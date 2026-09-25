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PDUSU Result 2026 OUT at shekhauni.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 11:17 IST

Shekhawati University Result 2026 OUT: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) declared the semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses on its official website, shekhauni.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the PDUSU result.

PDUSU result 2026
PDUSU result 2026

Key Points

  • PDUSU released 2026 semester/annual results for various UG & PG courses.
  • Results for exams held in May-June 2026 are available at shekhauni.ac.in.
  • Latest results include MEd (Oct 22, 2026) and BEd (Oct 15, 2026) courses.

PDUSU Result 2026: Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University (PDUSU) has released the semester/annual PDUSU results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. Shekhawati University recently announced the 2nd and 4th semester results of UG courses like BSc, BEd, BA BEd, BEd BA, BSc, BBA, BCA, BCom, and PG courses like MA, MSc, MCom and Part 2 and 3 results of BCA and BBA. Previously, the PDUSU released the results of other courses like BEd, BEd MEd Integrated and other exams.  Shekhawati University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: shekhauni.ac.in. Students can check and download their PDUSU result for the exams held in May-June 2026 using the direct link provided below. To download the PDUSU result 2026 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Results 2026

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University released semester and annual results for UG and PG programs like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc and MCom. The students can check their PDUSU results on the official website of the University: shekhauni.ac.in.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Result 2026

Click here

How to Download PDUSU Results 2026

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University has released the semester/annual results online at the official website of the university. Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the PDUSU results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - shekhauni.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Student Corner’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Result’ section available there.

Step 4: Scroll down and click on ‘Download Results -2025-26’.

Step 5: Check your course in the list and click on it.

Step 6: Select the result type, enter the roll number and click on the ‘Show Result’ button.

Step 7: Check the results and download them.

Direct Links to Download PDUSU Result PDF

The students can check the list of recently released results below. Also, we are providing the course-wise direct link to download the result PDF. 

Course

Result Date

Result Links
MEd II Sem October 22, 2026 Click here
MEd IV Sem October 22, 2026 Click here
BEd MEd II Sem October 22, 2026 Click here

BEd MEd IV Sem

October 22, 2026

 Click here

BPEd II Sem

October 21, 2026

 Click here 

BPEd IV Sem

October 21, 2026

 Click here

BEd II Sem

October 15, 2026

 Click here 

BEd IV Sem

October 15, 2026

 Click here

BSc BEd II Sem

October 15, 2026

 Click here 

BSc BEd IV Sem

October 15, 2026

 Click here 

BA BEd II Sem

October 15, 2026

 Click here 

BA BEd IV Sem

October 15, 2026

 Click here

BSc BEd Part II & III (Non NEP)

October 14, 2026

 Click here 

BA BEd Part II & III (Non NEP)

October 14, 2026

Click here

BA II and IV Semester

September 27, 2026

Click here

BSc II and IV Semester

September 25, 2026

Click here

BBA II and IV Semester

September 25, 2026

Click here

BCA II and IV Semester

September 25, 2026

Click here

BCom II and IV Semester

September 25, 2026

Click here

BCA Part 2 and Part 3

September 17, 2026

Click here

BBA Part 2 and Part 3

September 17, 2026

Click here

PG NEP II And IV Sem

September 15, 2026

Click here

BA Part 2 and Part 3

September 12, 2026

Click here

BSc Part 2 and Part 3

September 12, 2026

Click here

BCom Part 2 and Part 3

September 12, 2026

Click here

BA VI Semester

September 11, 2026

Click here

BSc VI Semester

September 11, 2026

Click here

BBA VI Semester

September 10, 2026

Click here

BCA VI Semester

September 10, 2026

Click here

BCom VI Semester

September 10, 2026

Click here

BEd MEd Semester V (Non NEP)

September 04, 2026

Click here

Details Mentioned on PDUSU Marksheet 2026

PDUSU has released the PDUSU result 2026 marksheet on its official website. After downloading your Shekhawati University Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The PDUSU Marksheet PDF will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Course Code

  • Subject Name

  • Subject Code

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Highlights of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, formerly Shekhawati University, is situated in Sikar, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 2012 by the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly by passing the Shekhawati University, Sikar Act, 2012. The university was renamed in 2014 as Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

PDUSU offers numerous UG, PG, and other programs in various specialisations like Arts, Science, Commerce, Social Science, Education, and Law. For students, staff, and faculty members, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University has modern and upgraded facilities.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University: Highlights

University Name

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University

Established

2012

Location

Sikar, Rajasthan

PDUSU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Sep 25, 2026, 15:55 IST
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FAQs

  • What details are mentioned in the PDUSU Result 2026?
    +
    The PDUSU result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the PDUSU result.
  • How can I check the Shekhawati University Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their Shekhawati University results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The Shekhawati University result will be available online in scorecard format.
  • When will the PDUSU Result 2026 be released?
    +
    PDUSU Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the semester examinations should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.

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