CBSE Class 12 Accounts MCQs 2027: As CBSE Class 12 Board Exam is approaching, students are preparing rigorously through NCERT books, sample papers, and CBSE study material. By practicing important questions in this last phase of preparation, students will be able to recollect important accounting principles, practice journal entries, and enter the examination hall with complete confidence. Practicing practice papers for boards will provide you with a crystal-clear understanding of the latest pattern and marking scheme, which will help you test your preparation level way before appearing for the final examination. Below, you will be able to practice the Top 100 CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Multiple Choice Questions with Answers, including the entire units of Part A: Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies (60 Marks) and Part B: Analysis of Financial Statements (20 Marks), as per the CBSE Class 12 Accountancy (Code 055) 2026–27 Syllabus. As there are 20 objective questions for one mark each (numerical MCQs, assertion/reason type, and case-based) in the 80-mark theoretical exam, it is very important to practice MCQs regularly.

Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Accounts Board Exam 2027 Below are the Top 100 MCQs for the CBSE Class 12 Accounts Board Exam 2027 that students can practice to prepare for the upcoming exams: Part A: Accounting for Partnership Firms and Companies (Q1–Q75) Unit 1: Accounting for Partnership Firms (Q1–Q45) Fundamentals of Partnership & Goodwill (Q1–Q15) In the absence of a Partnership Deed, what rate of interest is allowed on a partner's loan to the firm under the Indian Partnership Act, 1932? (a) 6% per month (b) 6% per annum (c) 12% per annum (d) No interest is allowed Which of the following items is debited to the Profit and Loss Account rather than the Profit and Loss Appropriation Account? (a) Interest on Partner's Capital (b) Salary to an active partner (c) Rent paid to a partner for using his personal premises

(d) Commission payable to a partner When fixed amounts are withdrawn by a partner at the end of every month throughout the year, interest on total drawings is calculated for an average period of: (a) 6.5 months (b) 6 months (c) 5.5 months (d) 4.5 months A and B are partners sharing profits equally. A drew ₹4,000 at the beginning of every quarter during the year ended 31st March 2026. If interest on drawings is charged @ 10% p.a., the interest on A's drawings will be: (a) ₹1,000 (b) ₹800 (c) ₹600 (d) ₹1,200 Under the Fixed Capital Account method, where is "Interest on Drawings" recorded? (a) Debit side of Partner's Capital Account (b) Credit side of Partner's Capital Account (c) Debit side of Partner's Current Account (d) Credit side of Partner's Current Account X, Y, and Z are partners sharing profits in the ratio of 5:3:2. Z is guaranteed a minimum profit of ₹30,000 per year, and any deficiency is borne by X and Y equally. If the firm's net profit for the year is ₹1,20,000, what is X's final share of profit?

(a) ₹60,000 (b) ₹57,000 (c) ₹54,000 (d) ₹33,000 Which of the following is NOT true about Self-Generated Goodwill under Accounting Standard 26 (AS-26)? (a) It is internally generated over years of good reputation. (b) It is recorded as an intangible asset in the Balance Sheet. (c) It is valued only at the time of reconstitution or dissolution of a partnership firm. (d) No monetary consideration is paid for it. A firm earns an average profit of ₹90,000. The normal rate of return in a similar business is 10%, and the total capital employed in the firm is ₹7,00,000. What is the value of Goodwill at 3 years' purchase of Super Profit? (a) ₹2,00,000 (b) ₹60,000 (c) ₹20,000 (d) ₹2,70,000 Under the Capitalisation of Average Profit Method, Goodwill is equal to: (a)Average Profit×Number of Years’ Purchase (b)Capitalised Value of Business−Actual Capital Employed

(c)Super Profit÷Normal Rate of Return (d)Actual Capital Employed−Normal Profit Assertion (A): Interest on Partner's Loan is a charge against profits and must be paid even if the firm incurs a loss.Reason (R): A partner advancing a loan to the firm acts in the capacity of an external lender rather than an owner for that loan transaction. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. What is the maximum number of partners allowed in a partnership firm as prescribed by Rule 10 of the Companies (Miscellaneous) Rules, 2014 under Section 464 of the Companies Act, 2013? (a) 20 (b) 50 (c) 100 (d) 200 When dates of drawings are not given in the question, interest on total drawings is calculated for an average period of:

