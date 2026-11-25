School Assembly News Headlines (November 26, 2026): Top National, World, Education, Business News
Get the latest school assembly news headlines for November 26, 2026. Read the top national, international, education and business news, along with the thought of the day and important questions and answers for students.
Here are the top news headlines for the school assembly on November 26, 2026. Today’s updates cover important developments from India and around the world, along with the latest news from the education and business sectors. Let’s take a look at the major events making headlines.
Top National News
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches fifth edition of Nayi Chetna campaign
Union Minister Virendra Kumar launches SAMAVESH and e-Anudan portals to streamline welfare schemes
Supreme Court seeks detailed response on detentions of political leaders during protests
CJI Justice Surya Kant stresses gender representation at the Bar
Unsung workers keep 57th IFFI running smoothly behind the scenes
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy calls for united efforts to build drug-free India
Cabinet approves ₹11,000 crore scheme to boost domestic construction equipment manufacturing
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urges shift from charity-based support to self-reliance for PwDs
President says healthcare & education must remain two important pillars of India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047
NSA Ajit Doval reaffirms commitment to safety & security of Indian Ocean Region at NSA level meeting in Maldives
Top World News
Xi's graft probe of Shanghai rising star upends traditional path to power in China
Russia's own figures show it has lost nearly 500,000 people in Ukraine war
My family was killed in Ukraine. My mum blamed Zelensky's troops - the truth is complicated
Close-up images to be revealed of asteroid deliberately hit to test ability to protect Earth
US attorney general dodges questions about Nvidia investigation
Close-up images to be revealed of asteroid deliberately hit to test ability to protect Earth
Colombian police storm supermarket to free 20 held hostage for 17 hours
US preparing to unveil plan for new tariffs on global trading partners
Top Education News
IIT Admission 2027: 6,000 New Seats Planned in Robotics, Physical AI and Space Technology
West Bengal School Admissions 2027: No Screening Tests, Lottery System to Continue From Pre-Primary Level To Class 8
Who Is Harjot Kaur Bamhrah? New BPSC Chairperson’s Education and IAS Career Explained
DDA Opens 17 Delhi Parks for Events, Schools Can Book Spaces for Just Rs 1; Check Details
Telangana Inter Practical Exams 2027: Board Changes Exam Centre Rules, Students Can Appear at Their Own Colleges
Top Business News
PNB partners with Deutsche Bank to explore acquisition financing in India
Air India plans closer ties with Air India Express to tackle cost pressures
PhonePe prepares to restart IPO process amid improving market conditions
Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy to step down, successor to be named soon
Cabinet approves ₹11,000 cr scheme for construction equipment manufacturing
Thought of the Day
“Success comes to those who work hard, stay focused and never stop learning.”
Meaning: Hard work, dedication and a willingness to learn help us overcome challenges and achieve our goals.
Questions and Answers for School Assembly
Q1. Who launched the fifth edition of the Nayi Chetna campaign?
Answer: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Q2. Which two new portals were launched by Union Minister Virendra Kumar?
Answer: SAMAVESH and e-Anudan portals.
Q3. How many new seats are planned in emerging technology fields at IITs by 2027?
Answer: Around 6,000 seats in robotics, Physical AI and space technology.
Q4. Which state will continue the lottery-based admission system for schools from pre-primary to Class 8?
Answer: West Bengal.
Q5. Which bank has partnered with Deutsche Bank to explore acquisition financing in India?
Answer: Punjab National Bank (PNB).
Q6. Who is the newly appointed BPSC Chairperson?
Answer: Harjot Kaur Bamhrah.
ALSO READ| West Bengal School Admissions 2027: No Screening Tests, Lottery System to Continue From Pre-Primary Level To Class 8
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.