The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced their list of retained and released players ahead of IPL 2027. After waiting for 18 years, the franchise finally won its maiden IPL title in 2025 and successfully defended it in 2026. RCB will now look to build on their recent success as they prepare for the next season.

In a major development, the franchise has released 5 players, including England's Jacob Bethell and Richard Gleeson. Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra and Satwik Deswal have also been released ahead of the upcoming edition.

Check out the complete list of players retained and released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2027, along with all the key details and trade deals.

RCB Retention List IPL 2027: Complete List of Retained and Released Players