(a) 12 months (b) 6 months (c) 5.5 months (d) 6.5 months If a partner withdraws a fixed amount at the beginning of each half-year for 12 months, interest on drawings is calculated for: (a) 9 months (b) 6 months (c) 3 months (d) 7.5 months In the case of Past Adjustments, when a single adjustment entry is passed to rectify an omission of interest on capital, the partner whose account shows excess credit is: (a) Credited (b) Debited (c) Ignored (d) Transferred to Profit & Loss Account Statement 1: Purchased goodwill is recorded in the books of accounts because consideration in money or money's worth has been paid for it.Statement 2: Under AS-26, purchased goodwill should be amortized over its useful economic life. (a) Both statements are true. (b) Both statements are false. (c) Statement 1 is true, and Statement 2 is false.

(d) Statement 1 is false, and Statement 2 is true. Change in PSR, Admission, Retirement & Death of a Partner (Q16–Q35) A and B share profits in the ratio of 3:2. They admit C for15th51th share in profits, which C acquires equally from A and B. What is the new profit-sharing ratio of A, B, and C? (a)5:3:2 (b)3:2:1 (c)2:2:1 (d)4:3:3 At the time of admission of a new partner, Workmen Compensation Reserve appears in the Balance Sheet at ₹50,000, and the actual liability/claim against it is estimated at ₹35,000. How will the remaining ₹15,000 be treated? (a) Credited to Revaluation Account (b) Distributed among Old Partners in their Old Profit-Sharing Ratio (c) Distributed among All Partners in their New Profit-Sharing Ratio (d) Shown on the Liabilities side of the new Balance Sheet When a new partner brings his share of goodwill in cash, which account is credited to compensate the sacrificing partners?

(a) Goodwill Account (b) Revaluation Account (c) Premium for Goodwill Account (subsequently transferred to Sacrificing Partners' Capital Accounts) (d) New Partner's Capital Account At the time of reconstitution of a partnership firm, an unrecorded asset brought into the books is: (a) Debited to Revaluation Account (b) Credited to Revaluation Account (c) Credited to Cash Account (d) Debited to Old Partners' Capital Accounts X and Y are partners with capitals of ₹2,00,000 and ₹1,50,000 respectively. They admit Z for14th41th share in profits, and Z brings ₹1,50,000 as his capital. What is the value of Hidden Goodwill of the firm? (a) ₹5,00,000 (b) ₹1,00,000 (c) ₹50,000 (d) ₹1,50,000 P, Q, and R are partners sharing profits in the ratio of4:3:2. Q retires, and P and R decide to share future profits equally. What is the Gaining Ratio of P and R?

(a)4:2 (b)1:5 (c)5:1 (d)1:1 Under Section 37 of the Indian Partnership Act, 1932, if the amount due to a retiring or deceased partner is not paid immediately and there is no agreement to the contrary, the outgoing partner (or legal representative) is entitled to claim: (a) Interest @ 6% p.a. OR share of profit earned using his unpaid amount, whichever is higher (b) Interest @ 10% p.a. only (c) Only his original capital without any interest (d) Salary for the remaining period Which account is debited to record the deceased partner's share of profit from the date of the last Balance Sheet up to the date of death when the remaining partners do NOT change their profit-sharing ratio? (a) Profit and Loss Appropriation Account (b) Profit and Loss Suspense Account (c) Revaluation Account (d) Deceased Partner's Executor's Account

If Investment Fluctuation Reserve (IFR) is ₹30,000, Book Value of Investments is ₹2,00,000, and Market Value of Investments is ₹1,80,000 at the time of admission of a partner, how much IFR is distributed among old partners? (a) ₹30,000 (b) ₹20,000 (c) ₹10,000 (d) Nil Assertion (A): Revaluation Account is a Nominal Account prepared at the time of admission, retirement, or death of a partner.Reason (R): Any profit or loss arising from revaluation of assets and reassessment of liabilities belongs exclusively to the old partners in their old profit-sharing ratio. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. Sacrificing Ratio is calculated as: (a)New Share−Old Share

(b)Old Share−New Share (c)Old Share+Gaining Share (d)New Share÷Old Share Accumulated losses (such as Debit balance of Profit & Loss Account or Advertisement Suspense Account) appearing in the Balance Sheet on the date of retirement are: (a) Credited to All Partners' Capital Accounts in Old Ratio (b) Debited to All Partners' Capital Accounts in Old Ratio (c) Transferred to Revaluation Account (d) Carried forward to the new Balance Sheet automatically A, B, and C share profits in 3:2:1. C dies on 30th June 2026 (books close on 31st March). Sales for the previous year were ₹6,00,000 with a profit of ₹60,000. Sales from 1st April to 30th June 2026 were ₹1,50,000. What is C's share of profit till death? (a) ₹15,000 (b) ₹2,500 (c) ₹5,000 (d) ₹10,000 When a new partner is unable to bring his share of goodwill in cash, which account is debited for his share of goodwill?

