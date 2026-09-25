PDUSU Result 2026 OUT at shekhauni.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF
Shekhawati University Result 2026 OUT: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) declared the semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses on its official website, shekhauni.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the PDUSU result.
Key Points
- PDUSU released 2026 semester/annual results for various UG & PG courses.
- Results for exams held in May-June 2026 are available at shekhauni.ac.in.
- Latest results include MEd (Oct 22, 2026) and BEd (Oct 15, 2026) courses.
PDUSU Result 2026: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) has released the semester/annual PDUSU results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. Shekhawati University recently announced the 2nd and 4th semester results of UG courses like BSc, BEd, BA BEd, BEd BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BCom, and PG courses like MA, MSc, MCom and Part 2 and 3 results of BCA and BBA. Previously, the PDUSU released the results of other courses like BEd, BEd MEd Integrated and other exams. Shekhawati University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: shekhauni.ac.in. Students can check and download their PDUSU result for the exams held in May-June 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the PDUSU result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Results 2026
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University released semester and annual results for UG and PG programs like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc and MCom. The students can check their PDUSU results on the official website of the University: shekhauni.ac.in.
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Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Result 2026
How to Download PDUSU Results 2026
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the PDUSU results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - shekhauni.ac.in
Step 2: Select the ‘Student Corner’ segment given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Result’ section available there.
Step 4: Scroll down and click on ‘Download Results -2025-26’.
Step 5: Check your course in the list and click on it.
Step 6: Select the result type, enter the roll number and click on the ‘Show Result’ button.
Step 7: Check the results and download them.
Direct Links to Download PDUSU Result PDF
The students can check the list of recently released results below. Also, we are providing the course-wise direct link to download the result PDF.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Links
|MEd II Sem
|October 22, 2026
|Click here
|MEd IV Sem
|October 22, 2026
|Click here
|BEd MEd II Sem
|October 22, 2026
|Click here
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BEd MEd IV Sem
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October 22, 2026
|Click here
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BPEd II Sem
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October 21, 2026
|Click here
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BPEd IV Sem
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October 21, 2026
|Click here
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BEd II Sem
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October 15, 2026
|Click here
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BEd IV Sem
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October 15, 2026
|Click here
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BSc BEd II Sem
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October 15, 2026
|Click here
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BSc BEd IV Sem
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October 15, 2026
|Click here
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BA BEd II Sem
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October 15, 2026
|Click here
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BA BEd IV Sem
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October 15, 2026
|Click here
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BSc BEd Part II & III (Non NEP)
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October 14, 2026
|Click here
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BA BEd Part II & III (Non NEP)
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October 14, 2026
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BA II and IV Semester
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September 27, 2026
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BSc II and IV Semester
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September 25, 2026
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BBA II and IV Semester
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September 25, 2026
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BCA II and IV Semester
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September 25, 2026
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BCom II and IV Semester
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September 25, 2026
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BCA Part 2 and Part 3
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September 17, 2026
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BBA Part 2 and Part 3
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September 17, 2026
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PG NEP II And IV Sem
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September 15, 2026
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BA Part 2 and Part 3
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September 12, 2026
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BSc Part 2 and Part 3
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September 12, 2026
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BCom Part 2 and Part 3
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September 12, 2026
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BA VI Semester
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September 11, 2026
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BSc VI Semester
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September 11, 2026
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BBA VI Semester
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September 10, 2026
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BCA VI Semester
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September 10, 2026
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BCom VI Semester
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September 10, 2026
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BEd MEd Semester V (Non NEP)
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September 04, 2026
Details Mentioned on PDUSU Marksheet 2026
PDUSU has released the PDUSU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. After downloading your Shekhawati University Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The PDUSU Marksheet PDF will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Course Code
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Subject Name
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Subject Code
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
Highlights of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, formerly Shekhawati University, is situated in Sikar, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2012 by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly by passing the Shekhawati University, Sikar Act, 2012. The university was renamed in 2014 as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
PDUSU offers numerous UG, PG, and other programs in various specialisations like Arts, Science, Commerce, Social Science, Education, and Law. For students, staff, and faculty members, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University has modern and upgraded facilities.
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Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University: Highlights
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University Name
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Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University
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Established
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2012
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Location
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Sikar, Rajasthan
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PDUSU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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