RCB Retention List 2027: Jacob Bethell Released, Josh Hazlewood Retained: Check Full List of Players
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will announce their retained and released players for IPL 2027. Check the latest updates on Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Bethell and other key players.
The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced their list of retained and released players ahead of IPL 2027. After waiting for 18 years, the franchise finally won its maiden IPL title in 2025 and successfully defended it in 2026. RCB will now look to build on their recent success as they prepare for the next season.
In a major development, the franchise has released 5 players, including England's Jacob Bethell and Richard Gleeson. Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra and Satwik Deswal have also been released ahead of the upcoming edition.
Check out the complete list of players retained and released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2027, along with all the key details and trade deals.
RCB Retention List IPL 2027: Complete List of Retained and Released Players
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Price
|
Status
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
₹21 crore
|
Retained
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
|
₹12.50 crore
|
Retained
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹11.50 crore
|
Retained
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
₹11 crore
|
Retained
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹11 crore
|
Retained
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
₹10.75 crore
|
Retained
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
All-rounder
|
₹7 crore
|
Retained
|
Rasikh Salam
|
Bowler
|
₹6 crore
|
Retained
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
₹5.75 crore
|
Retained
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
₹5 crore
|
Retained
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
₹3 crore
|
Retained
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
₹2.60 crore
|
Retained
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
₹2 crore
|
Retained
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
|
₹2 crore
|
Retained
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Bowler
|
₹1.60 crore
|
Retained
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
₹1.50 crore
|
Retained
|
Jordan Cox
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹75 lakh
|
Retained
|
Swapnil Singh
|
All-rounder
|
₹50 lakh
|
Retained
|
Abhinandan Singh
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Kanishk Chouhan
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Vicky Ostwal
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Retained
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
₹2.60 crore
|
Released
|
Richard Gleeson
|
Bowler
|
—
|
Released
|
Mangesh Yadav
|
Bowler
|
₹5.20 crore
|
Released
|
Vihaan Malhotra
|
Batter
|
₹30 lakh
|
Released
|
Satwik Deswal
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Released
List of Retained Players by RCB for IPL 2027
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Price
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
₹21 crore
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
|
₹12.50 crore
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹11.50 crore
|
Rajat Patidar
|
Batter
|
₹11 crore
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹11 crore
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
Bowler
|
₹10.75 crore
|
Venkatesh Iyer
|
All-rounder
|
₹7 crore
|
Rasikh Salam
|
Bowler
|
₹6 crore
|
Krunal Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
₹5.75 crore
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
₹5 crore
|
Tim David
|
All-rounder
|
₹3 crore
|
Suyash Sharma
|
Bowler
|
₹2.60 crore
|
Devdutt Padikkal
|
Batter
|
₹2 crore
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
|
₹2 crore
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Bowler
|
₹1.60 crore
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
₹1.50 crore
|
Jordan Cox
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
₹75 lakh
|
Swapnil Singh
|
All-rounder
|
₹50 lakh
|
Abhinandan Singh
|
Bowler
|
₹30 lakh
|
Kanishk Chouhan
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
|
Vicky Ostwal
|
All-rounder
|
₹30 lakh
List of Released Players by RCB for IPL 2027
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
Richard Gleeson
|
Bowler
|
Mangesh Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Vihaan Malhotra
|
Batter
|
Satwik Deswal
|
All-rounder
What is the remaining purse of RCB for the IPL 2027 auction?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a remaining purse of ₹14.15 crore for the IPL 2027 mini-auction. The franchise will also have 5 available slots, including 1 overseas slot
Also READ:IPL 2027 Retention List Live: IPL 2027 Retention List Live: MS Dhoni Retires as Player, Joins CSK as Mentor; Harshal Patel Traded to GT, Will RR Release Yashasvi Jaiswal?
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