(a) Cash Account (b) New Partner's Current Account (c) Goodwill Account (d) Revaluation Account In the absence of any specific agreement, how is a change in the profit-sharing ratio among existing partners treated regarding existing Goodwill appearing in the Balance Sheet? (a) Written off among all partners in their Old Profit-Sharing Ratio (b) Written off among all partners in their New Profit-Sharing Ratio (c) Credited to Sacrificing Partners only (d) Left untouched in the Balance Sheet If a partner takes over an asset at the time of retirement, which account is debited? (a) Revaluation Account (b) Retiring Partner's Capital Account (c) Asset Account (d) Cash Account At the time of admission, if Bad Debts are ₹2,000 and Provision for Doubtful Debts already exists in the Balance Sheet at ₹5,000 (with no further provision required), what is the net effect on Revaluation Account?

(a) Debited by ₹2,000 (b) Credited by ₹3,000 (c) Debited by ₹5,000 (d) No effect on Revaluation Account When a retiring partner is paid off partly in cash and the balance is left in the business, the unpaid balance is transferred to: (a) Retiring Partner's Current Account (b) Retiring Partner's Loan Account (c) Profit & Loss Suspense Account (d) General Reserve Account Which of the following causes reconstitution of a partnership firm without dissolving the business? (a) Change in profit-sharing ratio among existing partners (b) Admission of a new partner (c) Retirement or death of a partner (d) All of the above Statement 1: Gaining ratio is used to distribute the retiring partner's share of goodwill among the continuing partners.Statement 2: If a continuing partner also sacrifices a part of his share upon another partner's retirement, he must also be compensated for his sacrifice.

(a) Both statements are true. (b) Both statements are false. (c) Statement 1 is true, and Statement 2 is false. (d) Statement 1 is false, and Statement 2 is true. Dissolution of Partnership Firm (Q36–Q45) Which of the following is NOT transferred to the Realisation Account at the time of dissolution of a partnership firm? (a) Sundry Debtors (at gross value) (b) Provision for Doubtful Debts (c) Cash and Bank Balances (d) Plant and Machinery At the time of dissolution of a firm, Partner's Loan Account (loan given by a partner to the firm) is settled: (a) By transferring it to the credit of Realisation Account (b) Directly through Cash/Bank Account after paying external third-party liabilities, before repaying partners' capitals (c) By transferring it to Partner's Capital Account (d) Along with General Reserve

If a creditor of ₹40,000 takes over unrecorded furniture valued at ₹32,000 in full settlement of his claim on dissolution, what journal entry is passed? (a) Debit Realisation A/c ₹8,000; Credit Bank A/c ₹8,000 (b) Debit Creditor A/c ₹40,000; Credit Realisation A/c ₹40,000 (c) No entry is required (d) Debit Realisation A/c ₹32,000; Credit Creditor A/c ₹32,000 Realisation expenses amounted to ₹5,000. These expenses were to be borne by Partner X, for which he was allowed a remuneration of ₹7,000, and the firm actually paid ₹5,000 out of firm's cash. By what amount will Realisation Account be debited? (a) ₹5,000 (b) ₹7,000 (c) ₹12,000 (d) ₹2,000 Under Section 48 of the Indian Partnership Act, 1932, losses (including deficiencies of capital) on dissolution are paid first out of: (a) Capitals of partners (b) Profits of the firm

