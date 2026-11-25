Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy Steps Down After 11 Years at Walmart-Owned Giant; Balaji Thiagarajan Named Interim Leader
After more than 11 years at Walmart-owned Flipkart, CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy is stepping down on December 4, 2026. Chief Product and Technology Officer Balaji Thiagarajan will lead the e-commerce giant in the interim while Walmart finalizes a permanent successor.
Bengaluru woke up to an unexpected shake up in Indian e-commerce on Wednesday morning of 25th November 2026. Kalyan Krishnamurthy who was the long serving CEO of Flipkart is stepping down after more than 11 years across two stints with the Walmart-owned company.
His last working day will be 4th of December 2026.
For millions of shoppers, sellers, and startup watchers across India Krishnamurthy was the steady hand who steered Flipkart through the $16 billion Walmart acquisition.
Now Chief Product and Technology Officer Balaji Thiagarajan steps in to lead operations.
Kalyan Krishnamurthy Stepped Down as Flipkart CEO
Flipkart's modern scale is leaving right after the company shifted its domicile back to India in March 2026. Neither Flipkart nor parent company Walmart gave an official reason for the exit of Kalyan Krshnamurthy.
Krishnamurthy in an official statement reflected on his departure, "Flipkart has a strong foundation and an exciting future, and I wish the team every success". He added that he was proud of the company's scale but he was "equally proud of how we have built it," pointing to governance and ethics.
Chris Nicholas, President and CEO of Walmart International, praised his tenure, saying, "Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan".
Balaji Thiagarajan Becomes Flipkart’s New Interim CEO
First, let's clear up a common headline confusion. Balaji Thiagarajan has not been named the permanent CEO of Flipkart. Thiagarajan and the Flipkart board will co-lead the organisation on an interim basis.
Thiagarajan is an experienced technology executive who joined Flipkart on 2nd September 2025 as its Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) to head its OneTech engineering division.
Before moving to Bengaluru's e-commerce powerhouse, he held senior engineering and leadership roles at global tech giants including Google, Microsoft, Uber, and Yahoo. Putting a product and engineering veteran in the interim chair signals that Walmart wants zero disruption to Flipkart's core tech infrastructure during this transition.
Why Kalyan Krishnamurthy Stepped Down After 11 Years at Flipkart
Krishnamurthy's association with Flipkart stretches back over a decade. He first joined in May 2013 as interim head of sales and finance.
He left the company in late 2014 for early investor Tiger Global Management and returned in June 2016 before becoming CEO in January 2017.
When Walmart bought a 77% stake in 2018 he stayed on as Group CEO.
As for why he is leaving now? Official statements stay silent. Multiple financial outlets, citing people familiar with the matter, point to growing friction between Krishnamurthy and Walmart leadership.
Those reports suggest disagreements over Flipkart's delayed Initial Public Offering (IPO) timeline and Walmart's push for stricter profitability over rapid listing, and employee stock option (ESOP) cash-outs.
What are Major Achievements of Krishnamurthy as Flipkart CEO
When Krishnamurthy took the wheel in 2017 Amazon India was aggressively challenging Flipkart's market dominance. But under his leadership Flipkart expanded its business more than five-fold.
Here is what changed on his watch:
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Flipkart grew to over 500 million registered users and 1.4 million sellers, offering 150 million products across 80+ categories.
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He turned The Big Billion Days into a household event across Tier-2 and Tier-3 Indian cities.
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In FY26, Flipkart Group's consolidated revenue rose 18% to ₹1,45,880 crore while trimming net losses to ₹8,468 crore.
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He also oversaw the launch of Flipkart Minutes in August 2024 and scaled it to nearly 1,200 micro-fulfilment centres across 150+ cities to take on Blinkit and Zepto.
When Will Flipkart Appoint a New CEO?
Both Flipkart and Walmart have confirmed that a permanent successor will be announced in the coming weeks of Kalyan Krishnamurthy exit as current CEO of Flipkart.
Until that announcement drops, and following Krishnamurthy's official exit on December 4, Thiagarajan and the board will run day-to-day operations. Walmart also reiterated that it "remains committed" to its long-term opportunity in India.
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