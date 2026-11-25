Bengaluru woke up to an unexpected shake up in Indian e-commerce on Wednesday morning of 25th November 2026. Kalyan Krishnamurthy who was the long serving CEO of Flipkart is stepping down after more than 11 years across two stints with the Walmart-owned company.

His last working day will be 4th of December 2026.

For millions of shoppers, sellers, and startup watchers across India Krishnamurthy was the steady hand who steered Flipkart through the $16 billion Walmart acquisition.

Now Chief Product and Technology Officer Balaji Thiagarajan steps in to lead operations.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy Stepped Down as Flipkart CEO

Flipkart's modern scale is leaving right after the company shifted its domicile back to India in March 2026. Neither Flipkart nor parent company Walmart gave an official reason for the exit of Kalyan Krshnamurthy.