(c) Private estates of partners (d) External loans If an asset is completely omitted from the books (unrecorded asset) and is realized for ₹12,000 cash during dissolution, which account is credited? (a) Asset Account (b) Realisation Account (c) Partners' Capital Accounts directly (d) Profit & Loss Account In the Balance Sheet on the date of dissolution, Debtors are shown at ₹80,000 less Provision for Doubtful Debts ₹5,000 (Net ₹75,000). When transferring to Realisation Account: (a) Only ₹75,000 is debited to Realisation A/c. (b) ₹80,000 is debited to Realisation A/c and ₹5,000 is credited to Realisation A/c. (c) ₹80,000 is credited to Realisation A/c. (d) Provision of ₹5,000 is transferred to Partners' Capital Accounts. When all assets are realized and liabilities are paid off, a credit balance in the Realisation Account represents:

(a) Loss on Realisation (b) Profit on Realisation (c) Closing Bank Balance (d) Unpaid Creditors Compulsory dissolution of a partnership firm takes place when: (a) A partner becomes insane (b) All partners (or all except one) are adjudicated insolvent, or the business becomes unlawful (c) A partner retires with mutual consent (d) The partnership tenure expires Assertion (A): Realisation Account is prepared only once during the lifetime of a partnership firm.Reason (R): Realisation Account records the sale of assets and settlement of liabilities when the business is permanently closed down. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. Unit 2: Accounting for Companies (Q46–Q75)

Accounting for Share Capital (Q46–Q62) The maximum amount of share capital that a company is authorized to issue during its lifetime, as stated in the Memorandum of Association, is called: (a) Issued Capital (b) Subscribed Capital (c) Authorised (Nominal/Registered) Capital (d) Reserve Capital Which of the following is a part of Unsubscribed Capital that a company resolves by special resolution NOT to call up except in the event of winding up? (a) Capital Reserve (b) Reserve Capital (c) Securities Premium (d) Calls-in-Advance Under Section 52(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, Securities Premium CANNOT be utilized for: (a) Issuing fully paid bonus shares to members (b) Writing off preliminary expenses of the company (c) Paying cash dividends to equity shareholders (d) Buy-back of its own shares under Section 68

As per Table F of the Companies Act, 2013, what is the maximum rate of interest that a company can charge on Calls-in-Arrears and pay on Calls-in-Advance respectively? (a) 10% p.a. and 12% p.a. (b) 12% p.a. and 10% p.a. (c) 6% p.a. and 10% p.a. (d) 10% p.a. and 6% p.a. A company forfeited 500 equity shares of ₹10 each (₹8 called up) held by Ramesh for non-payment of first call of ₹2 per share. What amount will be credited to Share Forfeiture Account? (a) ₹5,000 (b) ₹4,000 (c) ₹3,000 (d) ₹1,000 If 300 of the above forfeited shares (on which ₹6 per share was received) are reissued at ₹8 per share as fully paid up, what amount is transferred to Capital Reserve? (a) ₹1,800 (b) ₹1,200 (c) ₹600 (d) ₹2,400 The maximum permissible discount allowed on the reissue of forfeited shares is: (a) 10% of the face value (b) The amount already received (forfeited) on those shares

(c) Equal to the unpaid call amount (d) 50% of the called-up value When shares originally issued at a premium are forfeited for non-payment of allotment money (which included premium), Securities Premium Account is: (a) Credited with the unpaid premium amount (b) Debited with the unpaid premium amount (c) Debited with the full premium even if already received (d) Not affected at all X Ltd. purchased machinery worth ₹9,90,000 from Y Ltd. and issued equity shares of ₹100 each at a premium of 10% in full satisfaction of purchase consideration. How many shares were issued to Y Ltd.? (a) 9,900 shares (b) 9,000 shares (c) 10,000 shares (d) 11,000 shares Under Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013, Share Forfeiture Account balance (of shares not yet reissued) is shown in the Balance Sheet under: (a) Reserves and Surplus

(b) Added to Subscribed Capital under Share Capital (c) Other Current Liabilities (d) Long-Term Provisions According to SEBI guidelines, the minimum subscription for a public issue of shares must be at least: (a) 50% of the issued amount (b) 75% of the issued amount (c) 90% of the issued amount (d) 100% of the issued amount What is Pro-Rata Allotment of shares? (a) Rejecting all excess applications (b) Allotting shares to applicants in a fixed proportion when the public issue is oversubscribed (c) Issuing shares exclusively to promoters (d) Forfeiting shares for non-payment At the time of forfeiture of shares, Share Capital Account is debited with: (a) Nominal (Face) value of shares forfeited (b) Paid-up amount on shares forfeited (c) Called-up amount on shares forfeited (excluding securities premium) (d) Market value of shares

