Pakistan at the same venue. However, Sooryavanshi was dismissed early in both matches. Now, he will be looking to continue his form from the previous game.
Below are the details of the match:
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Match Details
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Information
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Match
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India A vs Sri Lanka A, Semi-Final 1
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Date
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Thursday, November 26, 2026
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Venue
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West End Park International Stadium, Doha, Qatar
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Toss Time
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3:00 PM IST
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Match Time
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3:30 PM IST
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to play in the match, considering his batting prowess. However, his confirmed participation will only be known during the toss.
READ | From Skipping 10th Board Exam Once to 4 List A World Records in One Night: What is 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Current Educational Qualification?
Where to Watch India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming?
Fans can enjoy the live action of this match through Sony Sports Network. With telecast available on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record-Shattering Innings
India A were chasing a target of 250 runs against the United Arab Emirates in their previous Group B clash on Tuesday. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi came out to bat and made the chase a cakewalk as India A chased down the target in just 14.2 overs.
Sooryavanshi scored 204 runs off just 53 deliveries. With this innings, he broke several records:
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Fastest 100 in List A cricket.
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Fastest 150 in List A cricket.
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Fastest double hundred in List A cricket.
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Most sixes in a List A innings, with 28 sixes.
READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Fastest List A Century: Check Innings Highlights and Complete List
Senior Executive - Editorial
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