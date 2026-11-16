UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026: Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Active Here Shortly

Key Points UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 expected soon on upsssc.gov.in.

Cane Supervisor Mains Exam 2026 will be held on November 29, 2026.

A total of 1182 Cane Supervisor vacancies will be filled in this drive.

UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 soon on the official website. Candidates who have successfully and applied for the recruitment examination under Advertisement No 13-Exam/2026 can then check and download their hall tickets online. The commission will conduct the Cane Supervisor Mains Examination on November 29, 2026. Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre. The exam will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1182 vacancies of Ganna Paryavekshak would be filled in the Department of Sugarcane and Sugar Establishment, Uttar Pradesh. UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card Release Date 2026

The UPSSSC will issue the Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 shortly before the exam date. The commission has not announced the confirmed release date candidates can expect the hall ticket to be released 1 week before the start of the exam. Once released, candidates can access their admit cards through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. They will need their login credentials to download the hall ticket. UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026: Overview Candidates can check the important details related to the cane supervisor exam in the table below. Particulars Details Admit Card UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Advertisement Number 13-Exam/2026 Examination Name Cane Supervisor Mains Exam 2026 Exam Date November 29, 2026 (10:00 AM to 12:00 PM) Admit Card Release Date Expected Soon Admit Card Status To Be Released Mode of Availability Online Official Website upsssc.gov.in