Assertion (A): A company cannot issue equity shares at a discount to the general public under Section 53 of the Companies Act, 2013.Reason (R): Section 53 prohibits issue of shares at a discount, except in the case of Sweat Equity Shares issued to employees/directors under Section 54 (or to creditors under a statutory debt restructuring scheme). (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. Calls-in-Advance appears in the company's Balance Sheet under the main head: (a) Shareholders' Funds (b) Non-Current Liabilities (c) Current Liabilities (Other Current Liabilities) (d) Contingent Liabilities If a company receives ₹12 per share on application (including ₹2 premium) for 15,000 shares against an issue of 10,000 shares and makes pro-rata allotment, how much excess application money is adjusted towards allotment?

(a) ₹50,000 (b) ₹60,000 (c) ₹1,20,000 (d) ₹1,80,000 Statement 1: Sweat Equity Shares can be issued by a company at a discount or for consideration other than cash to its directors or employees for providing know-how or intellectual property rights.Statement 2: Capital Reserve is created out of capital profits and cannot be used to distribute normal cash dividends. (a) Both statements are true. (b) Both statements are false. (c) Statement 1 is true, and Statement 2 is false. (d) Statement 1 is false, and Statement 2 is true. Accounting for Debentures (Q63–Q75) Debentureholders of a company are: (a) Owners of the company (b) Creditors of the company (c) Managing directors (d) External auditors Zero Coupon Bonds are debentures that are issued: (a) At a high fixed rate of interest payable monthly (b) Without any specified rate of interest, generally issued at a substantial discount and redeemed at par

(c) Only to government banks (d) With voting rights When debentures are issued at a discount and are redeemable at a premium, which account is debited at the time of issue to record both the discount on issue and the premium payable on redemption? (a) Securities Premium Account (b) Loss on Issue of Debentures Account (c) General Reserve Account (d) Capital Reserve Account A Ltd. issued 5,000, 9% Debentures of ₹100 each at a discount of 6%, redeemable at a premium of 4% after 5 years. What is the total amount debited to Loss on Issue of Debentures Account? (a) ₹30,000 (b) ₹20,000 (c) ₹50,000 (d) ₹10,000 Under Section 52 of the Companies Act, 2013, Discount or Loss on Issue of Debentures is written off in the very year the debentures are allotted, first from: (a) General Reserve (b) Securities Premium Account (and if insufficient, from Statement of Profit & Loss)

(c) Capital Reserve (d) Share Forfeiture Account When debentures are issued as Collateral Security for a bank loan and the company chooses to pass a journal entry in its books, which account is debited? (a) Bank Account (b) Debenture Suspense Account (c) Loss on Issue of Debentures Account (d) Goodwill Account In the Balance Sheet of a company, Debenture Suspense Account (when shown in notes) is deducted from: (a) Cash and Cash Equivalents (b) Long-Term Borrowings (Debentures) (c) Other Current Assets (d) Reserves and Surplus Interest on Debentures is calculated on: (a) Issue price of debentures (b) Nominal (Face) value of debentures (c) Market price of debentures (d) Redemption value including premium Which of the following statements regarding Interest on Debentures is true? (a) It is an appropriation of profit payable only when the company earns profits.

(b) It is a charge against profits and must be paid even if the company suffers a loss. (c) It is credited to Securities Premium Account. (d) It is exempt from Tax Deducted at Source (TDS). X Ltd. took over assets of ₹6,50,000 and liabilities of ₹1,10,000 of Y Ltd. for an agreed purchase consideration of ₹5,00,000, payable by issuing 10% Debentures of ₹100 each at par. What will be the balancing figure in the business purchase entry? (a) Goodwill ₹40,000 (b) Capital Reserve ₹40,000 (c) Goodwill ₹1,50,000 (d) Capital Reserve ₹1,50,000 In the Balance Sheet of a company prepared as per Schedule III, Premium on Redemption of Debentures is shown under: (a) Reserves and Surplus (b) Other Non-Current Liabilities (if redeemable after 12 months) (c) Non-Current Assets (d) Short-Term Provisions Debentures that are transferable merely by delivery without any registration with the company are known as:

