PDUSU Result 2026 OUT at shekhauni.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

Key Points PDUSU released 2026 semester/annual results for various UG & PG courses.

Results for exams held in May-June 2026 are available at shekhauni.ac.in.

Latest results include MEd (Oct 22, 2026) and BEd (Oct 15, 2026) courses.

PDUSU Result 2026: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) has released the semester/annual PDUSU results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. Shekhawati University recently announced the 2nd and 4th semester results of UG courses like BSc, BEd, BA BEd, BEd BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BCom, and PG courses like MA, MSc, MCom and Part 2 and 3 results of BCA and BBA. Previously, the PDUSU released the results of other courses like BEd, BEd MEd Integrated and other exams. Shekhawati University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: shekhauni.ac.in. Students can check and download their PDUSU result for the exams held in May-June 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the PDUSU result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Results 2026 Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University released semester and annual results for UG and PG programs like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc and MCom. The students can check their PDUSU results on the official website of the University: shekhauni.ac.in. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Result 2026 Click here How to Download PDUSU Results 2026 Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the PDUSU results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - shekhauni.ac.in Step 2: Select the ‘Student Corner’ segment given on the menu bar. Step 3: Click on the ‘Result’ section available there.

Details Mentioned on PDUSU Marksheet 2026 PDUSU has released the PDUSU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. After downloading your Shekhawati University Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The PDUSU Marksheet PDF will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Course Code

Subject Name

Subject Code

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date Highlights of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, formerly Shekhawati University, is situated in Sikar, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2012 by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly by passing the Shekhawati University, Sikar Act, 2012. The university was renamed in 2014 as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).