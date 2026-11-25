Union Minister G Kishan Reddy calls for united efforts to build drug-free India

Unsung workers keep 57th IFFI running smoothly behind the scenes

CJI Justice Surya Kant stresses gender representation at the Bar

Supreme Court seeks detailed response on detentions of political leaders during protests

Union Minister Virendra Kumar launches SAMAVESH and e-Anudan portals to streamline welfare schemes

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches fifth edition of Nayi Chetna campaign

Here are the top news headlines for the school assembly on November 26, 2026. Today’s updates cover important developments from India and around the world, along with the latest news from the education and business sectors. Let’s take a look at the major events making headlines.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urges shift from charity-based support to self-reliance for PwDs

President says healthcare & education must remain two important pillars of India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047

NSA Ajit Doval reaffirms commitment to safety & security of Indian Ocean Region at NSA level meeting in Maldives

Top World News

Xi's graft probe of Shanghai rising star upends traditional path to power in China

Russia's own figures show it has lost nearly 500,000 people in Ukraine war

My family was killed in Ukraine. My mum blamed Zelensky's troops - the truth is complicated

Close-up images to be revealed of asteroid deliberately hit to test ability to protect Earth

US attorney general dodges questions about Nvidia investigation

Close-up images to be revealed of asteroid deliberately hit to test ability to protect Earth