(a) Registered Debentures (b) Bearer Debentures (c) Convertible Debentures (d) Irredeemable Debentures Assertion (A): Debentureholders do not carry any voting rights at general meetings of the company.Reason (R): Debentureholders provide debt capital as lenders and receive a fixed rate of interest rather than participating in ownership and management. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. Part B: Analysis of Financial Statements (Q76–Q100) Unit 3: Financial Statement Analysis & Accounting Ratios (Q76–Q90) Under Schedule III, Part I of the Companies Act, 2013, Loose Tools and Stores and Spares are classified under Current Assets as: (a) Cash and Cash Equivalents

(b) Inventories (but excluded while computing Liquid/Quick Assets) (c) Short-Term Loans and Advances (d) Tangible Fixed Assets Under which main head and sub-head is Proposed Dividend for the current year shown in the financial statements as per AS-4 (Revised)? (a) Short-Term Provisions under Current Liabilities (b) Shown as a Contingent Liability in the Notes to Accounts (not on the face of the Balance Sheet until declared in AGM) (c) Reserves and Surplus (d) Other Long-Term Liabilities Which tool of financial statement analysis expresses each item of a Balance Sheet as a percentage of Total Assets/Total Equity & Liabilities, and each item of Statement of Profit & Loss as a percentage of Revenue from Operations? (a) Comparative Statement (Horizontal Analysis) (b) Common-Size Statement (Vertical Analysis)

(c) Cash Flow Statement (d) Ratio Analysis The ideal benchmark for Current Ratio and Quick (Acid-Test) Ratio respectively is generally accepted as: (a)1:1 and2:1 (b)2:1 and1:1 (c)3:1 and2:1 (d)1:2 and1:1 If a company's Current Ratio is 2.5:1 and Current Liabilities are ₹2,00,000, what is the amount of Working Capital? (a) ₹5,00,000 (b) ₹3,00,000 (c) ₹2,50,000 (d) ₹7,00,000 A company's Current Ratio is 2:1. What will be the effect on the Current Ratio if the company purchases goods on credit for ₹50,000? (a) Increase (b) Decrease (c) No change (d) Cannot be determined Which ratio measures the long-term solvency of a business by comparing external long-term borrowings to internal shareholders' funds? (a) Current Ratio (b) Debt-to-Equity Ratio (c) Inventory Turnover Ratio (d) Operating Profit Ratio If Total Debt is ₹6,00,000, Current Liabilities are ₹2,00,000, and Shareholders' Funds are ₹8,00,000, what is the Debt-to-Equity Ratio?

(a)0.75:1 (b)0.50:1 (c)2:1 (d)1:2 Cost of Revenue from Operations (COGS) is ₹4,00,000, Opening Inventory is ₹60,000, and Closing Inventory is ₹1,00,000. What is the Inventory Turnover Ratio? (a) 4 times (b) 5 times (c) 6.67 times (d) 8 times If Operating Ratio of a company is 78%, what will be its Operating Profit Ratio? (a) 178% (b) 22% (c) 78% (d) 32% Which of the following is NOT included in Quick (Liquid) Assets? (a) Trade Receivables (b) Cash and Bank Balances (c) Inventories and Prepaid Expenses (d) Marketable Securities Interest Coverage Ratio is calculated as: (a)Net Profit after Tax÷Interest on Long-Term Debt (b)Net Profit before Interest and Tax (PBIT)÷Interest on Long-Term Debt (c)Revenue from Operations÷Total Debt (d)Gross Profit÷Interest Expense Under Schedule III of the Companies Act, 2013, Calls-in-Arrears is presented in the Balance Sheet by:

(a) Adding it to Reserves and Surplus (b) Deducting it from Subscribed but not fully paid-up Capital under Share Capital (c) Showing it under Other Current Assets (d) Showing it under Short-Term Loans and Advances Assertion (A): High Inventory Turnover Ratio generally indicates efficient inventory management and faster conversion of stock into sales.Reason (R): It shows that working capital is not unnecessarily blocked in slow-moving or obsolete stock. (a) Both A and R are true, and R is the correct explanation of A. (b) Both A and R are true, but R is not the correct explanation of A. (c) A is true, but R is false. (d) A is false, but R is true. If Credit Revenue from Operations is ₹6,00,000 and Average Trade Receivables are ₹1,50,000, what is the Average Collection Period (assuming 365 days in a year)?

