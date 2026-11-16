UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026: Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Active Here Shortly
The UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon at upsssc.gov.in. The Mains examination will be held on November 29, 2026 from 10 AM to 12 PM for 1,182 vacancies. Candidates can check the download link, exam details and steps here.
Key Points
- UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 expected soon on upsssc.gov.in.
- Cane Supervisor Mains Exam 2026 will be held on November 29, 2026.
- A total of 1182 Cane Supervisor vacancies will be filled in this drive.
UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will release the UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 soon on the official website. Candidates who have successfully and applied for the recruitment examination under Advertisement No 13-Exam/2026 can then check and download their hall tickets online. The commission will conduct the Cane Supervisor Mains Examination on November 29, 2026. Candidates are advised to carry a printed copy of their admit card to the examination centre.
The exam will be conducted from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Through this recruitment drive a total of 1182 vacancies of Ganna Paryavekshak would be filled in the Department of Sugarcane and Sugar Establishment, Uttar Pradesh.
UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card Release Date 2026
The UPSSSC will issue the Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 shortly before the exam date. The commission has not announced the confirmed release date candidates can expect the hall ticket to be released 1 week before the start of the exam.
Once released, candidates can access their admit cards through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. They will need their login credentials to download the hall ticket.
UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the important details related to the cane supervisor exam in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Admit Card
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UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Advertisement Number
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13-Exam/2026
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Examination Name
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Cane Supervisor Mains Exam 2026
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Exam Date
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November 29, 2026 (10:00 AM to 12:00 PM)
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Admit Card Release Date
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Expected Soon
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Admit Card Status
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To Be Released
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Mode of Availability
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Online
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Official Website
UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated on the official website once the commission releases the hall tickets. Candidates can access the login window to download their admit cards using their login credentials. Check the direct link to download hall tickets below shortly.
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UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026 Link
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Click Here (Activated Soon)
How to Download UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Hall Ticket 2026-
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Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage visit the examination-related section.
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Now you have to click on the link titled UPSSSC Cane Supervisor Admit Card 2026.
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Click on the admit card download link.
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Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.
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Submit the details to access the hall ticket.
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The admit card will open on your screen.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.