(a) 4 days (b) 91.25 days (approx. 91 days) (c) 60 days (d) 120 days Unit 4: Cash Flow Statement – AS-3 Revised (Q91–Q100) Cash Flow Statement is prepared in accordance with which Accounting Standard issued by ICAI? (a) AS-2 (Revised) (b) AS-3 (Revised) (c) AS-10 (Revised) (d) AS-26 For a non-financial manufacturing company, Dividend Received and Interest Received on Investments are classified under: (a) Operating Activities (b) Investing Activities (c) Financing Activities (d) Cash and Cash Equivalents For a non-financial company, Dividend Paid and Interest Paid on Debentures/Loans are always classified under: (a) Operating Activities (b) Investing Activities (c) Financing Activitie (d) Extraordinary Items Which of the following transactions results in No Flow of Cash? (a) Sale of machinery for cash (b) Issue of bonus shares or conversion of debentures into equity shares

(c) Payment of income tax (d) Buy-back of equity shares in cash While calculating Cash Flow from Operating Activities under the Indirect Method, which of the following is ADDED back to Net Profit before Tax and Extraordinary Items? (a) Profit on sale of fixed assets (b) Depreciation and Amortisation of Goodwill/Patents (c) Dividend received (d) Increase in Trade Receivables Under the Indirect Method of Operating Activities, an Increase in Current Assets (other than cash & cash equivalents) is: (a) Added to Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes (b) Deducted from Operating Profit before Working Capital Changes (c) Shown under Investing Activities (d) Shown under Financing Activities Bank Overdraft and Cash Credit are treated in a Cash Flow Statement under AS-3 (Revised) as: (a) Cash and Cash Equivalents

(b) Short-Term Borrowings under Financing Activities (c) Operating Activities (d) Investing Activities Machinery costing ₹2,00,000 (Accumulated Depreciation ₹80,000) was sold at a loss of ₹20,000 during the year. What is the Cash Inflow from Investing Activities from this sale? (a) ₹1,20,000 (b) ₹1,00,000 (c) ₹1,40,000 (d) ₹80,000 Current Investments (Marketable Securities) maturing within 3 months from the date of acquisition are treated as: (a) Investing Activities (b) Financing Activities (c) Cash and Cash Equivalents (d) Operating Activities Statement 1: For a financial enterprise (such as a bank or mutual fund), interest paid, interest received, and dividend received are classified as Operating Activities.Statement 2: Income Tax Paid is generally shown as a cash outflow under Operating Activities unless specifically identified with Investing or Financing Activities.

(a) Both statements are true. (b) Both statements are false. (c) Statement 1 is true, and Statement 2 is false. (d) Statement 1 is false, and Statement 2 is true. Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Accounts Board Exam 2027: Answer Key Below is the answer key for the Top 100 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Accounts Board Exam 2027 Q Ans Q Ans Q Ans Q Ans Q Ans 1 (b) 21 (b) 41 (b) 61 (b) 81 (b) 2 (c) 22 (a) 42 (b) 62 (a) 82 (b) 3 (c) 23 (b) 43 (b) 63 (b) 83 (b) 4 (a) 24 (c) 44 (b) 64 (b) 84 (b) 5 (c) 25 (a) 45 (a) 65 (b) 85 (b) 6 (b) 26 (b) 46 (c) 66 (c) 86 (c) 7 (b) 27 (b) 47 (b) 67 (b) 87 (b) 8 (b) 28 (b) 48 (c) 68 (b) 88 (b) 9 (b) 29 (b) 49 (a) 69 (b) 89 (a) 10 (a) 30 (a) 50 (c) 70 (b) 90 (b) 11 (b) 31 (b) 51 (b) 71 (b) 91 (b) 12 (b) 32 (b) 52 (b) 72 (b) 92 (b) 13 (a) 33 (b) 53 (b) 73 (b) 93 (c) 14 (b) 34 (d) 54 (b) 74 (b) 94 (b) 15 (a) 35 (a) 55 (b) 75 (a) 95 (b) 16 (a) 36 (c) 56 (c) 76 (b) 96 (b) 17 (b) 37 (b) 57 (b) 77 (b) 97 (b) 18 (c) 38 (c) 58 (c) 78 (b) 98 (b) 19 (b) 39 (b) 59 (a) 79 (b) 99 (c) 20 (b) 40 (b) 60 (c) 80 (b) 100 (a)